TEXT-S&P revises Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island to positive
April 2, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island to positive

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

April 2 - Overview	
     -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, the leading health insurance 	
provider in Rhode Island, has reported positive net income after two 	
consecutive years of negative earnings, and we expect operating performance to 	
stabilize over the next couple of years.	
     -- Additionally, positive retained earnings in 2011 have provided a 	
significant boost to capital adequacy.	
     -- Thus, we are revising our outlook to positive, reflecting the 	
company's improving financial profile and our expectation of continued stable 	
earnings in the near term.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'BBB-' financial strength rating on the 	
company.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) to positive from stable. At 	
the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB-' financial strength rating 	
on the company.	
	
Rationale	
BCBSRI's operating performance has improved, supported by adequate premium 	
rate increases and reduction in administrative costs. For the full-year 2011, 	
the company reported pretax income (excluding realized capital gains and 	
losses) of $77 million, which translated to a return on revenue (ROR) of 4.9%, 	
compared with a pretax loss of $35 million in 2010 and pretax loss of $101 	
million in 2009. The improvement in 2011 is primarily a result of the release 	
of the premium deficiency reserve (PDR). Since the company had received 	
adequate premium rate increases for the Rhode Island Office of Insurance 	
Commission (OHIC) for 2012, the company released all of the remaining PDR in 	
2011. (The PDR of $101 million had been created in 2009 in anticipation of the 	
losses that would result from the inadequate rate approvals received from OHIC 	
at that time).	
	
Excluding the impact of the PDR in 2011, the company's commercial segment 	
reported better-than-2010 underwriting results, although still negative 	
because of the impact of previously approved inadequate rate increases. 	
Underwriting results were favorable compared with the previous year and our 	
expectations because of lower medical cost trends and the successful execution 	
of management's administrative cost savings initiatives. 	
	
Previously, we had lowered the rating on BCBSRI because of its deteriorating 	
financial profile, which stemmed from two years of negative retained earnings. 	
The company's operating performance weakened in 2010 and 2009 because of 	
inadequate premium rate increase approvals and higher-than-expected 	
utilization. 	
	
The company has already received adequate premium rate approvals for 2012, 	
which indicates a likely stabilization of earnings in the near term. We expect 	
the BCBSRI to report pretax ROR of 1%-1.5% in 2012 and about 2% in 2013. Our 	
expectation for improvement in earnings takes into account higher-than-2011 	
cost trends, which adequate rate approvals and a reduction of administration 	
cost expenses offset. 	
	
Additionally, BCBSRI's capitalization improved in 2011 and we expect it to 	
remain strong in the near term. Supported by positive retained earnings, 	
statutory surplus at year-end 2011 was $323 million, which is a 30% increase 	
from year-end 2010. This improvement is also evident when looking at 	
capitalization on a risk-adjusted basis: as per our 2011 pro forma risk-based 	
insurance capital model, BCBSRI's capital was redundant at the 'AAA' level as 	
compared with only an 'A' level redundancy at year-end 2010. We view 	
capitalization to be critical for the company to improve credit quality. The 	
stronger capital base, in our view, offsets any short-term volatility brought 	
about by possible inadequate premium rate approvals in the future.	
	
Both of these factors--stable, improving operating performance and strong 	
capitalization levels--indicate an improvement in BCBSRI's financial profile. 	
Thus, we are revising our outlook to reflect the company's positive momentum. 	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is positive based on improvements in BCBSRI's financial profile. 	
Both operating performance and capitalization have improved in 2011 and we 	
expect them to stabilize over 2012 and 2013. We will consider raising the 	
rating over the next 24 months if BCBSRI maintains strong capitalization 	
(capital being redundant at least at the 'AA' level as per our capital model), 	
and stabilizes pretax ROR (excluding realized gains and losses) at about 	
1%-2%. 	
	
Conversely, we may lower the ratings if BCBSRI's capital declines 	
significantly and becomes deficient at the 'A' level and operating performance 	
deteriorates with ROR dropping below 1%. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology For Assessing U.S. Insurers' Capital Adequacy Beyond The 	
Financial Crisis, May 31, 2011	
     -- Analysis Of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009	
     -- Evaluating Insurers' Competitive Positions, April 22, 2009	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB-/Positive/--   BBB-/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB-/Positive/--   BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

