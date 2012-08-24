FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 6:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative
from stable on the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon
(CTWSR)'s $35.64 million series 2009A taxable hydroelectric revenue bonds due
Nov. 1, 2019 and $22.91 million series 2009B tax-exempt revenue hydroelectric
revenue bonds due Nov. 1, 2033. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'BBB' rating
on the bonds.

"The outlook revision reflects our view of the impact of declining market 
prices during the past three years and the expiration of the existing 
above-market forward contract in February, which increased project exposure to 
these market prices," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ben Macdonald. 
"Although a new forward contract has since been entered, it is at a lower 
price, and runs for only 20 months," Mr. Macdonald added.

The rating reflects our view of the following credit strengths: 
     -- Good historical correlation exists between water flows on the 
Deschutes River, where the Pelton-Round Butte Project is located, and the 
Columbia River, where the Mid-Columbia (Mid-C) hub prices are set. The project 
would generate less revenue if a lower water year on the Deschutes (resulting 
in fewer MW-hour, or MWh, sales) were to coincide with a high water year on 
the Columbia (with corresponding lower Mid-C prices), but this scenario has 
occurred in only two of the past 82 years of record. 
     -- The project operates as a modified run-of-river plant, and with three 
dams in the system, operators can control time of day for a majority of 
generation. Peak/off-peak pricing under the terms of the power sales agreement 
are favorable, allowing CTWSR to receive on-peak rates for about 85% of sales.
     -- Moderate debt burden of about $365 per kilowatt of nameplate capacity 
(as of December 2011) and a favorable cash cost of generation of about $11 per 
MWh before debt service provide the project with a strong market position and 
profitability under projected wholesale market conditions. The average sale 
price for the 12 months through June 2012 was about $25.81 per MWh (including 
the fixed price forwards).
     -- The project has a long history of high reliability and availability.
     -- CTWSR has cash-funded substantial amounts of capital expenditures in 
the past, including the selective water withdrawal project, and has already 
fully funded sizable capital expenditure plans for 2012.
     -- The project has covenants that require three to 18 months of project 
liquidity in addition to a 12-month debt service reserve, depending on the 
historical and projected DSC, before distributions can occur.

Partly offsetting the above strengths, in our view, are the following 
weaknesses:
     -- Market prices have dropped from around $60 per MWh in 2008, to $34 per 
MWh in 2009 and 2010, and to $30 in 2011. For the first half of 2012, prices 
averaged a little less than $26 for the project, including the impact of 
forward sales. The price drops are due to a combination of increased supply 
resulting from high water flows in the region plus increased wind generation, 
and continuing muted demand.
     -- The project has historically hedged 25% to 50% of production, but the 
final hedge expired in February 2012. After two months of 100% market exposure 
with low market prices, the project entered a new forward. However, this new 
forward is relatively short term and at a lower price than previous hedges.
     -- Energy is sold under a take-and-pay contract, which is inferior to an 
availability-based contract. However, operations have shown high reliability 
for the past 40 years.
     -- The debt does not fully amortize by maturity in 2019, so refinancing 
risk exists for the $24.6 million scheduled to be outstanding at that time.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Ratings Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

RATINGS LIST
Outlook Action
                                 To               From
Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation
 $58.6 mil hydroelec rev bds     BBB/Negative     BBB/Stable

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.