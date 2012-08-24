TEXT-S&P revises Doswell Energy Virginia outlook to stable from negative

Overview -- U.S. power generator Doswell Energy Virginia Funding has increased its liquidity to a level sufficient to fund its major maintenance through the current maintenance cycle. -- We are affirming our senior secured 'BBB-' rating and revising the outlook to stable from negative. -- The stable outlook reflects that the project increased its cash available for major maintenance in 2013, and a cash and letter of credit-funded 12-month major maintenance reserve is now in place to fund future maintenance. Rating Action On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' rating on Doswell Energy Virginia Funding Corp.'s senior secured debt and revised the outlook to stable from negative. Rationale The affirmation and stable outlook reflect the increased certainty we have that the project has sufficient liquidity to fund its major maintenance through the current maintenance cycle. The Doswell combined-cycle power complex is contracted under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Virginia Electric & Power Co. (VEPCO; A-/Stable/A-2) that expires in May 2017. The Doswell combustion-turbine peaking facility operates on a merchant basis. In November 2011, Amsterdam Generating Co. LLC, an affiliate of LS Power, purchased the project from NextEra Energy Resources LLC. In June 2012, Doswell became part of the LSP Madison Funding LLC portfolio. The project is now wholly owned by LSP Madison Funding, which is wholly owned by an affiliate of LS Power. Our prior negative outlook indicated that rising capital investment, projected to be about $13 million in 2013 this year and about $7.5 million in 2014 due to the current major maintenance cycle, might not be supported by operating cash flows alone and that liquidity was insufficient to bridge any shortfall. But, as part of the financing, a cash-funded, one-year major maintenance reserve is in place at Doswell, currently equal to $13.3 million. This reserve should be sufficient to cover the project's major maintenance through 2013. The project will use cash flow to replenish the reserve in 2014 and 2015, and it will fund any shortfall in major maintenance cash with a letter of credit facility through LSP Madison. Liquidity covenants at LSP Madison require that LSP Madison must be able to fund projected 12 months of major maintenance at Doswell. The project's amortizing debt will mature in 2019. We see the greatest project risk to be its exposure to merchant power markets in June 2017 when its combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) PPA with VEPCO ends. We believe that this risk is manageable at the 'BBB-' rating level. Our forecast of wholesale power and capacity prices beginning mid-2017 and using Henry Hub natural gas prices assumptions of $2.00 per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, and $3.50 thereafter is for wholesale power prices and capacity prices in the range of $40 to $46 per megawatt-hour and $3.80 per kilowatt-month for capacity. We calculate that break-even wholesale prices would have to fall more than 22% in 2018--its first full year of wholesale exposure--for the project to break even. The existence of a 12-month debt service reserve mitigates this two-year merchant tail. NextEra continues to operate Doswell as part of the project's service contract. The CCGT facility and simple-cycle facility continue to operate adequately, with limited downtime. In 2012, the CCGT has had a higher capacity factor than historically, mainly due to low natural gas prices. Standard & Poor's calculation of the project's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for the 12 months ended June 31, 2012 was 1.28x, primarily due to high capital spending in the second half of 2011. This calculation does not include draws on any cash-funded reserves. We expect the DSCR to improve to above 1.4x when the project uses its cash funded major maintenance reserve. Outlook The stable rating outlook on the bonds reflects our expectations of improved cash flow performance in the near term due to additional project liquidity for major maintenance. Given that the project is fully exposed to merchant markets in the last two years of operations, a substantial decline (more than 30%) in expected power and capacity prices from Standard & Poor's current base case could lead to a ratings downgrade. We could raise the rating if the project mitigates merchant exposure through contracting of what we expect will be merchant capacity in mid-2017 through 2019, and debt service coverage remains above 1.5x through the limited remaining life of the debt. Related Criteria And Research Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised Doswell Energy Virginia Funding Corp. To From Senior Secured BBB-/Stable BBB-/Negative Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.