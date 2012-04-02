TEXT-S&P: Express Scripts ratings unaffectd by Medco acquisition

April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on St. Louis-based pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services provider Express Scripts Inc. (BBB+/Negative/--) are not affected by the completion of its previously announced $29.1 billion acquisition of Medco Health Solutions Inc. Our ratings on the combined entity reflect our belief that initial leverage following the Medco acquisition is more than 3x, but we expect leverage to return to below 2x within 18 to 24 months on a combination of debt reduction and EBITDA growth. The acquisition more than doubles the size of Express Scripts and introduces substantial integration risk, which is reflected in our negative rating outlook on the company. Standard & Poor's would likely revise its outlook on Express Scripts to stable if the company is on a trajectory to reduce debt leverage, and rationalizes the combined back-office functions, distribution capabilities, and claims adjudication platforms while maintaining its existing customer base. The 'BBB+' corporate credit rating reflects Express Scripts' "satisfactory" business risk profile, supported by its solid position in the growing PBM industry and the long-term trends toward generic and mail-order drugs. The rating also reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk as "intermediate", which incorporates the additional debt burden from the Medco acquisition. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's summary analysis on Express Scripts, published Jan. 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)