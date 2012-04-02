FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P comments on Endurance Specialty Holdings
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P comments on Endurance Specialty Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Bermuda-based Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--; NYSE: EHN) and its core subsidiaries (all rated A/Stable/--) are not affected by the recent announcement of the retirement of Michael Angelina as Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer. We believe that Endurance has a strong management team with considerable breadth. Furthermore, we expect senior management to act promptly to fill these positions permanently. As a result, we view the company as being well positioned to continue to execute upon its business strategy at its current high level until these positions are filled. We note the void created by Mr. Angelina’s retirement, given his previous key roles at the company. However, we don’t believe that this management change is a concern given the industry experience and strength of Endurance’s management team in general and its senior management specifically.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.