TEXT-S&P revises Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island to positive

April 2 - Overview -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, the leading health insurance provider in Rhode Island, has reported positive net income after two consecutive years of negative earnings, and we expect operating performance to stabilize over the next couple of years. -- Additionally, positive retained earnings in 2011 have provided a significant boost to capital adequacy. -- Thus, we are revising our outlook to positive, reflecting the company's improving financial profile and our expectation of continued stable earnings in the near term. -- We are also affirming our 'BBB-' financial strength rating on the company. Rating Action On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) to positive from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB-' financial strength rating on the company. Rationale BCBSRI's operating performance has improved, supported by adequate premium rate increases and reduction in administrative costs. For the full-year 2011, the company reported pretax income (excluding realized capital gains and losses) of $77 million, which translated to a return on revenue (ROR) of 4.9%, compared with a pretax loss of $35 million in 2010 and pretax loss of $101 million in 2009. The improvement in 2011 is primarily a result of the release of the premium deficiency reserve (PDR). Since the company had received adequate premium rate increases for the Rhode Island Office of Insurance Commission (OHIC) for 2012, the company released all of the remaining PDR in 2011. (The PDR of $101 million had been created in 2009 in anticipation of the losses that would result from the inadequate rate approvals received from OHIC at that time). Excluding the impact of the PDR in 2011, the company's commercial segment reported better-than-2010 underwriting results, although still negative because of the impact of previously approved inadequate rate increases. Underwriting results were favorable compared with the previous year and our expectations because of lower medical cost trends and the successful execution of management's administrative cost savings initiatives. Previously, we had lowered the rating on BCBSRI because of its deteriorating financial profile, which stemmed from two years of negative retained earnings. The company's operating performance weakened in 2010 and 2009 because of inadequate premium rate increase approvals and higher-than-expected utilization. The company has already received adequate premium rate approvals for 2012, which indicates a likely stabilization of earnings in the near term. We expect the BCBSRI to report pretax ROR of 1%-1.5% in 2012 and about 2% in 2013. Our expectation for improvement in earnings takes into account higher-than-2011 cost trends, which adequate rate approvals and a reduction of administration cost expenses offset. Additionally, BCBSRI's capitalization improved in 2011 and we expect it to remain strong in the near term. Supported by positive retained earnings, statutory surplus at year-end 2011 was $323 million, which is a 30% increase from year-end 2010. This improvement is also evident when looking at capitalization on a risk-adjusted basis: as per our 2011 pro forma risk-based insurance capital model, BCBSRI's capital was redundant at the 'AAA' level as compared with only an 'A' level redundancy at year-end 2010. We view capitalization to be critical for the company to improve credit quality. The stronger capital base, in our view, offsets any short-term volatility brought about by possible inadequate premium rate approvals in the future. Both of these factors--stable, improving operating performance and strong capitalization levels--indicate an improvement in BCBSRI's financial profile. Thus, we are revising our outlook to reflect the company's positive momentum. Outlook The outlook is positive based on improvements in BCBSRI's financial profile. Both operating performance and capitalization have improved in 2011 and we expect them to stabilize over 2012 and 2013. We will consider raising the rating over the next 24 months if BCBSRI maintains strong capitalization (capital being redundant at least at the 'AA' level as per our capital model), and stabilizes pretax ROR (excluding realized gains and losses) at about 1%-2%. Conversely, we may lower the ratings if BCBSRI's capital declines significantly and becomes deficient at the 'A' level and operating performance deteriorates with ROR dropping below 1%. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology For Assessing U.S. Insurers' Capital Adequacy Beyond The Financial Crisis, May 31, 2011 -- Analysis Of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009 -- Evaluating Insurers' Competitive Positions, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/--