TEXT-S&P raises 5 ratings from 2 Marlin Leasing Receivables
April 2, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 6 years

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

April 2 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Marlin Leasing Receivables XI LLC's series 2007-1 and Marlin Leasing 	
Receivables XII LLC's series 2010-1 are securitizations of lease contracts on 	
a wide variety of small-ticket business equipment.	
     -- We raised our ratings on two subordinated classes from Marlin Leasing 	
Receivables XI LLC's series 2007-1 and three from Marlin Leasing Receivables 	
XII LLC's series 2010-1. The upgrades reflect, among other things, our 	
expectations on future losses and the credit enhancement available to the 	
notes.	
     -- We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A-2 notes from Marlin 	
Leasing Receivables XII LLC's series 2010-1.	
    	
     April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on
the class C and D subordinated notes from Marlin Leasing Receivables XI LLC's
series 2007-1 and the class B, C, and D subordinate notes from Marlin Leasing
Receivables XII LLC's series 2010-1 (see list). In addition, we affirmed our
'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A-2 notes from Marlin Leasing Receivables XII
LLC's series 2010-1.	
	
Today's rating actions reflect the transactions' collateral performance to 	
date, our views regarding future collateral performance, the transaction 	
structures, the credit enhancement available to the notes, and an operational 	
analysis of the transaction participants. Our analysis also incorporates 	
secondary credit factors, such as credit stability, payment priorities under 	
various scenarios, and economic- and issuer-specific analyses.  	
	
In September 2009, series 2007-1's performance had deteriorated from our 	
initial expectations and, as a result, we increased our loss expectation. Over 	
the past two years, however, the pace of losses has slowed considerably and, 	
as a result, we lowered our lifetime cumulative net loss expectation to 	
between 6.30 and 6.40% (see table 1). After 53 months of performance, 	
cumulative net losses are 6.21% and the pool factor is 4.46%. Loans that are 	
delinquent 60 or more days currently make up 1.21% of the collateral (see 	
table 2). 	
	
Table 1	
Expected Lifetime Cumulative Net Losses (% Of Initial Collateral)	
	
Series        Initial          Previous          Current	
2007-1        4.00-4.50        7.35-7.65         6.30-6.40	
2010-1        6.25-6.75        N/A               3.55-3.75	
	
N/A--Not applicable.	
 	
Table 2	
Collateral Performance 	
As of the February 2012 distribution month	
	
Series      Month     Pool           60-plus-day          Current	
                      factor (%)     delinquencies (%)    CNL (%)	
2007-1      53        4.46           1.21                 6.21	
2010-1      25        23.99          0.78                 2.75	
	
CNL--Cumulative net loss.	
	
Since issuance, series 2010-1 has performed significantly better than our 	
initial expectations and, as a result, we lowered our loss expectation to 	
between 3.55% and 3.75%. We believe the improved performance is most likely 	
attributable to a stronger obligor mix, the seasoning level at issuance (17 	
months), and the improved economy. After 25 months of performance, cumulative 	
net losses are 2.75% and loans that are delinquent 60 or more days make up 	
0.78% of the collateral pool.	
	
Each transaction's credit support has increased as a percentage of the 	
amortizing pool balance since closing (see table 3). Each series initially 	
paid principal pro rata until each of the subordinated notes reached a 	
specified floor. Currently, all classes of subordinated notes have achieved 	
their floors and the transactions are now paying principal sequentially. The 	
transactions were structured to provide credit enhancement to the notes that 	
consists of overcollateralization, subordination, and a nonamortizing reserve 	
account. In addition, to the extent they are available, each transaction may 	
benefit from residual receipts. 	
	
Table 3	
Hard Credit Support (%)	
As of February 2012 distribution month	
	
Series      Class     Total hard           Current total hard	
                      credit support       credit support as %	
                      at issuance (%)(i)   of current pool balance(ii)	
	
2007-1      C         14.25                151.07	
2007-1      D         8.00                 71.81	
	
2010-1      A         30.00                62.47	
2010-1      B         23.75                52.53	
2010-1      C         16.50                41.01	
2010-1      D         9.50                 28.39	
	
(i)Consists of a reserve account and overcollateralization, as well as 	
subordination for the higher-rated tranches. Excludes the residual receipt 	
account and the subordinated interest reserve fund. (ii)Consists of a reserve 	
account, overcollateralization, subordination for the higher-rated tranches, 	
and the residual receipt account. Excludes the subordinate interest reserve 	
account.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects of the Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: The Rating Process For Lease-Backed 	
Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004.	
     -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Credit Risks Evaluated In Lease-Backed 	
Securitizations, published Sept. 1, 2004.	
     -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Structural Considerations In Rating 	
Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004.	
     -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Legal Considerations In Rating 	
Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004.	
	
RATINGS RAISED	
	
Marlin Leasing Receivables XI LLC (2007-1)	
	
Class       Rating 	
         To          From	
C        AAA (sf)    A (sf)	
D        AA+ (sf)    BBB (sf)	
	
Marlin Leasing Receivables XII LLC (2010-1)	
	
Class       Rating 	
         To          From	
B        AA+ (sf)    AA (sf)	
C        AA- (sf)    A (sf)	
D        A (sf)      BBB (sf)	
	
RATING AFFIRMED	
	
Marlin Leasing Receivables XII LLC (2010-1)	
	
Class    Rating	
A-2      AAA (sf)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.