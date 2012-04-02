TECT-S&P may cut Banca Popolare di Milano 'BBB-/A-3' ratings

Overview -- On March 27, 2012, Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) announced that it posted a net loss of EUR614 million for 2011. Excluding goodwill impairment, we understand that the net loss was close to EUR300 million. -- We consider that the announced loss will have a negative impact on our capital measures and, as a result, the bank may not meet our expectations for the current ratings. -- We are therefore placing our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on BPM, and core subsidiary Banca Akros, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings on BPM by one notch if we believe the bank would not be able to maintain a level of capital in the coming two years that we consider to be "adequate" under our criteria. Rating Action On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL (BPM), and core subsidiary Banca Akros SpA, on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed the 'BB+' and 'B' issue ratings on BPM's subordinated and hybrid Tier 1 instruments on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the larger-than-expected net loss of EUR614 million that the bank posted on March 27, 2012. Excluding goodwill impairment, we understand that the net loss was close to EUR300 million. Excluding both goodwill impairment and nonrecurring expenses, the net loss was EUR176 million. We consider that the announced loss will have a negative impact on our capital measures and, as a result, the bank may not meet our expectations for the current ratings. We previously expected that BPM would be able to maintain a Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of close to 7%, even after taking into account the reimbursement of a EUR500 million government hybrid security (Tremonti Bond) at the end of 2012. As a result of the reported loss, we now estimate that the bank's RAC ratio would be about 6.3% after the reimbursement. This is well below the 7% minimum level associated with an "adequate" assessment of capital under our criteria. In our view, BPM faces several challenges to improving its financial profile over the next two years. In this context, we intend to assess the likely impact of the new strategy that we understand BPM's new management intends to establish. In addition, the 2011 loss includes an increase in loan-loss provisions as well as volatile and potentially reversible trading losses. Finally, we believe the loss could create uncertainty with regard to BPM's future capital policy and the potential timing of the reimbursement of the Tremonti bond. We therefore intend to review management's plans for the bank's future capital policy, the control of asset quality in a recessionary environment, and the prospects for an improvement in the bank's underlying profitability, which is currently weaker than its domestic peers. In particular, we will focus on the new management's plans to reduce costs and improve efficiency, which would, in our view, represent a significant departure from the strategic focus of previous management. Our ratings on BPM reflect our 'bbb' anchor for banks operating in Italy and a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb-'. Depending on the outcome of our review of the bank, we could revise our assessments of the bank's "adequate" capital and earnings, and "adequate" risk position, as our criteria define these terms. We consider that BPM continues to have a "moderate" business position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. We consider BPM to have "moderate" systemic importance and the Italian government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. We evaluate the likelihood of systemic support for BPM as "moderate", but do not incorporate any uplift into the long-term rating from the SACP, given the long-term rating on the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2 unsolicited ratings). CreditWatch We intend to resolve the CreditWatch in the next three months, after meeting with the bank's management in order to assess its plans for the bank's future capital strategy, control of asset quality, and future profitability, particularly with regard to potential cost savings. We could affirm the ratings if: -- BPM's management team establishes a clear cost-cutting agenda that would likely lead to significant improvement in the bank's efficiency over the next couple of years. -- BPM's asset quality metrics stabilize in 2012 and 2013, after the extraordinary provisioning the bank made in 2011, and if they remain better than the average of its domestic peers. -- The bank takes action to strengthen its capital and reduce its risk assets so that our RAC ratio would likely reach a 7% level within 18-24 months. If we do not see improvements in the above areas, we would likely lower the long- and short-term ratings by one notch to 'BB+/B'. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer credit rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 SACP bbb- Anchor bbb Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding Average (0) Liquidity Adequate Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Negative/A-3 Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/A-3 Banca Akros SpA Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Negative/A-3 Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/A-3 Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL Senior Unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB- Subordinated BB+/Watch Neg BB+ Junior Subordinated B/Watch Neg B BPM Capital I LLC Preference Stock B/Watch Neg B BPM Captital Trust I Preference Stock B/Watch Neg B BPM Ireland Plc Commercial Paper A-3/Watch Neg A-3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 