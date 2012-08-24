FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 3
basis points (bps) to 206 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 4 bps to 645 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 3
bps to 136 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 3 bps to 176 bps, and the 'BBB'
spread tightened by 4 bps to 252 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 3 bps to 442
bps, the 'B' spread widened by 2 bps to 675 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by
1 bp to 1,065 bps.

By industry, financial institutions, banks, and utilities contracted by 4 bps 
each to 289 bps, 299 bps, and 214 bps, respectively. Industrials and 
telecommunications contracted by 3 bps each to 294 bps and 316 bps, 
respectively.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its 
one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year 
moving average of 688 bps and five-year moving average of 748 bps. We expect 
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade 
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the 
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term 
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in 
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could 
continue to weigh on risky assets.
 

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.