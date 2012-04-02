FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: NEK rating unaffected by delay in loan extension
April 2, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: NEK rating unaffected by delay in loan extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB-'
long-term issuer credit rating on Bulgaria-based, 100% indirectly state-owned
electricity utility Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK;
BB-/Negative/--) is unaffected by the slight delay in extending its EUR250
million syndicated loan facility maturing in May 2012.	
	
The rating is unaffected because we understand from NEK's management and its 	
bank agent that private lenders have committed to provide EUR195 million for the	
loan extension. Furthermore, we understand that NEK expects the state-owned 	
Bulgarian Development Bank to commit the remaining EUR55 million shortly. We 	
continue to monitor the situation closely.

