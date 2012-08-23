FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Universal Corp outlook to stable
August 23, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Universal Corp outlook to stable

     -- U.S.-based Universal Corp.  has performed in line with our
expectations and credit measures have remained steady despite oversupply
conditions in the industry.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and unsecured debt 
ratings.
     -- We are revising our outlook to stable from negative, given our 
expectation of more balanced industry supply demand conditions, which should 
enable the company to maintain key metrics consistent with our expectations 
over the next year.

Rating Action
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the 'BBB-' 
corporate credit rating on Richmond, Va.-based Universal Corp., and revised 
its outlook on the company to stable from negative. We also affirmed our 
'BBB-' rating on the company's senior unsecured debt, as well as our 'BB' 
rating on the company's preferred stock.

Rationale
Our affirmation of the 'BBB-' corporate credit and issue-level ratings, and 
outlook revision to stable, reflect our expectation that the tobacco leaf 
company's operating performance will remain steady in fiscal 2013 (ending 
March 31) because the industry supply outlook has improved and market 
conditions appear to be somewhat better. Moreover, we believe the company will 
continue to generate positive cash flow and maintain EBITDA margins such that 
key credit ratios remain indicative of the company's "intermediate" financial 
risk profile. This includes leverage in the low-2x area and funds from 
operations to total debt of 30% or more. 

The ratings on Universal are based on our view that the company will continue 
to maintain a "satisfactory" business risk profile based on its strong market 
position within the tobacco leaf industry, its established customer 
relationships, and good geographic diversity. We continue to consider the 
company's financial risk profile as "intermediate," based on its moderate 
financial policy, adequate liquidity, and credit measures that we believe will 
remain indicative of its financial risk profile.

We expect the company will continue to maintain its solid market position as 
one of the largest independent processors and distributors of leaf tobacco. 
Our assessment takes into account Universal's long-standing relationships with 
its tobacco manufacturer customers and its ability to manage through the 
inherent supply and demand volatility in worldwide leaf tobacco. Our business 
assessment also reflects the company's diverse geographic access to tobacco 
leaf, but considers declining cigarette consumption in most mature markets, 
highly competitive industry conditions, supply/demand volatility, and working 
capital swings inherent to the company's business.

Universal holds relatively solid market positions in the leaf tobacco merchant 
industry, as the top two leaf processors--Universal and Alliance One 
International Inc. (AOI)--continue to constitute a majority of the independent 
leaf tobacco merchant industry. Moreover, the company's long-standing 
relationships with cigarette industry leaders such as Philip Morris 
International Inc. (PMI; A/Stable/A-1) have helped to mitigate risks inherent 
to tobacco leaf merchants. Although we have not seen further shifts towards 
vertical integration in more than a year, we believe manufacturers' pursuit of 
direct-sourcing initiatives will remain a risk factor. Such shifts typically 
lead to a decline in volumes with key customers undergoing such changes, as 
evidenced by as Japan Tobacco Inc.'s (JTI; A+/Positive/--) and PMI's shift 
toward vertical integration in 2010. We believe such actions will continue to 
result in more processing-oriented arrangements with these key customers over 
time in selected markets. We expect Universal will continue to take steps to 
broaden its customer base through increased business with some of its smaller 
customers; although customer concentration continues to be a risk factor, 
Universal's exposure to its top three customers declined in the past year, 
accounting for about 48% of sales in fiscal 2012, compared to nearly 55% of 
sales in fiscal 2011.

Although the company has produced fairly stable results in recent years, we 
expect there will continue to be volatility in operating performance and 
credit metrics from quarter to quarter. We attribute volatility in 
profitability to several factors. These include the seasonality of operations 
(especially working capital needs during the harvest), a slowdown in demand in 
developed markets, the timing of shipments to customers, and the size of 
future worldwide crops. In addition, changes in input costs (which are 
denominated in the local currency) and leaf tobacco prices (which are 
dollar-denominated) can be influenced by high foreign exchange rate 
volatility; for example, the company faces some sensitivity to a weaker U.S. 
dollar.

Key assumptions in Standard & Poor's fiscal 2013 forecast include:
     -- Sales decrease at a low-single-digit percentage rate; this is based on 
our view that volume declines will moderate during the year but remain 
modestly lower, primarily due to smaller overall crop sizes. Although average 
prices on African carryover shipments were lower in the first quarter of 2013, 
we assume prices paid to Universal start rising modestly as the year 
progresses, but have a relatively flat impact on revenue for the full year.  
     -- We believe adjusted EBITDA will remain steady, and project margins 
will range between 11% and 12%. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, we 
estimate EBITDA margin was about 11.7%. We assume a slight uptick in green 
leaf tobacco as the industry comes out of an oversupply, but believe the 
potential increase in input costs will be mostly offset through a combination 
of modest price increases passed on to Universal's customers and ongoing 
improvement in operating efficiency.
     -- We estimate the ratio of total debt to EBITDA will remain in the 
low-2x area, compared with leverage of about 2.3x for the 12 months ended June 
30, 2012. We project the company will continue generating positive free 
operating cash flow in excess of $100 million annually over the next one to 
two years. We estimate the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 
to remain in the low-30% area level through the end of fiscal 2013, compared 
to FFO to total debt of about 33.6% through the 12 months ended June 30, 2012.
     -- Although we recognize the potential for volatility of foreign exchange 
rates and its potential impact to Universal's profitability, we assume the 
variability in foreign exchange is modest over the next year; Universal's 
financial results may benefit to a certain extent if the U.S. dollar remains 
strong, although the company also hedges some of its currency-related exposure.

