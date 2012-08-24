FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms 'B/B' ratings of 3 Egyption banks
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms 'B/B' ratings of 3 Egyption banks

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- On Aug. 23, we affirmed our 'B/B' ratings on Egypt, removed them from 
CreditWatch negative, and assigned a negative outlook. 
     -- We believe that ruling political forces are moving toward a working 
arrangement and this could lead to the authorities addressing some of Egypt's 
pressing structural challenges and stemming the deterioration in government 
and external finances. In our view, the risk of deteriorating sovereign 
creditworthiness remains, but its immediacy has decreased.
     -- Consequently, we are affirming our 'B/B' long- and short-term ratings 
on Egyptian banks National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Banque Misr (BM), and 
Commercial International Bank (CIB) and removing them from CreditWatch 
negative.
     -- The outlooks on NBE, BM, and CIB are negative and reflect that on the 
sovereign as well as our view that a prolonged deterioration in the banks' 
operating environment could have a negative impact on their stand-alone credit 
profiles.
     -- Our unsolicited public information ('pi') 'Bpi' rating on National 
Societe Generale Bank S.A.E. (NSGB) is not affected because, typically, we do 
not use modifiers, outlooks, or CreditWatch placements for 'pi' ratings.

Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B/B' long- 
and short-term counterparty credit ratings on National Bank of Egypt (NBE), 
Banque Misr (BM), and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. 
(CIB). We also removed the ratings on these banks from CreditWatch, where they
had been placed with negative implications on June 26, 2012. The outlook on the
three banks is negative.

Our unsolicited public information ('pi') 'Bpi' rating on National Societe 
Generale Bank S.A.E. (NSGB) is not affected because, typically, we do not use 
modifiers, outlooks, or CreditWatch placements for 'pi' ratings.

Rationale
The rating actions on NBE, BM, and CIB follow our affirmation of the ratings 
on the Republic of Egypt (B/Negative/B; see "Rating On Egypt Affirmed At 'B'; 
Off Watch; Outlook Negative," published Aug. 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the 
Global Credit Portal).

We believe that the ruling political forces, namely the Muslim 
Brotherhood--Egypt's dominant political party--and the senior ranks of the 
Egyptian military are moving toward a working arrangement and this could lead 
to the authorities addressing some of Egypt's pressing structural challenges 
and stemming the deterioration in government and external finances. The risk 
of deteriorating sovereign creditworthiness remains, in our view, but its 
immediacy has decreased.

Our 'B' long-term ratings on NBE and CIB are capped at the level of the 
sovereign rating on Egypt and factor in our opinion of the risks related to 
operating in Egypt. In our view, NBE, BM, and CIB face significant sovereign 
risk because they hold a high amount of government debt compared with their 
equity base and earnings capacity. We assess the stand-alone credit profiles 
(SACPs) for BM, NBE, and CIB respectively at 'b', 'b+', and 'bb-'. Our ratings 
on NBE and CIB do not exceed those on the sovereign because we do not believe 
that the banks would withstand a scenario where Egypt defaulted on its 
obligations. 

We consider NBE and BM to be government-related entities under our 
methodology, given their 100% ownership by the Egyptian government. We factor 
in no uplift because NBE and BM's SACPs are respectively higher than and equal 
to the long-term rating on the sovereign.

Outlook
The negative outlook on NBE, BM, and CIB mirrors the negative outlook on 
Egypt. It also factors in our view that a prolonged deterioration in the 
banks' operating environment could have a negative impact on their SACPs.

We would lower our ratings on NBE, BM, and CIB if we were to lower our ratings 
on the sovereign. A lowering of the sovereign rating will have a direct 
negative impact on NBE, BM, and CIB because the ratings on the banks are 
constrained at the level of the rating on the sovereign. This could also have 
a negative impact on our economic risk or industry risk scores for Egypt under 
our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. A downward 
revision of these scores, whether linked to a deterioration of the 
creditworthiness of Egypt or not, could lead us to revise downward our anchor 
for banks operating in Egypt.

We would revise the outlooks on the banks to stable if we were to change the 
outlook on the sovereign to stable while maintaining our assessments of the 
banks' SACPs at their current levels.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating On Egypt Affirmed At 'B'; Off Watch; Outlook Negative, Aug. 23, 
2012
     -- Three Egyptian Banks On CreditWatch Negative After Sovereign Placed On 
CreditWatch, June, 26, 2012
     -- Credit FAQ: Why We Lowered The Ratings On Egyptian Banks And What 
Risks Lie Ahead, May 14, 2012 
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
National Bank of Egypt
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B/Negative/B       B/Watch Neg/B
 Certificate Of Deposit                 B/B                B/Watch Neg/B

Banque Misr
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B/Negative/B       B/Watch Neg/B
 Certificate Of Deposit                 B/B                B/Watch Neg/B

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B/Negative/B       B/Watch Neg/B
 Certificate Of Deposit                 B/B                B/Watch Neg/B


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.