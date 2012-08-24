TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on AyT Caixanova FTPYME, AyT FTPYME II

Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on AyT Caixanova FTPYME and AyT FTPYME II, FTA as follows: AyT Caixanova FTPYME EUR6,735,220 Class T notes (ISIN ES0312091004): affirmed at 'AA-sf', removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), assigned Negative Outlook EUR7,080,616 Class A notes (ISIN ES0312091012): affirmed at 'AA-sf', removed from RWN, assigned Negative Outlook EUR30,000,000 Class B notes (ISIN ES0312091020): upgraded to 'AA-sf', removed from RWN, assigned Negative Outlook AyT FTPYME II, FTA EUR9.2m Class F2 (ISIN ES0312363015): affirmed at 'AA-sf', removed from RWN, assigned Negative Outlook EUR36.9m Class T2 (ISIN ES0312363023): affirmed at 'AA-sf', removed from RWN, assigned Negative Outlook The resolution of the RWN follows the implementation of the remedial actions as the gestora, Ahorro y Titulizacion SGFT, S.A. (AyT), has replaced the account bank and collateralised swaps for both transactions. Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA, 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'), an account bank, has been replaced by Barclays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). The swaps have been collateralised but if the amount exceeds EUR50,000, the excess will be transferred to the additional account held in Barclays Bank plc. The upgrade of AyT Caixanova FTPYME's class B notes reflects its robust level of credit enhancement and ability to withstand Fitch's stresses with no interest or principal shortfalls. Credit enhancement for the class B is sufficient to mitigate the pool's concentration at obligor, industry and regional levels as well as deteriorated arrears performance (see "Fitch Maintains AyT CAIXANOVA FTPYME I, FTA's Notes on RWN" dated 21 May 2012 at fitchratings.com) Fitch notes that none of the remedial actions stated in the transaction documents have taken place so far with regards to Bankia, S.A and CECA acting as liquidity facility providers. The liquidity facilities were provided to bridge finance any drawings on the guarantee provided by the Kingdom of Spain. However, the class T2 notes ratings do not currently rely on the guarantee by the Kingdom of Spain, as the notes have built up a substantial level of CE and the rating of the Kingdom of Spain is significantly lower than the notes' rating. Therefore, the the liquidity facility providers' ratings do not directly impact the ratings of the notes. However, the gestora has demonstrated a willingness to comply with transaction documentation as the account bank has been replaced and the swap has been collateralised. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: transaction trustee reports, portfolio data Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011, 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions', dated 9 August 2011 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions