TEXT-S&P upgrades Nova Chemicals to 'BB+' from 'BB'
August 24, 2012

TEXT-S&P upgrades Nova Chemicals to 'BB+' from 'BB'

     -- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on NOVA Chemicals 
Corp. to 'BB+' from 'BB' to reflect the company's improving cost position and 
financial risk profile.
     -- We are also raising our issue-level rating on NOVA Chemicals' senior 
unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BB', and revising our recovery rating on the 
debt to '3' from '4',  reflecting higher enterprise value from capital 
investments in assets.
     -- NOVA Chemicals produces commodity chemicals and plastics used in 
consumer, industrial, and packaging products.
     -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company is 
likely to continue generating strong cash flows in 2012 on good market 
conditions for ethylene and polyethylene.

Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
corporate credit rating on NOVA Chemicals Corp. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The 
outlook is stable.

At the same time, Standard & Poor's revised its issue-level rating on the 
company's senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BB'. We also revised the 
recovery rating on the debt to '3' from '4'. A '3' recovery rating indicates 
our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. 

The upgrade on NOVA Chemicals reflects our view of the company's improving 
cost position, leverage metrics, and expected good cash flow generation in the 
near term. 

Rationale
The ratings on NOVA Chemicals reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the 
company's weak business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. 
The company is a commodity chemicals producer with pricing volatility, and 
limited operational and product diversity. These weaknesses are 
counterbalanced, in our opinion, by NOVA Chemicals' cost-competitive 
olefins/polyolefins business, which generates good cash flow through the 
cycle, improving leverage, and parental support from International Petroleum 
Investment Co. (IPIC; AA/Stable/A-1+).

NOVA Chemicals produces commodity chemicals and plastics used in consumer, 
industrial, and packaging products. The company has an annual production 
capacity of 6,600 million pounds of ethylene and 3,720 million pounds of 
polyethylene. Currently, it produces a small amount of performance styrenics; 
however, the company has signed a letter of intent to sell the unit and we 
expect the deal to close shortly. 

The company operates in the commodity chemicals sector, which we consider to 
be highly cyclical, competitive, and prone to price volatility. There has been 
a structural shift in the cost competitiveness of the North American 
petrochemical industry given the increased amount of shale gas. Overall, we 
expect North American producers to remain cost competitive globally given that 
European ethylene production is oil-based and, as such, considered high cost. 
Furthermore, the company is in the process of revamping its Corunna, Ont., 
cracker to use up to 100% natural gas liquids. Once completed in 2014, 
Standard & Poor's expects there to be substantial improvement in the 
facility's operating margins. Historically, this facility has operated using 
oil as feed stock and has generated weak cash flows. 

NOVA Chemicals' Joffre, Alta., facility has benefited from low feedstock costs 
and has had a less pronounced cost advantage over its U.S. Gulf Coast 
competitors as shale gas plays have emerged. While the company has entered 
into several agreements to increase ethane supply at the Joffre facility, we 
view these additional volumes to be at somewhat higher costs than historical 
contracts. We continue to believe that NOVA Chemicals' core 
olefins/polyolefins business will have a competitive cost advantage in the 
long term. The business unit has a history of good cash flow generation and, 
on average, has generated close to US$650 million in EBITDA per year in the 
past five years. 

Our rating on NOVA Chemicals factors in a one-notch upgrade for IPIC 
ownership. The company is the only 100%-owned plastics and chemicals producer 
in the IPIC investment portfolio. The importance of the NOVA Chemicals 
acquisition is evident from IPIC's long-term strategy of developing 
investments in the petrochemical industry and potential for sharing 
technologies among other chemical companies in its investment portfolio. In 
2009, IPIC demonstrated its support of NOVA Chemicals by providing financial 
support. Although we expect NOVA Chemicals to pay dividends to IPIC we expect 
these dividends to be paid with free cash flows and not through issuance of 
additional debt. There is the possibility of integrating the NOVA business 
with Borealis Infrastructure (which is majority-owned by IPIC) in the long 
run, and Borealis has an option to take a 24% equity interest in NOVA 
Chemicals. Additional notching is possible if we see concrete evidence of 
support including operational integration into IPIC's portfolio of chemical 
assets.

Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' financial risk profile as 
intermediate. The company repaid US$400 million in unsecured notes in January 
2012, bringing Standard & Poor's adjusted debt to US$1.98 billion. Our 
adjustments to debt include an additional US$613 million for operating leases, 
underfunded pension obligations, and asset retirement obligations. Lower 
adjusted debt, combined with strong EBITDA generation in the first half of 
2012, has led to Standard & Poor's adjusted debt to EBITDA (leverage) ratio of 
about 1.5x. Looking forward, we based our model on the following:
     -- Two billion pounds (lbs) of ethylene and 3.3 billion lbs of 
polyethylene shipped in 2012; we expect polyethylene shipments to increase 
into 2014 in line with economic growth.
     -- Low, single-digit revenue growth in 2012 and a 2% decline in 2013.
     -- EBITDA margins slightly below 25% in 2012 and 2013.
     -- Capital expenditures to reach US$330 million in 2012 and increase 
further in the two proceeding years.

Given the volatile nature of commodity chemicals, we tend to view leverage and 
EBITDA generation on a through-the-cycle basis and, based on this US$700 
million-US$800 million range, we believe leverage will be in the 2.5x area. We 
do not expect the company to reduce debt further in the near term. Cash flow 
protection levels, as measured by funds from operations to debt, also have 
improved to about 50% as of June 30, 2012, and are likely to remain high. 

Liquidity
Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' liquidity as strong based on our 
criteria. We expect the sources-to-uses ratio to be well over 2x in the next 
three years and sources to maintain positive liquidity even if there were a 
30% decline in EBITDA from our expected levels. The company has a current cash 
position of US$953 million and US$548 million available under its various 
credit facilities. It is compliant with covenants under its credit facilities 
and receivable securitization program and we expect it to remain so in the 
near future. Liquidity will likely improve further in 2012 as the company 
generates good free cash from operations. We expect capital expenditure to be 
higher in the next three years as the company upgrades its Corunna facility to 
use natural gas liquids as a feedstock and funds all capital expenditure 
through internally generated funds.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on NOVA Chemicals 
to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this 
report. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company's leverage 
has improved and is likely to generate strong cash flows in 2012 on good 
market conditions and pricing for ethylene and polyethylene. The outlook also 
reflects our view that IPIC will invest the majority of NOVA Chemicals' cash 
generation back into the business rather than take dividends. 

While we do not expect the company to reduce debt further in the near term, we 
expect Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage to remain below 2.5x in 2012. An 
upgrade in the near term is unlikely given the company's weak business risk 
profile; however, it would require modest financial risk profile on a 
sustained basis. 

Alternatively, we could lower the ratings on the company if market conditions 
quickly deteriorate due to an economic slowdown; if the Joffre plant 
production reduces significantly due to lower ethane supply, leading to 
Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage of above 3x; or if we view that IPIC has 
changed its parental support or financial policy toward NOVA Chemicals. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
NOVA Chemicals Corp.
Ratings Raised/Recovery Rating Revised
                         To              From
Corporate credit rating  BB+/Stable/--   BB/Positive/--
Senior unsecured debt    BB+             BB
 Recovery rating         3               4


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

