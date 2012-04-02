TEXT-S&P revises WellPoint Inc outlook

Overview -- WellPoint has a very strong business profile, strong earnings and cash flow profile, and very strong liquidity and financial flexibility. -- We revised our outlook on WellPoint to positive from stable and affirmed our 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit ratings. -- We expect WellPoint generally to preserve and to some extent enhance its leading market positions. Rating Action On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on WellPoint Inc. (NYSE:WLP) to positive from stable and affirmed its 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit rating on the company. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on WellPoint's core operating companies (see Ratings List below). We also affirmed our 'BBB' financial strength rating on UNICARE Life & Health Insurance Co., a nonstrategic subsidiary of WellPoint. Rationale WellPoint's business and financial profile is relatively strong compared with its peers', and the company is reasonably well positioned to preserve its credit profile in an improving but still moderately stressed marketplace. Key factors supporting the affirmation and outlook revision include the sustained strength of its business profile relative to its peer group and the sector overall. Operating performance, discretionary cash flow generation, liquidity, and financial flexibility are collectively very strong and increasingly well supported by the diversity and scale of its core business lines. In our opinion, the company's fundamental credit strengths suggest the potential for a higher rating assignment within 12 months. Downside exposure to health reform-driven margin compression was modest in 2011, which is a trend that is likely to persist through 2012. Still, industry risk remain somewhat elevated in connection with heightened regulatory scrutiny relative to pricing and the near-term uncertainty related to the Accountable Care Act litigation, which challenges the constitutionality of the Health Reform legislation passed in March 2010. We rate the holding company two notches lower than the core operating companies to reflect the holding company's dependence on dividends from them for debt servicing and the regulatory restrictions that prevent the free flow of funds within the organization. The two-notch gap is narrower than the standard three-notch one because the dividends from WellPoint's subsidiaries are fairly well diversified, and we consider the holding-company metrics (financial leverage and interest coverage) to be strong for the rating category. In 2012, we expect the holding company to receive total dividends of moderately more than its $2.4 billion ordinary dividend capacity. For year-end 2012, we expect total revenue to exceed $60 billion and for membership (excluding BlueCard members) to be 28.5 million to 29 million medical members. We expect operating income (EBIT) and cash flow (EBITDA) to be more than $4 billion (7% return on revenue) and $4.6 billion (8% margin), respectively. If WellPoint were to perform at a level consistent with these expectations, adjusted EBITDA interest coverage would fall within our intermediate-term range of expectation of 8x-12x. These results combined with an expected cash position near $1.5 billion at the holding company level at year-end 2012 would likely continue to support a very strong liquidity position and very strong financial flexibility assessment overall. We expect other key holding-company metrics to remain within the conservative range for the rating category. We expect adjusted debt leverage to be 30%-35%, and capitalization at the operating companies to remain significantly in excess of regulatory requirements and prudent relative to our capital model. The difference is due to the effect of our double leverage adjustment, which reduces the amount of recognized statutory capital supporting the company's business. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation that WellPoint will generally preserve and to some extent enhance its leading market positions relative to its key market segments, and sustain pricing flexibility in most to all of its key commercial geographies. In our opinion, this would facilitate moderate revenue growth and bolster the company's competitive position, likely resulting in a business profile or related credit metrics that would support higher ratings. An additional factor in support of our positive outlook is the sustained trend of diminishing downside risk associated with health reform, which includes the range of scenarios tied to recent U.S. Supreme Court proceedings. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable or negative if WellPoint were to adopt a more aggressive financial profile, resulting in materially lower operating-company capitalization, adjusted debt leverage of more than 35% for a sustained period, and EBITDA coverage less than our normalized range expectation of 8x-12x. Also, we could revise the outlook to stable if the operating margin were to decline to less than 6% and be expected to trend at that level on a sustained basis, and the company is not willing or able to mitigate this condition with offsetting changes in its financial management policy. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed UNICARE Life & Health Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB/Stable/-- WellPoint Inc. Senior Unsecured A- Commercial Paper A-2 Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc. Subordinated A- Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From WellPoint Inc. Anthem Holding Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 Anthem Blue Cross Life & Health Insurance Co. Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service Inc. (d/b/a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Colorado) Empire HealthChoice Assurance Inc. d/b/a Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield Community Insurance Co. Blue Cross of California Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Care Plan of Georgia Inc. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Georgia Inc. Anthem Health Plans of Virginia Inc. Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky Inc. Anthem Health Plans Inc. Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service, Inc. 