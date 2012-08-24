FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises City of Guelph, Ontario outlook to positive
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises City of Guelph, Ontario outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are revising our outlook on the City of Guelph to positive from 
stable.
     -- We are affirming our 'AA' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured 
debt ratings on Guelph. 
     -- The positive outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that 
throughout the two-year outlook horizon, Guelph will maintain robust liquidity 
levels, tax-supported debt will not materially exceed current levels (and 
should in fact decline slightly within several years), and after-capital 
deficits will not materially exceed 5% of total revenues. 
     -- The ratings reflect our opinion of the city's stable economy, its 
strong liquidity, and a debt burden that we expect to moderate over the next 
several years.

Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
the City of Guelph, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to 
positive from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA' 
long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Guelph.

The outlook revision reflects our expectations that Guelph will maintain 
robust liquidity levels, tax-supported debt will not materially exceed current 
levels (and should actually decline slightly within several years), and 
after-capital deficits will not materially exceed 5% of total revenues.

Rationale
The ratings on Guelph reflects Standard & Poor's opinion of the city's stable 
economy, its strong liquidity, and a debt burden that we expect to moderate 
over the next several years. We believe that persistent-but-modest 
after-capital deficits and continuing exposure to the manufacturing sector, 
which has struggled in Ontario, constrain the ratings.

We believe Guelph's economy is relatively well-diversified for a city of its 
size. Its unemployment rate remains below the provincial average and is in 
fact, among the lowest in Canada. Manufacturing still accounts for a large 
portion of the labor base, and the region is host to several auto parts 
manufacturers. A strong, stable public sector with a large university, 
schools, hospitals, and municipal, county, and provincial government offices 
offset this concentration, in our opinion.

Guelph has maintained what we view as robust liquidity, with free cash and 
liquid assets as well as total reserves and reserve fund balances trending 
upwards in recent years (all figures Standard & Poor's-adjusted). Under our 
conservative base case scenario, which forecasts significant use of liquidity 
to fund capital, we believe that free cash and liquid assets will remain 
sufficient to cover more than 350% of total debt service throughout our 
two-year outlook horizon.

The city recently modified its capital plans to place more emphasis on 
infrastructure renewal and replacement, reduce debt-financed projects, and 
push some growth-related projects into later years. This has resulted in our 
expectation of debt moderating to closer to 30% of operating revenues by 2016 
from almost 40%. This level is in line with that of domestic peers and should 
remain very manageable, in our view.

Guelph has generated what we view as healthy operating balances, but these 
have weakened slightly in recent years. High capital expenditures, 
particularly in 2010 and 2011, have resulted in persistent, although modest, 
after-capital deficits. This has hampered the city's budgetary performance. 
Although we expect that modest after-capital deficits, not materially 
exceeding 5%, will continue throughout the outlook horizon, Guelph does have 
substantial cash reserves which it can use to internally finance them.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that throughout 
the two-year outlook horizon, Guelph will maintain robust liquidity levels, 
tax-supported debt will not materially exceed current levels (and should in 
fact decline slightly within several years), and after-capital deficits will 
not materially exceed 5% of total revenues. We could revise the outlook to 
stable if operating performance were to falter or capital spending were higher 
than expected resulting in operating balances of less than 5% of operating 
revenue or consistent after-capital deficits greater than 5% of total revenue. 
A meaningful decline in liquidity levels would also place downward pressure on 
the ratings. We could raise the ratings if the city's financial performance 
were to meet our expectations and there were no material weakening of the 
local economy.

Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 
2010

Ratings List
Guelph (City of)

Outlook Revised To Positive
                              To                  From
 Issuer credit rating         AA/Positive/--      AA/Stable/--

Rating Affirmed
 Senior unsecured debt        AA


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

