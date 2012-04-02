TEXT-S&P raises 5 ratings from 2 Marlin Leasing Receivables

April 2 - OVERVIEW -- Marlin Leasing Receivables XI LLC's series 2007-1 and Marlin Leasing Receivables XII LLC's series 2010-1 are securitizations of lease contracts on a wide variety of small-ticket business equipment. -- We raised our ratings on two subordinated classes from Marlin Leasing Receivables XI LLC's series 2007-1 and three from Marlin Leasing Receivables XII LLC's series 2010-1. The upgrades reflect, among other things, our expectations on future losses and the credit enhancement available to the notes. -- We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A-2 notes from Marlin Leasing Receivables XII LLC's series 2010-1. April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on the class C and D subordinated notes from Marlin Leasing Receivables XI LLC's series 2007-1 and the class B, C, and D subordinate notes from Marlin Leasing Receivables XII LLC's series 2010-1 (see list). In addition, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A-2 notes from Marlin Leasing Receivables XII LLC's series 2010-1. Today's rating actions reflect the transactions' collateral performance to date, our views regarding future collateral performance, the transaction structures, the credit enhancement available to the notes, and an operational analysis of the transaction participants. Our analysis also incorporates secondary credit factors, such as credit stability, payment priorities under various scenarios, and economic- and issuer-specific analyses. In September 2009, series 2007-1's performance had deteriorated from our initial expectations and, as a result, we increased our loss expectation. Over the past two years, however, the pace of losses has slowed considerably and, as a result, we lowered our lifetime cumulative net loss expectation to between 6.30 and 6.40% (see table 1). After 53 months of performance, cumulative net losses are 6.21% and the pool factor is 4.46%. Loans that are delinquent 60 or more days currently make up 1.21% of the collateral (see table 2). Table 1 Expected Lifetime Cumulative Net Losses (% Of Initial Collateral) Series Initial Previous Current 2007-1 4.00-4.50 7.35-7.65 6.30-6.40 2010-1 6.25-6.75 N/A 3.55-3.75 N/A--Not applicable. Table 2 Collateral Performance As of the February 2012 distribution month Series Month Pool 60-plus-day Current factor (%) delinquencies (%) CNL (%) 2007-1 53 4.46 1.21 6.21 2010-1 25 23.99 0.78 2.75 CNL--Cumulative net loss. Since issuance, series 2010-1 has performed significantly better than our initial expectations and, as a result, we lowered our loss expectation to between 3.55% and 3.75%. We believe the improved performance is most likely attributable to a stronger obligor mix, the seasoning level at issuance (17 months), and the improved economy. After 25 months of performance, cumulative net losses are 2.75% and loans that are delinquent 60 or more days make up 0.78% of the collateral pool. Each transaction's credit support has increased as a percentage of the amortizing pool balance since closing (see table 3). Each series initially paid principal pro rata until each of the subordinated notes reached a specified floor. Currently, all classes of subordinated notes have achieved their floors and the transactions are now paying principal sequentially. The transactions were structured to provide credit enhancement to the notes that consists of overcollateralization, subordination, and a nonamortizing reserve account. In addition, to the extent they are available, each transaction may benefit from residual receipts. Table 3 Hard Credit Support (%) As of February 2012 distribution month Series Class Total hard Current total hard credit support credit support as % at issuance (%)(i) of current pool balance(ii) 2007-1 C 14.25 151.07 2007-1 D 8.00 71.81 2010-1 A 30.00 62.47 2010-1 B 23.75 52.53 2010-1 C 16.50 41.01 2010-1 D 9.50 28.39 (i)Consists of a reserve account and overcollateralization, as well as subordination for the higher-rated tranches. Excludes the residual receipt account and the subordinated interest reserve fund. (ii)Consists of a reserve account, overcollateralization, subordination for the higher-rated tranches, and the residual receipt account. Excludes the subordinate interest reserve account.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects of the Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: The Rating Process For Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Credit Risks Evaluated In Lease-Backed Securitizations, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Structural Considerations In Rating Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Legal Considerations In Rating Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004. RATINGS RAISED Marlin Leasing Receivables XI LLC (2007-1) Class Rating To From C AAA (sf) A (sf) D AA+ (sf) BBB (sf) Marlin Leasing Receivables XII LLC (2010-1) Class Rating To From B AA+ (sf) AA (sf) C AA- (sf) A (sf) D A (sf) BBB (sf) RATING AFFIRMED Marlin Leasing Receivables XII LLC (2010-1) Class Rating A-2 AAA (sf)