TEXT-Fitch affirms Gap Inc ratings

April 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on The Gap, Inc. (Gap). The Rating Outlook is Stable. The company had $1.7 billion of debt outstanding at fiscal year-end Jan. 28, 2012. A full rating list is shown below. The affirmation reflects Gap's solid free cash flow after dividends (FCF), growth opportunities in its online business and international markets, strong expense management, and the company's effort to right size its U.S. retail footprint. These factors are balanced against recent sustained periods of negative comparable (comp) store sales, its mature businesses in North America and Western Europe, intense competition from newer retail formats and fashion execution issues, and relatively high adjusted financial leverage of 3.5x. These factors position Gap at the low end of the 'BBB-' rating level. Gap's comp sales were down 4% in 2011 reflecting fashion execution issues at its Gap and Old Navy brands and the challenging consumer environment, which made it difficult to pass along higher unit costs. Higher cotton prices contributed in large part to the 390 basis point (bp) decline in the gross margin in 2011, which was offset in part by 30 bp of SG&A leverage, resulting in a 360 bp narrowing of the EBIT margin to 9.9%. EBITDA declined to $2 billion in 2011 from $2.6 billion in 2010. Fitch sees the potential that sales trends will improve over the next few quarters as year-over-year comparisons become easier, and as the company introduces new merchandise into its stores. It appears that the company's spring merchandise is being well-received, with February comps (including online sales) coming in at +4% compared with -3% in February 2011. Fitch expects Gap Inc.'s comps will improve in 2012-2013 to at least the -1% to -2% range, though recent trends suggest the company could exceed this. Cotton prices begin to work in the company's favor in the second half of 2012, which in itself should lead to a strong margin recovery. However, planned investments in product, marketing and e-commerce are potential offsets that will limit EBIT margin improvement for the year. Financial leverage (adj. debt/EBITDAR) increased to 3.5 times (x) at end-2011, from 2.4x at end-2010. This reflects lower EBITDA and the issuance of $1.65 billion of debt in April 2011, with the proceeds used for share repurchases. Adjusted leverage will likely be steady over the near term and improve gradually over the medium term, as a recovery in EBITDA is offset in part by higher adjusted debt levels due to growth in rent expense from Gap's international expansion, which will more than offset the benefit of gradual debt repayment as the term loan amortizes ($40 million/year). Based on Fitch's adjusted debt projections (debt plus 8 times rents) over the next three years, EBITDA would have to improve by around $200 million for every 0.1x improvement in adjusted leverage. Gap has maintained solid liquidity, with an unused $500 million revolver and cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 billion as of year-end, compared with management's stated minimum of $1.2 billion. In addition, the company generated solid FCF of $572 million in 2011, though this was below the level of the past four years when it ranged from $738 million to $1.36 billion. FCF is expected to range from $500 million - $700 million over the next two years, and will be directed primarily to share repurchases under a new $1 billion authorization. The company may also use some of its excess year end balance sheet cash for share repurchases, but is nonetheless expected to retain sufficient cash to handle its seasonal working capital needs without having to tap its revolver. Future Rating Drivers: An upgrade is unlikely, absent an extended period of positive sales momentum and margin improvement, and maintenance of conservative financial policies. A downgrade could result for one or more of the following reasons: Gap is unable to hold comp store sales in a range of -2% to +2%; EBIT margins do not expand from current levels; adjusted leverage does not gradually improve. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: The Gap, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB-'; --$500 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --$400 million senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.