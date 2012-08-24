FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P on Codelco

Reuters Staff

Aug 24 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said that its ratings and outlook on Corporacion Nacional de Cobre del Chile (Codelco; A/Stable/--) are not affected following a potential legal settlement with Anglo American PLC (BBB+/Stable/A-2) over the ownership status of Anglo American Sur SA (not rated). According to the agreement, Codelco will acquire a 24.5% stake in Anglo Sur for $1.8 billion through a joint venture with Mitsui & Co. Ltd., which will also acquire an additional 5% stake in Anglo Sur. At the same time, Mitsubishi Corp. will keep its 20.4% stake, and Anglo American will retain the control of Anglo Sur with 50.1%. Mitsui will provide Codelco a seven-year nonrecourse loan, at a cost of LIBOR plus 2.5%, to fund the transaction. Codelco will repay the loan with the dividend proceeds from Anglo Sur. Until the loan is repaid, we do not expect Codelco to receive dividends from Anglo Sur, therefore, we consider the final agreement as credit neutral in the short term.

