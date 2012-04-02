FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises WellPoint Inc outlook
April 2, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises WellPoint Inc outlook

Overview	
     -- WellPoint has a very strong business profile, strong earnings and cash 	
flow profile, and very strong liquidity and financial flexibility.	
     -- We revised our outlook on WellPoint to positive from stable and 	
affirmed our 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit ratings.	
     -- We expect WellPoint generally to preserve and to some extent enhance 	
its leading market positions.	
Rating Action	
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
WellPoint Inc. (NYSE:WLP) to positive from stable and affirmed its
'A-/A-2' 	
counterparty credit rating on the company. At the same time, we affirmed our 	
'A+' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on WellPoint's core 	
operating companies (see Ratings List below). We also affirmed our 'BBB' 	
financial strength rating on UNICARE Life & Health Insurance Co., a 	
nonstrategic subsidiary of WellPoint.	
	
Rationale	
WellPoint's business and financial profile is relatively strong compared with 	
its peers', and the company is reasonably well positioned to preserve its 	
credit profile in an improving but still moderately stressed marketplace.	
	
Key factors supporting the affirmation and outlook revision include the 	
sustained strength of its business profile relative to its peer group and the 	
sector overall. Operating performance, discretionary cash flow generation, 	
liquidity, and financial flexibility are collectively very strong and 	
increasingly well supported by the diversity and scale of its core business 	
lines. In our opinion, the company's fundamental credit strengths suggest the 	
potential for a higher rating assignment within 12 months. Downside exposure 	
to health reform-driven margin compression was modest in 2011, which is a 	
trend that is likely to persist through 2012. Still, industry risk remain 	
somewhat elevated in connection with heightened regulatory scrutiny relative 	
to pricing and the near-term uncertainty related to the Accountable Care Act 	
litigation, which challenges the constitutionality of the Health Reform 	
legislation passed in March 2010.	
	
We rate the holding company two notches lower than the core operating 	
companies to reflect the holding company's dependence on dividends from them 	
for debt servicing and the regulatory restrictions that prevent the free flow 	
of funds within the organization. The two-notch gap is narrower than the 	
standard three-notch one because the dividends from WellPoint's subsidiaries 	
are fairly well diversified, and we consider the holding-company metrics 	
(financial leverage and interest coverage) to be strong for the rating 	
category. In 2012, we expect the holding company to receive total dividends of 	
moderately more than its $2.4 billion ordinary dividend capacity.	
	
For year-end 2012, we expect total revenue to exceed $60 billion and for 	
membership (excluding BlueCard members) to be 28.5 million to 29 million 	
medical members. We expect operating income (EBIT) and cash flow (EBITDA) to 	
be more than $4 billion (7% return on revenue) and $4.6 billion (8% margin), 	
respectively. If WellPoint were to perform at a level consistent with these 	
expectations, adjusted EBITDA interest coverage would fall within our 	
intermediate-term range of expectation of 8x-12x. These results combined with 	
an expected cash position near $1.5 billion at the holding company level at 	
year-end 2012 would likely continue to support a very strong liquidity 	
position and very strong financial flexibility assessment overall.	
	
We expect other key holding-company metrics to remain within the conservative 	
range for the rating category. We expect adjusted debt leverage to be 30%-35%, 	
and capitalization at the operating companies to remain significantly in 	
excess of regulatory requirements and prudent relative to our capital model. 	
The difference is due to the effect of our double leverage adjustment, which 	
reduces the amount of recognized statutory capital supporting the company's 	
business.	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that WellPoint will generally 	
preserve and to some extent enhance its leading market positions relative to 	
its key market segments, and sustain pricing flexibility in most to all of its 	
key commercial geographies. In our opinion, this would facilitate moderate 	
revenue growth and bolster the company's competitive position, likely 	
resulting in a business profile or related credit metrics that would support 	
higher ratings. An additional factor in support of our positive outlook is the 	
sustained trend of diminishing downside risk associated with health reform, 	
which includes the range of scenarios tied to recent U.S. Supreme Court 	
proceedings. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable or negative if 	
WellPoint were to adopt a more aggressive financial profile, resulting in 	
materially lower operating-company capitalization, adjusted debt leverage of 	
more than 35% for a sustained period, and EBITDA coverage less than our 	
normalized range expectation of 8x-12x. Also, we could revise the outlook to 	
stable if the operating margin were to decline to less than 6% and be expected 	
to trend at that level on a sustained basis, and the company is not willing or 	
able to mitigate this condition with offsetting changes in its financial 	
management policy.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
UNICARE Life & Health Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB/Stable/--      	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB/Stable/--      	
	
WellPoint Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc.	
 Subordinated                           A-                 	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
WellPoint Inc.	
Anthem Holding Corp.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Positive/A-2    A-/Stable/A-2	
	
Anthem Blue Cross Life & Health Insurance Co.	
Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service Inc. (d/b/a Blue Cross Blue Shield 	
of Colorado)	
Empire HealthChoice Assurance Inc. d/b/a Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield	
Community Insurance Co.	
Blue Cross of California	
Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Care Plan of Georgia Inc.	
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Georgia Inc.	
Anthem Health Plans of Virginia Inc.	
Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky Inc.	
Anthem Health Plans Inc.	
Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service, Inc. (d/b/a Blue Cross Blue Shield 	
of Colorado)	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Positive/--     A+/Stable/--	
	
Anthem Blue Cross Life & Health Insurance Co.	
Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service Inc. (d/b/a Blue Cross Blue Shield 	
of Colorado)	
Empire HealthChoice Assurance Inc. d/b/a Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield	
Community Insurance Co.	
Blue Cross of California	
Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Care Plan of Georgia Inc.	
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Georgia Inc.	
Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc.	
Anthem Health Plans of Virginia Inc.	
Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky Inc.	
Anthem Health Plans Inc.	
Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service, Inc. (d/b/a Blue Cross Blue Shield 	
of Colorado)	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Positive/--     A+/Stable/--	
	
Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Positive/--     A+/Stable/--

