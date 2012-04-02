TEXT-S&P cuts Reddy Ice to 'CC' from 'CCC+'

Overview -- U.S.-based Reddy Ice Holdings Inc. has recently filed a notification of late filing for its Form 10-K for the period ended Dec. 31, 2011. -- This filing indicated that the company is currently in active discussions with various stakeholders regarding alternatives to modify its capital structure and reduce its leverage, which they indicated may include a prepackaged bankruptcy, even though Reddy Ice was in compliance with its credit agreement and note indentures. -- We have lowered our ratings on Reddy Ice Holdings, including the corporate credit rating to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. -- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that there is a substantial risk of default (as defined in our criteria) within the next six to nine months or sooner. Rating Action On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Dallas-based Reddy Ice Holdings Inc., including the corporate credit rating to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the senior secured notes due 2015, issued by subsidiary Reddy Ice Corp., to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating remains '4' indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also lowered the issue ratings on Reddy Ice Corp.'s 13.25% senior secured notes due 2015 and Reddy Ice Holdings' 10.5% senior unsecured discount notes due 2012 to 'C' from 'CCC-'. The recovery ratings on these issues remain '6' indicating our expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade follows Reddy Ice's filing with the SEC for a delay in filing its Form 10-K annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, as well as news that the company is currently in active discussions with various stakeholders regarding alternatives to modify its capital structure and reduce its leverage. Reddy Ice has indicated this could include a prepackaged bankruptcy, even though it is currently in compliance with its credit agreement and note indentures. Reddy Ice also announced that it had amended its existing credit facility to eliminate the minimum liquidity covenant through July 15, 2013, and permit the company to obtain additional liquidity through a term loan of up to $10 million, but no less than $8 million. While there has been limited information available since its 2011 third quarter results, we now consider the company's liquidity to be weak (as per our criteria). The company's operating results and credit measures remained weak during Reddy Ice's key third quarter. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011 (most recently filed information), we estimate leverage (as measured by the ratio of average total debt to EBITDA) was high at about 9.3x, EBITDA interest coverage is very thin at less than 1x, and funds from operations to total debt was only 0.2%. In its NT 10-K filing, management has also expressed substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern. It is our opinion that if Reddy Ice were to pursue a prepackaged bankruptcy, effect a modified capital structure (which could possibly include a distressed debt exchange), or if the company misses an interest or principal payment, the ratings could be lowered further to 'D'. The ratings and outlook on Reddy Ice reflect our opinion that the company's financial profile is "highly leveraged," given its significant debt burden and weak liquidity, and that there is a substantial risk of default (as defined in our criteria) within the next six to nine months or sooner. The ratings also reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable." Key credit factors considered in this assessment include Reddy Ice's narrow product focus; its participation in the highly fragmented and competitive packaged ice industry, which is susceptible to unfavorable economic and weather conditions; and seasonal demand for its products. (For analytical purposes Standard & Poor's views Reddy Ice and its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Reddy Ice Corp., as one economic entity.) Although Reddy Ice maintains a strong regional presence in the North American wholesale packaged ice industry, the company's narrow product focus and relatively low barriers to entry are key rating considerations. Historically, the company has grown primarily through an aggressive acquisition strategy, which positioned it as the leading packaged ice provider in its core regions throughout the southern U.S. However, we estimate that the company's market share percentage is in the low-double-digits given the participation of numerous local and regional competitors. While we do not expect that Reddy Ice will continue to make additional tuck-in acquisitions, we believe the company's weak operating results will continue to constrain free cash flow generation over the next year. Because of the highly seasonal nature of the packaged ice business, the company generates about 71% of its revenues during the second and third calendar quarters. For 2011, through the end of the third quarter, Reddy Ice's revenues increased by about 5%, primarily because of acquisitions. Revenues also benefited from higher volume related to improved weather conditions in most of the company's markets during the period and new customers, which were partially offset by lost customers and reduced pricing as a result of competition. In addition, given ongoing weak economic trends and volatile commodity costs, we believe that it will be extremely difficult for the company to improve credit protection measures in 2012 without a restructuring, and despite the expectations that the company may realize some additional cost savings. During the first three quarters of the year, higher commodity costs pressured the adjusted EBITDA margin despite the company's cost-saving initiatives. Year-to-date through Sept. 30, 2011, free cash flow was negative. Liquidity We believe Reddy Ice's liquidity is weak. Based on the information provided in the company's recent SEC filings, we believe this represents an overarching credit risk and expect the following will occur: -- We expect that sources of cash will not exceed uses in 2012. -- We expect cash sources divided by uses will reflect a deficit in the near term. -- Reddy Ice also recently disclosed that it amended its existing credit facility to eliminate the minimum liquidity covenant through July 15, 2013, and obtained a waiver from its sole lender to waive any default or event of default that may have occurred as a result of the company's failure to deliver its 2011 financial statements by March 30, 2012. At Sept. 30, 2011, the company had about $10.8 million in cash, including operating company cash, and availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility (unrated). Cash uses include its seasonal working capital requirements (which historically occurred during the first and fourth calendar quarters), capital expenditures expected to be about $10 million, and $11.7 million of debt maturities in November 2012. We believe that the company generated negative free operating cash flow in 2011 and expect this to continue in the near term. Recovery analysis Our issue-level rating on Reddy Ice's senior secured first-lien debt is 'CC', the same as the revised corporate credit rating. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our issue-level rating on the company's second-lien senior secured notes and its senior unsecured discount notes is 'C'. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Reddy Ice published Nov. 17, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The rating outlook is negative. If Reddy Ice files for bankruptcy or a similar action, including the potential for a distressed debt exchange, or misses an interest or principal payment, we will lower the corporate credit and issue-level ratings to 'D'. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Reddy Ice Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating CC/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Senior unsecured C CCC- Recovery rating 6 6 Reddy Ice Corp. Senior secured CC CCC+ Recovery rating 4 4 Senior secured (second-lien) C CCC- Recovery rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.