TEXT-S&P affirms 19 LOC-backed bond ratings
August 24, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms 19 LOC-backed bond ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today confirmed its ratings on
19 bonds fully supported by letters of credit (LOCs) due to the extension of the
LOC expiration dates for each bond.

Changes to our ratings on the bonds can result from, among other things, 
changes to our ratings on the LOC provider, the expiration or termination of 
the LOCs, or amendments to the transactions' terms. 

The complete ratings list is available in "LOC-Supported Bond Ratings 
Confirmed Due To Extended LOC Expiration Dates," published today on the Global 
Credit Portal on RatingsDirect. The list is also available on Standard & 
Poor's Web site, at www.standardandpoors.com. On the home page, under Ratings 
Resources, click on Ratings Actions and then select Structured Finance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
