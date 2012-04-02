TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

April 2 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 8 basis points (bps) to 196 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 2 bps to 623 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads tightened by 9 bps each to 126 bps, 168 bps, and 243 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread tightened by 4 bps to 446 bps, 'B' tightened by 1 bp to 672 bps, and 'CCC' expanded by 1 bp to 1,043 bps. By industry, financial institutions and industrials contracted by 8 bps each to 303 bps and 290 bps, respectively. Banks contracted by 7 bps to 306 bps. Utilities contracted by 10 bps to 200 bps, and telecommunications contracted by 6 bps to 321 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is below both its one-year moving average of 197 bps and its five-year moving average of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 638 bps and its five-year moving average of 720 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.