TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 3 basis points (bps) to 206 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 4 bps to 645 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 3 bps to 136 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 3 bps to 176 bps, and the 'BBB' spread tightened by 4 bps to 252 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 3 bps to 442 bps, the 'B' spread widened by 2 bps to 675 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 1 bp to 1,065 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, and utilities contracted by 4 bps each to 289 bps, 299 bps, and 214 bps, respectively. Industrials and telecommunications contracted by 3 bps each to 294 bps and 316 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 688 bps and five-year moving average of 748 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.