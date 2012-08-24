FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Aruba's outlook to negative
August 24, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Aruba's outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Operations at Aruba's oil refinery were suspended in late March 2012.
     -- In our view, a prolonged delay in reopening the operations of the 
refinery could weaken Aruba's external and fiscal profiles.
     -- We are revising our rating outlook on Aruba to negative from stable.
     -- We are affirming our 'A-/A-2' sovereign credit ratings on Aruba.

Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
the long-term ratings on Aruba to negative from stable. At the same time, we 
affirmed our 'A-/A-2' sovereign credit ratings on Aruba. The transfer and 
convertibility assessment is unchanged at 'A-'.

Rationale
The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if the country's 
external and fiscal profiles erode as a result of an unexpectedly prolonged 
suspension of the operations of the island's oil refinery. Valero, the owner 
of the refinery, suspended its operations in late March 2012. The refinery 
(both directly and indirectly) employs about 5% of the island's workforce and 
is the largest single employer in the private sector. Valero is currently 
negotiating a sale of the refinery to PetroChina. Based on public reports, it 
is our understanding that negotiations between Valero and PetroChina are 
well-advanced, but it is unclear when the sale will conclude. 

The suspension of operations at the refinery has persisted longer than we had 
expected, raising the risk of larger current account and budgetary deficits 
and higher external and government debt burdens in the coming two years. 
Rising receipts from tourism, plus the stimulus to economic activity provided 
by the government's public investment program, have largely contained the 
economic impact of the refinery's suspension so far this year. 

The loss of economic activity from the refinery due to a prolonged suspension 
of its activities raises the possibility that the central government could 
fail to meet its target of narrowing its fiscal deficit toward 3% of GDP in 
2014 from an estimated 6.8% of GDP in 2012. Exports would also be hurt. The 
economy is likely to contract mildly this year even if the refinery reopens in 
October, according to official calculations.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower our ratings 
on Aruba if delays in reopening the refinery result in higher-than-expected 
external and fiscal deficits and weaker GDP performance, as well as higher 
external and government debt burdens. A potential closure of the refinery 
would result in a larger economic contraction this year and sluggish growth in 
2013, also leading to a downgrade.

A prompt reopening of the oil refinery would boost exports and GDP growth 
prospects as well as sustain fiscal revenues, giving greater scope for the 
government to reach its medium-term fiscal and debt targets, including 
stabilizing gross central government debt at about 50% of GDP. (Standard & 
Poor's excludes central government debt held by public-sector pension and 
social welfare plans in calculating the debt level.) We would likely revise 
the outlook to stable under such a scenario, provided that the government is 
able to adhere to its medium-term fiscal trajectory.

Related Criteria And Research
Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Aruba
 Sovereign Credit Rating                A-/Negative/A-2    A-/Stable/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

Aruba
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   A-                 
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
