TEXT-S&P upgrades Nova Chemicals to 'BB+' from 'BB'

Overview -- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on NOVA Chemicals Corp. to 'BB+' from 'BB' to reflect the company's improving cost position and financial risk profile. -- We are also raising our issue-level rating on NOVA Chemicals' senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BB', and revising our recovery rating on the debt to '3' from '4', reflecting higher enterprise value from capital investments in assets. -- NOVA Chemicals produces commodity chemicals and plastics used in consumer, industrial, and packaging products. -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company is likely to continue generating strong cash flows in 2012 on good market conditions for ethylene and polyethylene. Rating Action On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on NOVA Chemicals Corp. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's revised its issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BB'. We also revised the recovery rating on the debt to '3' from '4'. A '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. The upgrade on NOVA Chemicals reflects our view of the company's improving cost position, leverage metrics, and expected good cash flow generation in the near term. Rationale The ratings on NOVA Chemicals reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's weak business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. The company is a commodity chemicals producer with pricing volatility, and limited operational and product diversity. These weaknesses are counterbalanced, in our opinion, by NOVA Chemicals' cost-competitive olefins/polyolefins business, which generates good cash flow through the cycle, improving leverage, and parental support from International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC; AA/Stable/A-1+). NOVA Chemicals produces commodity chemicals and plastics used in consumer, industrial, and packaging products. The company has an annual production capacity of 6,600 million pounds of ethylene and 3,720 million pounds of polyethylene. Currently, it produces a small amount of performance styrenics; however, the company has signed a letter of intent to sell the unit and we expect the deal to close shortly. The company operates in the commodity chemicals sector, which we consider to be highly cyclical, competitive, and prone to price volatility. There has been a structural shift in the cost competitiveness of the North American petrochemical industry given the increased amount of shale gas. Overall, we expect North American producers to remain cost competitive globally given that European ethylene production is oil-based and, as such, considered high cost. Furthermore, the company is in the process of revamping its Corunna, Ont., cracker to use up to 100% natural gas liquids. Once completed in 2014, Standard & Poor's expects there to be substantial improvement in the facility's operating margins. Historically, this facility has operated using oil as feed stock and has generated weak cash flows. NOVA Chemicals' Joffre, Alta., facility has benefited from low feedstock costs and has had a less pronounced cost advantage over its U.S. Gulf Coast competitors as shale gas plays have emerged. While the company has entered into several agreements to increase ethane supply at the Joffre facility, we view these additional volumes to be at somewhat higher costs than historical contracts. We continue to believe that NOVA Chemicals' core olefins/polyolefins business will have a competitive cost advantage in the long term. The business unit has a history of good cash flow generation and, on average, has generated close to US$650 million in EBITDA per year in the past five years. Our rating on NOVA Chemicals factors in a one-notch upgrade for IPIC ownership. The company is the only 100%-owned plastics and chemicals producer in the IPIC investment portfolio. The importance of the NOVA Chemicals acquisition is evident from IPIC's long-term strategy of developing investments in the petrochemical industry and potential for sharing technologies among other chemical companies in its investment portfolio. In 2009, IPIC demonstrated its support of NOVA Chemicals by providing financial support. Although we expect NOVA Chemicals to pay dividends to IPIC we expect these dividends to be paid with free cash flows and not through issuance of additional debt. There is the possibility of integrating the NOVA business with Borealis Infrastructure (which is majority-owned by IPIC) in the long run, and Borealis has an option to take a 24% equity interest in NOVA Chemicals. Additional notching is possible if we see concrete evidence of support including operational integration into IPIC's portfolio of chemical assets. Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' financial risk profile as intermediate. The company repaid US$400 million in unsecured notes in January 2012, bringing Standard & Poor's adjusted debt to US$1.98 billion. Our adjustments to debt include an additional US$613 million for operating leases, underfunded pension obligations, and asset retirement obligations. Lower adjusted debt, combined with strong EBITDA generation in the first half of 2012, has led to Standard & Poor's adjusted debt to EBITDA (leverage) ratio of about 1.5x. Looking forward, we based our model on the following: -- Two billion pounds (lbs) of ethylene and 3.3 billion lbs of polyethylene shipped in 2012; we expect polyethylene shipments to increase into 2014 in line with economic growth. -- Low, single-digit revenue growth in 2012 and a 2% decline in 2013. -- EBITDA margins slightly below 25% in 2012 and 2013. -- Capital expenditures to reach US$330 million in 2012 and increase further in the two proceeding years. Given the volatile nature of commodity chemicals, we tend to view leverage and EBITDA generation on a through-the-cycle basis and, based on this US$700 million-US$800 million range, we believe leverage will be in the 2.5x area. We do not expect the company to reduce debt further in the near term. Cash flow protection levels, as measured by funds from operations to debt, also have improved to about 50% as of June 30, 2012, and are likely to remain high. Liquidity Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' liquidity as strong based on our criteria. We expect the sources-to-uses ratio to be well over 2x in the next three years and sources to maintain positive liquidity even if there were a 30% decline in EBITDA from our expected levels. The company has a current cash position of US$953 million and US$548 million available under its various credit facilities. It is compliant with covenants under its credit facilities and receivable securitization program and we expect it to remain so in the near future. Liquidity will likely improve further in 2012 as the company generates good free cash from operations. We expect capital expenditure to be higher in the next three years as the company upgrades its Corunna facility to use natural gas liquids as a feedstock and funds all capital expenditure through internally generated funds. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on NOVA Chemicals to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company's leverage has improved and is likely to generate strong cash flows in 2012 on good market conditions and pricing for ethylene and polyethylene. The outlook also reflects our view that IPIC will invest the majority of NOVA Chemicals' cash generation back into the business rather than take dividends. While we do not expect the company to reduce debt further in the near term, we expect Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage to remain below 2.5x in 2012. An upgrade in the near term is unlikely given the company's weak business risk profile; however, it would require modest financial risk profile on a sustained basis. Alternatively, we could lower the ratings on the company if market conditions quickly deteriorate due to an economic slowdown; if the Joffre plant production reduces significantly due to lower ethane supply, leading to Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage of above 3x; or if we view that IPIC has changed its parental support or financial policy toward NOVA Chemicals. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List NOVA Chemicals Corp. Ratings Raised/Recovery Rating Revised To From Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Positive/-- Senior unsecured debt BB+ BB Recovery rating 3 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.