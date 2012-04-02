FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 8
basis points (bps) to 196 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread
narrowed by 2 bps to 623 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads
tightened by 9 bps each to 126 bps, 168 bps, and 243 bps, respectively. The 'BB'
spread tightened by 4 bps to 446 bps, 'B' tightened by 1 bp to 672 bps, and
'CCC' expanded by 1 bp to 1,043 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions and industrials contracted by 8 bps each 	
to 303 bps and 290 bps, respectively. Banks contracted by 7 bps to 306 bps. 	
Utilities contracted by 10 bps to 200 bps, and telecommunications contracted 	
by 6 bps to 321 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is below both its 	
one-year moving average of 197 bps and its five-year moving average of 239 	
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving 	
average of 638 bps and its five-year moving average of 720 bps. We expect 	
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade 	
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the 	
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term 	
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in 	
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could 	
continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.