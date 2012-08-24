FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Dex One outlook to developing from negative
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Dex One outlook to developing from negative

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. directory publishers and marketing service companies Dex One
 and SuperMedia announced a stock-for-stock merger to form a
new company named Dex Media.
     -- The new company will amend its several credit agreements to extend 
their respective debt maturities to 2016. After the merger, we expect the 
company benefit from Dex One's tax attributes and realize annual cost 
synergies of roughly $150 million by 2015.
     -- We are revising the outlook on our 'CCC' corporate credit rating on 
the company to developing from negative. 
     -- The developing outlook reflects our expectation that we could raise 
Dex One's rating if the company is able to merge with SuperMedia and extend 
its debt maturity profile.

Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 
outlook on Dex One Corp. to developing from negative. Existing ratings on the 
company, including the 'CCC' corporate rating, were affirmed. 

Rationale
The outlook revision to developing reflects our expectation that if the merger 
is successful, Dex Media will benefit from cost synergies and tax attributes 
that could increase cash flow generation and its ability to repay debt. 
Additionally, the proposed maturity extension will delay the previous 
refinancing risk surrounding the $1.9 billion facility due 2014 at Dex One and 
$1.5 billion due 2015 at SuperMedia Inc. Still given the need for 100% lender 
approval for the deal and extension to go through, we see a risk that terms 
could change. Refinancing risk and structural decline of this business are 
both crucial factors in our current ratings. 

The 'CCC' corporate credit rating reflects our view that Dex One's business 
will remain under severe pressure given the unfavorable outlook for print 
directory advertising. We view the company's rising debt leverage, low debt 
trading levels, weak operating outlook, and steadily declining discretionary 
cash flow as indications of financial distress. As such, we continue to assess 
the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on our 
criteria. We regard the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," based 
on significant risks of continued structural and cyclical decline in the print 
directory sector. Structural risks include increased competition from online 
and other distribution channels, as small business advertising expands across 
a greater number of marketing channels.

While we expect the merger to bring cost synergies, we do not expect it to 
materially change the near-term business outlook for the sector. We expect the 
shift from print to digital media will continue and that directories will 
still find it difficult to retain their niche in this competitive marketplace. 
Our business risk assessment of the combined company will likely remain 
"vulnerable." 

Under our base-case scenario, we expect Dex One's 2012 revenues and EBITDA to 
show a low-teens percentage and mid-to-high teen percentage decline, 
respectively, reflecting ongoing advertising declines due to a continued shift 
toward more efficient and lower-cost digital advertising platforms. Despite 
growth in online bookings, which amount to about 20% of total bookings, we 
believe that ad sales will continue to decline at a mid-teens percentage rate 
over the near term. In 2013, pro forma for the merger, we expect the combined 
company to experience low-to-mid teen percent revenue decline. We expect 
EBITDA will decline 25%-30% as result of the restructuring costs associated 
with the merger. Absent the restructuring charges, we believe EBITDA will 
decline in the high single digit to low-teens percentage area in 2013. We do 
not expect digital booking growth to offset print booking declines even though 
some customers' print business has been bundled with digital. As a result, we 
expect revenue to continue to decline for over the intermediate term. 

Pro forma for the acquisition in 2013 we expect the EBITDA margin to decline 
meaningfully on higher restructuring costs. In 2014, we expect the EBITDA 
margin should rebound due to cost synergies when the restructuring charges 
roll off. Dex One's most recent quarter was in line with our expectations. For 
the three months ended June 30, 2012 revenue and EBITDA declined 11.3% and 
10%. This was largely because of customer attrition, reduced advertiser 
renewals, and negative secular trends hurting directories. While Dex One has 
reduced costs, the EBITDA margin was relatively flat for the 12 months ended 
June 30, 2012, at 42%.

Our base case indicates the company's leverage could remain flat in 2012, as 
we think debt repayments and subpar debt repurchases will offset EBITDA 
declines. Subpar repayments by Dex One are limited to the cash flow in excess 
of the mandatory cash flow sweep and mandatory amortization payments, which we 
believe could narrow further in 2012 and 2013 because of steady declines in 
operating cash flow For the same period, debt (adjusted for leases, pension 
and accrued interest) to EBITDA declined to 3.6.x, from 3.8x one year ago. 

Over the past 12 months Dex One converted 58% of EBITDA into discretionary 
cash flow. We expect conversion to remain in the 50% range over the near term, 
but realize it could decline over the intermediate term because of top-line 
pressure.  

Liquidity
In our view, Dex One has "less than adequate" sources of liquidity to support 
its capital structure. Expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity 
assessment are as follows:
     -- We believe it does not have capacity to absorb high-impact, 
low-probability events.
     -- We view the trading price of its term loan as an indicator of poor 
standing in the credit markets.

These factors are important considerations in our assessment, although:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity (including cash and credit facility 
availability) to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.
     -- We expect net sources to be positive even if EBITDA drops 15% to 20% 
over the next 12 months.

At June 30, 2012, cash balances were $82.9 million. Cash on hand and positive 
(though rapidly declining) discretionary cash flow provide liquidity. We 
expect Dex One's discretionary cash flow to narrow over the next two to three 
years as weak operating trends continue to pressure revenues. Pro forma for 
the merger, we expect the cash flow to decrease a slower pace initially as the 
cost synergies and tax benefits will partially offset revenue declines, but 
then resume after the company cycles through a full year of the savings. We 
estimate Dex One will generate $290 million to $320 million of discretionary 
cash flow in 2012. We expect it to use most of its discretionary cash flow to 
repay debt at par, given its high term loan amortization and cash flow sweep. 
We also expect the company to repurchase debt below par with the remaining 
portion of its discretionary cash flow. We expect the combined company to 
continue to repurchase debt below par if the next amendment allows it, given 
its current cash flow generation and trading levels of its debt. Under our 
criteria, we regard debt repurchases at a significant discount to par as 
tantamount to a default.

The term loans mature in October 2014, and the notes mature in 2017. We 
believe there is significant risk surrounding Dex One's ability to refinance 
the full face value of its 2014 maturing debt. The proposed amendment extends 
its maturities to the end of 2016. Under our operating assumptions, we expect 
it to maintain an adequate cushion of compliance against financial covenants 
over the near term, but the amendment could have more restrictive covenants. 
On June 30, 2012, it had a satisfactory cushion of compliance with its 
consolidated leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio covenants at each 
entity level. 

Outlook
The developing rating outlook reflects our expectation that benefits from the 
merger will improve the combined new entity's cash flow generation and ability 
repay debt. We could raise the rating one notch to 'CCC+', consistent with a 
consolidated analysis with SuperMedia, if Dex One completes the proposed 
merger and achieves the proposed extension of its credit facilities. Further 
rating upside potential would entail an improvement in business conditions. We 
could revise the outlook back to negative if the company is unsuccessful in 
completing the transaction, and if EBITDA declines accelerate. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Dex One Corp.
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Dex One Corp.
R.H. Donnelley Inc.
Dex Media West Inc.
Dex Media Inc.
Dex Media East Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC/Developing/--  CCC/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Dex One Corp.
 Subordinated
  Local Currency                        D                  
  Recovery Rating                       6                  

Dex Media East Inc.
Dex Media West Inc.
R.H. Donnelley Inc.
 Senior Secured
  Local Currency                        D                  
  Recovery Rating                       5                


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.