TEXT-Fitch: regulatory uncertainties linger for Calif. utilities
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: regulatory uncertainties linger for Calif. utilities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings expects that potential regulatory changes in
California will remain supportive of existing credit ratings for utilities
operating in the state, according to a new report.

California utilities have above-average rating levels relative to their peers in
Fitch's portfolio. Significant adverse regulatory decisions indicating an
unexpected deterioration to the regulatory compact in California would likely
lead to future credit rating downgrades for utilities and their respective
parent companies. The affected Fitch-rated companies are: Southern California
Edison Co. (SCE; Issuer Default Rating 'A-'), San Diego Gas & Electric Co.
(SDG&E; IDR 'A'), Southern California Gas Company (SCG; IDR 'A'), and Pacific
Gas & Electric Company (PG&E; IDR 'BBB+').

Under Fitch's rating methodology, the jurisdictional regulatory compact is a key
factor in the evaluation of creditworthiness for utility operating companies and
their corporate parents. Fitch believes that recent developments have injected a
measure of uncertainty into the California regulatory compact.

The full report 'California Regulation: Still Waiting' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.' The report provides a full discussion of specific
regulatory issues for each of the aforementioned companies.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
California Regulation: Still Waiting

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

