TEXT-S&P affirms Maiden Holdings

Overview -- Maiden Holdings Ltd. is issuing $150 million of series A noncumulative perpetual preferred stock. -- We are rating the preferred stock 'BB' and affirming our ratings on Maiden Holdings and its subsidiaries. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Maiden will maintain its good competitive position while improving its capital adequacy. Rating Action On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' preferred stock rating to Maiden Holdings Ltd.'s $150 million series A noncumulative perpetual preferred issue. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' counterparty credit ratings on Maiden Holdings and Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US) and our 'BBB+' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on its core operating subsidiaries, Maiden Reinsurance Co., Maiden Specialty Insurance Co., and Maiden Insurance Co. Ltd. (Bermuda) (collectively, Maiden). The outlook is stable. Rationale We expect Maiden to use the proceeds from the series A noncumulative preferred stock offering for general corporate purposes and share repurchases. We believe that redemption of the outstanding junior subordinated debt is unlikely until January 2014, when redemption no longer requires payment of a 14% premium. We expect that Maiden would conduct such redemption in a manner that would not materially reduce the company's capital base. The rating affirmation is based on the group's good competitive position, the low volatility of its underwriting results, and its good capital position, based on our prospective view of capital adequacy built through future retained earnings and moderating premium growth. However, we believe that the potential conflicts of interest and customer concentrations created through related-party transactions among Maiden, its founding shareholders, AmTrust Financial Services Inc. (not rated), and American Capital Acquisition Corp. (ACAC; not rated) offset some of the rating strengths. We believe that the preferred stock will increase the group's financial leverage and decrease its fixed-charge coverage ratios, but we expect these metrics to remain consistent with our ratings. Maiden's net income for the first six months of 2012 was $35 million. The combined ratio was 98.7%, representing the results from Maiden's book of primarily working layer reinsurance with relatively small amounts of catastrophe exposure. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Maiden will maintain its good competitive position during the next few years as it gradually expands its footprint. Because of the substantial portion of premiums earned from AmTrust and ACAC, Maiden's prospective operating performance is substantially influenced by AmTrust's and ACAC's underwriting performance. We expect Maiden's operating performance to remain less volatile than those of its Bermuda-based peers that provide higher excess limits and property catastrophe coverage. We expect the company to produce a combined ratio of 96% to 98% and a return on revenue of 6% to 8% during the next couple of years. Because we expect industry loss cost trends in Maiden's long-tail casualty business to remain high, future underwriting performance could be challenged. We expect the company will improve its capital adequacy in 2012 and 2013 through future retained earnings and moderating premium growth and that any redemption of the company's junior subordinated debt would not conducted in a way that materially reduces the company's capital base. We also expect financial leverage to remain less than 35% and interest coverage to be at least 2.0x to 3.0x over the next two years. We are unlikely to raise the ratings in the next 24 months, particularly because of client concentration, potential for conflicts of interest, headwinds affecting underwriting results, and our view of the extended timeframe required for the company to build its competitive position and capital base. On the other hand, we could lower the ratings as a result of deterioration in operating performance (including a full-year 2012 combined ratio materially exceeding 100%), increased volatility in underwriting results, adverse loss-reserve development, failure to improve capital adequacy commensurately with the ratings, any new unfavorable related-party transactions, or any significant adverse changes to Maiden's risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Maiden Holdings Ltd. Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB-/Stable/-- Maiden Insurance Co. Ltd. (Bermuda) Maiden Specialty Insurance Co. Maiden Reinsurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US) Senior Unsecured BBB- New Rating Maiden Holdings Ltd. Preferred Stock BB