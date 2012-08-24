FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Brazilian corporate entities show positive rating trends
August 24, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Brazilian corporate entities show positive rating trends

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 24 - Brazil's economy recovered strongly from the recent global
recession, and we expect the country's economy to continue growing--albeit at a
slower pace, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed
Income Research, titled "Emerging Markets Credit Metrics: Brazil Shows Positive
Rating Trends." 

Brazil's real GDP growth rate was 2.8% in 2011 and 7.5% in 2010. Standard & 
Poor's economists expect the country's economy to grow at a modest 2% in 2012 
and a more accelerated 3.5% in 2013, despite the recession in the eurozone and 
slowing economic growth globally. 

"Corporate entities in Brazil continue to perform well, despite the slowdown 
in the global economy and sovereign stress in Europe," said Diane Vazza, head 
of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "As of June 30, 2012, 
Standard & Poor's rated 34% of corporate entities in Brazil investment 
grade--an increase from only 23% as of year-end 2009." Moreover, upgrades of 
Brazilian corporations far exceeded downgrades during each of the last six 
years, which is significantly better than the global downgrade to upgrade 
ratio. For example, at the peak of the global recession in 2008, there was one 
downgrade for every five upgrades in Brazil, while globally there were more 
than three downgrades for every upgrade. 

In addition, Brazil's speculative-grade corporate default rate has remained 
lower than the Latin America and the Caribbean region's for most of the last 
decade (see "Emerging Markets Credit Metrics: Defaults Increase In Latin 
America And The Caribbean As The Global Economy Slows," published Aug. 16, 
2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). There were no defaults in 
the country in 2010 and 2011. However, four Brazilian corporate entities have 
defaulted so far in 2012 (through Aug. 23), increasing the default rate to 
3.57%. In comparison, the default rate was 2.44% in Latin America and the 
Caribbean as of July 31. (Note that the small sample size of the total rated 
entities in Brazil poses some challenges when comparing the default rate to 
other regions.)
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
