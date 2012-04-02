TEXT-S&P: NEK rating unaffected by delay in loan extension

April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB-' long-term issuer credit rating on Bulgaria-based, 100% indirectly state-owned electricity utility Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK; BB-/Negative/--) is unaffected by the slight delay in extending its EUR250 million syndicated loan facility maturing in May 2012. The rating is unaffected because we understand from NEK's management and its bank agent that private lenders have committed to provide EUR195 million for the loan extension. Furthermore, we understand that NEK expects the state-owned Bulgarian Development Bank to commit the remaining EUR55 million shortly. We continue to monitor the situation closely.