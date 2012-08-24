FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Ascena Retail Group
August 24, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Ascena Retail Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that after receiving
final documents, it assigned a 'BB+' rating, with a recovery rating of '1', to
Suffern, N.Y.-based apparel retailer Ascena Retail Group Inc.'s $300
million senior secured term loan due 2018. Our '1' recovery rating indicates our
expectation of very high (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The rating action follows the company's completion of its proposed term loan
offering to fund its acquisition of Charming Shoppe Inc. (For the recovery
analysis, see the recovery report on Ascena, to be published on RatingsDirect as
soon as possible following the release of this article.)

The 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company remains unchanged. (For the 
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research report on Ascena, 
published May 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Ascena Retail Group Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating              BB-/Stable/--

New Ratings

Ascena Retail Group Inc.
 Senior Secured
  $300 mil term loan due 2018         BB+
   Recovery Rating                    1

