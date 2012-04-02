FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 6 years

TECT-S&P may cut Banca Popolare di Milano 'BBB-/A-3' ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- On March 27, 2012, Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) announced that it 	
posted a net loss of EUR614 million for 2011. Excluding goodwill impairment, we 	
understand that the net loss was close to EUR300 million.	
     -- We consider that the announced loss will have a negative impact on our 	
capital measures and, as a result, the bank may not meet our expectations for 	
the current ratings.	
     -- We are therefore placing our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings 	
on BPM, and core subsidiary Banca Akros, on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications.	
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could lower 	
the ratings on BPM by one notch if we believe the bank would not be able to 	
maintain a level of capital in the coming two years that we consider to be 	
"adequate" under our criteria.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-/A-3' 	
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Banca Popolare 	
di Milano SCRL (BPM), and core subsidiary Banca Akros SpA, on
CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
	
We also placed the 'BB+' and 'B' issue ratings on BPM's subordinated and 	
hybrid Tier 1 instruments on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the larger-than-expected net 	
loss of EUR614 million that the bank posted on March 27, 2012. Excluding 	
goodwill impairment, we understand that the net loss was close to EUR300 	
million. Excluding both goodwill impairment and nonrecurring expenses, the net 	
loss was EUR176 million. 	
	
We consider that the announced loss will have a negative impact on our capital 	
measures and, as a result, the bank may not meet our expectations for the 	
current ratings. We previously expected that BPM would be able to maintain a 	
Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of close to 7%, even after 	
taking into account the reimbursement of a EUR500 million government hybrid 	
security (Tremonti Bond) at the end of 2012. As a result of the reported loss, 	
we now estimate that the bank's RAC ratio would be about 6.3% after the 	
reimbursement. This is well below the 7% minimum level associated with an 	
"adequate" assessment of capital under our criteria. 	
	
In our view, BPM faces several challenges to improving its financial profile 	
over the next two years. In this context, we intend to assess the likely 	
impact of the new strategy that we understand BPM's new management intends to 	
establish. In addition, the 2011 loss includes an increase in loan-loss 	
provisions as well as volatile and potentially reversible trading losses. 	
Finally, we believe the loss could create uncertainty with regard to BPM's 	
future capital policy and the potential timing of the reimbursement of the 	
Tremonti bond.	
	
We therefore intend to review management's plans for the bank's future capital 	
policy, the control of asset quality in a recessionary environment, and the 	
prospects for an improvement in the bank's underlying profitability, which is 	
currently weaker than its domestic peers. In particular, we will focus on the 	
new management's plans to reduce costs and improve efficiency, which would, in 	
our view, represent a significant departure from the strategic focus of 	
previous management. 	
	
Our ratings on BPM reflect our 'bbb' anchor for banks operating in Italy and a 	
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb-'. Depending on the outcome of our 	
review of the bank, we could revise our assessments of the bank's "adequate" 	
capital and earnings, and "adequate" risk position, as our criteria define 	
these terms. We consider that BPM continues to have a "moderate" business 	
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. 	
	
We consider BPM to have "moderate" systemic importance and the Italian 	
government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. We evaluate the 	
likelihood of systemic support for BPM as "moderate", but do not incorporate 	
any uplift into the long-term rating from the SACP, given the long-term rating 	
on the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2 unsolicited ratings).	
CreditWatch	
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch in the next three months, after meeting 	
with the bank's management in order to assess its plans for the bank's future 	
capital strategy, control of asset quality, and future profitability, 	
particularly with regard to potential cost savings.	
	
We could affirm the ratings if:	
     -- BPM's management team establishes a clear cost-cutting agenda that 	
would likely lead to significant improvement in the bank's efficiency over the 	
next couple of years.	
     -- BPM's asset quality metrics stabilize in 2012 and 2013, after the 	
extraordinary provisioning the bank made in 2011, and if they remain better 	
than the average of its domestic peers.	
     -- The bank takes action to strengthen its capital and reduce its risk 	
assets so that our RAC ratio would likely reach a 7% level within 18-24 	
months. 	
	
If we do not see improvements in the above areas, we would likely lower the 	
long- and short-term ratings by one notch to 'BB+/B'.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer credit rating          BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
SACP                          bbb- 	
 Anchor                       bbb	
 Business Position            Moderate (-1)	
 Capital and Earnings         Adequate (0)	
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)	
 Funding                      Average  (0)	
 Liquidity                    Adequate 	
	
Support                       0	
 GRE Support                  0	
 Group Support                0	
 Sovereign Support            0	
	
Additional Factors            0	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
	
Ratings List	
CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Negative/A-3	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/A-3	
	
Banca Akros SpA	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Negative/A-3	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/A-3	
	
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-/Watch Neg     BBB-	
 Subordinated                           BB+/Watch Neg      BB+	
 Junior Subordinated                    B/Watch Neg        B	
	
BPM Capital I LLC	
 Preference Stock                       B/Watch Neg        B	
	
BPM Captital Trust I	
 Preference Stock                       B/Watch Neg        B	
	
BPM Ireland Plc	
 Commercial Paper                       A-3/Watch Neg      A-3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

