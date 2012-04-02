FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns Penarth 2012-1 A1 expected ratings
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch assigns Penarth 2012-1 A1 expected ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Penarth Master Issuer plc - 2012-1 A1 Delinked 	
NotesApril 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Penarth 	
Master Issuer PLC's series 2012-1 A1 notes backed by UK credit card receivables 	
originated by the Bank of Scotland plc (BOS; 'A'/Stable/'F1') and Lloyds TSB 	
Bank plc (LTSB; 'A'/Stable/'F1'), as follows:	
	
Series 2012-1 A1: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable	
	
The new issuance's expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the 	
underlying collateral, available credit enhancement, the origination and 	
underwriting procedures used by BOS and LTSB, its servicing capabilities and the	
transaction's legal structure. Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated 	
notes by overcollateralisation provided by the subordination of junior notes. 	
The transaction documents specify a minimum subordination level of 21.0% for the	
class A notes. Fitch has tested that the specified new subordination levels are 	
consistent with the notes' expected ratings.	
	
As part of its analysis for this series, Fitch decided to maintain its base-case	
charge-off assumption at 10.0%, the level used for the previous issuance. The 	
agency's base cases for monthly payment rates (16.0%) and yield rate (15.0%) 	
also remain unchanged. Fitch applied rating-related stresses to test the ability	
of the structure to absorb deteriorating asset performance. A summary of the 	
trust performance and Fitch's assumptions is provided in the presale report. 	
	
The agency notes that under its analysis it assumes a degree of ongoing new 	
purchases on the designated credit cards. As a result, reductions in the ability	
or willingness of the originator to fund new purchases will negatively impact 	
the notes' performance.  	
	
The Penarth master trust programme was established in 2008 and features a 	
de-linked note issuance structure. This is the fifth public issuance out of the 	
Penarth trust. 	
	
Fitch's asset and ratings Outlook for UK credit card trusts is Stable and 	
delinquency and charge-off levels continue to show a steady improvement. 	
Charge-off rates are likely to remain above long-term average levels, as the 	
recent deterioration in the UK economy feeds through to the trusts' performance.	
	
A presale report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link 	
above. 	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
The sources of information identified for this rating action were Lloyds TSB 	
Bank Plc, in its capacity as Manager and their legal counsel, Clifford Chance.	
	
Applicable criteria, "Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria", dated 28 June 	
2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
