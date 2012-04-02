FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TECT-S&P rates Hartford Financial Service
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 6 years ago

TECT-S&P rates Hartford Financial Service

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB+' subordinated debt rating to Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s
 (NYSE: HIG; BBB/Stable/A-2) approximate $600 million junior subordinated
notes issuance, and its 'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating to HIG's proposed
approximate $1.5 billion in senior unsecured notes in three tranches. The notes
will mature in 2017, 2022, and 2042. HIG will put the proceeds toward
repurchasing $1.75 billion 10.0% notes issued to Allianz SE in October 2008 and
the associated premium.	
	
The agreement to repurchase its 10.0% notes issued in October 2008 to Allianz 	
SE does not change the rating or outlook on Hartford Financial Services Group 	
or any of its subsidiaries. We consider the redemption to be economic-based 	
rather than a fundamental change in management intent about the permanence of 	
its outstanding hybrid capital. We will continue to classify Hartford's $500 	
million 8.125% junior subordinated notes as intermediate hybrids and the $556 	
million mandatory convertible preferred shares as high-equity hybrids.	
	
The refinancing provides Hartford with the near-term benefit of lower interest 	
expense and significantly stronger coverage metrics. The new capital structure 	
will significantly improve expected 2012 fixed charges to approximately 8x 	
from 7x under the prior structure. Financial leverage increases about 100 	
basis points (bps) to more than 30%, but is still well within expectations for 	
the 'BBB' rating. Debt leverage, on the other hand, increases significantly by 	
more than 500 bps to nearly 25% of total capital, modestly diminishing our 	
view of overall capitalization. Our double leverage criteria states that there 	
is a deduction to operating company capital for all debt in excess of 20%. 	
This results in a direct deduction to Hartford's consolidated capital 	
position. In effect, we consider debt leverage of more than 20% to be a call 	
on the capital of the operating companies that exceeds our tolerances at the 	
current rating level.	
	
The ratings reflect the operating companies' strong competitive positions, 	
personal and commercial property and casualty (P/C) lines, and commercial P/C 	
products and group life and disability insurance. Distribution is very 	
diverse, ranging from independent and career agents to affinity group 	
affiliations. Operating earnings are solid and capital is strong. These 	
strengths are offset by the volatility of life statutory capital, earnings 	
strained by difficult macroeconomic conditions, and exposure to long-tailed 	
casualty businesses that are more susceptible to adverse P/C reserve 	
developments than are other lines of business. In addition, consolidated 	
investment exposures to the financial sector and commercial mortgage-backed 	
securities, although improved, remain high relative to peers'.	
	
After the refinance is complete, we expect Hartford to maintain approximately 	
$1.5 billion of holding company cash to cover fixed charges on debt and hybrid 	
instruments and offset the double leverage adjustment to capital. This cash 	
expectation would decrease as the company reduces its debt leverage, but never 	
to less than 18 months of interest expense. We also expect consolidated 	
capital adequacy to remain at the 'A' level, enhanced by organic statutory 	
earnings.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
New Rating	
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.	
 Subordinated Debt	
 $600 Million Junior Notes                       BB+	
	
 Senior Unsecured Debt	
  $1.5 Billion Senior Notes                      BBB

