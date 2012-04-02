FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates ratings definitions
#Market News
April 2, 2012

TEXT-Fitch updates ratings definitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 - Effective today, Fitch Ratings has updated its Ratings
Definitions, removing the definition and use of the Individual Rating, adding
Limitations of National ratings previously disclosed in criteria and making
several other minor changes. Individual Ratings were Withdrawn from financial
institutions Jan. 25, 2012.  	
	
Viability Ratings were assigned July 20, 2011 and represent Fitch's primary 	
assessment of the intrinsic creditworthiness of financial institutions. The two 	
rating scales were maintained in parallel to facilitate an orderly transition.	
	
Limitations to the definition of National Ratings are added to these 	
definitions. These limitations were disclosed in the Criteria for National 	
Ratings. The agency also removed the definition of 'Correction', which is not 	
being used, and removed the action 'Recovery Rating Revision' to Historic 	
Actions, as Recovery Ratings are no longer assigned to Structured Finance 	
issues.	
	
Changes have been made to Ratings Definitions available on the Fitch website, 	
'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