We believe the company's financial risk profile will remain intermediate, 
based on the company's moderate financial policy, such that share repurchases 
will continue at a measured pace, and will primarily be funded from cash flow 
generation. Under Universal's most recent repurchase program, which the 
company's board of directors approved in November 2011, the company is 
authorized to buy back up to $100 million of shares through Nov. 15, 2013. The 
company has not repurchased shares thus far in fiscal 2013, but we believe the 
company could repurchase as much as $50 million per year in the next one to 
two years. We also expect credit measures will remain consistent with 
indicative ratios reflective of the intermediate financial risk profile, 
despite the cyclical and volatile nature of its business. We adjust all ratios 
for committed inventories, capitalized operating leases, and pension and 
postretirement benefit obligations. In addition, we treat the company's 
convertible perpetual preferred stock as a hybrid, with 50% as debt and 50% as 
equity, and 50% of the preferred dividends as interest expense.

Liquidity
We currently consider liquidity to be "adequate," based on the following 
expectations:

     -- Liquidity sources (primarily free cash flow and revolving credit 
availability) will cover expected cash uses by 1.2x or more over the next year.
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 
decline by up to 20%, and the company will remain in compliance with its 
covenants. Covenants under its committed credit facility include a 
consolidated-tangible-net-worth test and a restriction-on-debt-levels test. We 
estimate its covenant cushion will continue to be ample, remaining in excess 
of 50% over the next two years.
     -- We believe Universal has sound banking relationships and a favorable 
standing in the capital markets.
     -- We believe near-term debt maturities are manageable; the company has 
$200 million of notes maturing in October 2013, which we believe could be 
refinanced in full or partly repaid through cash flow generation. Universal 
recently refinanced $95 million of long-term debt that matured in September 
2011, through the issuance of a new $100 million amortizing term loan facility 
maturing in November 2016.

As of June 30, 2012, Universal had $207.4 million of cash. Other key liquidity 
sources include the company's $450 million committed revolving credit facility 
maturing November 2016, which was fully available at June 30, 2012. In 
addition, the company had about $360 million of unused, uncommitted lines of 
credit. Universal has generated positive free operating cash flow over the 
past couple of years, and we believe this will also continue to be an 
important source of liquidity.

Standard & Poor's only does a debt adjustment for committed inventory to the 
extent of short-term debt outstanding ($149.9 million as of June 30, 2012). 
Although we expect working capital investments will remain substantial given 
tobacco crop purchases and the capital-intensive nature of the business, we 
believe working capital needs will remain somewhat favorable over the next 
year. 

Uncommitted inventories have come down over the past year, and we expect 
inventory levels will remain low over the next several quarters in light of 
smaller crop sizes in key sourcing areas such as South America, and overall 
tighter leaf supply. Uncommitted inventories were approximately $97 million as 
of June 30, 2012, representing about 10% of total inventory; this compares to 
uncommitted inventory in the 20% area one year ago. 

In addition, we believe supplier advances will be lower year-over-year. 
Universal provides seasonal advances to suppliers in selected regions (the 
company advanced about $155 million as of June 30, 2012). Such advances could 
weaken the company's credit measures if uncollected amounts increase and cause 
a rise in farmer bad debt expense. 

Customer advances and deposits provide some additional financial flexibility 
and support to Universal in financing inventories. However, if such advances 
were reduced or not provided in the future, we expect Universal would likely 
incur additional short-term borrowings (this scenario is not currently built 
into our forecast). Advances or deposits from customers totaled about $69.4 
million as of June 30, 2012. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our forecast that profitability will remain steady 
and that credit metrics will strengthen slightly as industry demand conditions 
improve further. However, we could lower the ratings if Universal's key credit 
ratios weaken, including leverage increasing above 2.5x or if FFO to total 
debt falls below 30%, which would cause us to reconsider the company's 
"intermediate" financial risk descriptor. We believe this could occur if 
performance deteriorates as a result of weaker demand, or higher green tobacco 
costs that cannot be fully passed on to customers, cause a contraction in 
operating margins. We also believe a further shift by manufacturers towards 
vertical integration could result in additional lost business or a return to 
industry oversupply conditions and could result in a weaker profitability. 
Leverage could approach these levels if sales decline at a low- to 
mid-single-digit percentage rate and EBITDA margin drop about 200 basis points 
or more from current levels.   

Although we believe an upgrade is unlikely over the next year, we would 
consider raising the ratings if the company continues to generate positive 
cash flow, strengthen operating margins, and improve credit protection 
measures, including leverage in the 1.5x area or below. We estimate this could 
occur if operating performance exceeds our expectations such that EBITDA 
increases more than 50%, or if the company repays more than $200 million of 
long-term debt. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- Analyzing Agricultural Inventories, Jan. 3, 2005

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                           To                 From
Universal Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating   BBB-/Stable/--     BBB-/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed

Universal Corp.
 Senior Unsecured          BBB- 
 Preferred Stock           BB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
