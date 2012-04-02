FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Europe rtgs are effective indicators of credit risk
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: Europe rtgs are effective indicators of credit risk

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 2 - In 2011, the sovereign debt crisis in Europe was a source of
uncertainty for both investors and borrowers in the region. Nevertheless, only
four rated corporate issuers in Europe defaulted in 2011, affecting debt worth
$5.0 billion, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed
Income Research, titled "2011 Annual European Corporate Default Study And Rating
Transitions." By contrast, corporate defaults totaled three in 2010 ($9.3
billion in debt) and 20 in 2009 ($39.7 billion in debt). Also watch the related
CreditMatters TV segment, titled Standard & Poor's 2011 European Corporate
Default Study And Rating Transitions, dated April 2, 2012.	
	
"The annual corporate speculative-grade default rate in Europe was 1.60% at 	
year-end 2011, up from 1.01% at the end of 2010 but much lower than 8.02% at 	
the end of 2009," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed 	
Income Research. By contrast, speculative-grade corporate default rates in 	
2011 were 1.71% globally, 1.98% in the U.S., and 0.59% in the emerging 	
markets. "The default rate for all rated entities in Europe was 0.34% in 2011, 	
compared with 0.18% in 2010 and 1.42% in 2009."	
	
Upgrade and downgrade activity in 2011 varied widely for the nonfinancial and 	
financial sectors. Of the 598 European nonfinancial corporations in our 	
database at the beginning of 2011, 10% had lower ratings at the end of the 	
year than they did at the beginning (including the four entities that 	
defaulted), while 14% had higher ratings. On the other hand, of the 563 	
European financial companies we rate, 26% of them were downgraded in 2011, 	
while only 5% were upgraded. 	
	
The downgrade-to-upgrade ratio for all European companies was 1.8% in 2011, 	
lower than 1.9% in 2010 and 6.2% in 2009. The percentage of unchanged ratings 	
declined to 65.2% from 75.7% in 2010 but was up slightly from 63.7% in 2009. 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.