TEXT-S&P revises CFG Holdings Ltd outlook to positive
#Credit RSS
August 24, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises CFG Holdings Ltd outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Personal loan provider CFG Holdings has improved its asset quality and 
financial performance.
     -- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 
'B-' issuer credit rating on the company.
     -- We expect the company to maintain the positive trend in the coming 
months. 


Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
CFG Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiaries (CFGLTD) to positive from stable. At the 
same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term issuer credit rating on the company.


Rationale
The outlook revision reflects CFGLTD's improved profitability, cash flow 
generation, and asset quality indicators in 2011 and the first half of 2012, 
and our expectation that the company would maintain this trend in the coming 
months.   

CFGLTD's highly concentrated funding structure, unfavorable maturity profile, 
and its moderate profitability despite its focus on consumer lending limit the 
rating. CFGLTD's satisfactory market position, adequate asset quality for its 
profile, and solid capitalization metrics are positive credit factors. 

CFGLTD is a holding company that offers unsecured personal loans to low- and 
middle-income customers through its subsidiaries located in the Caribbean 
(Aruba, Curacao, Saint Maarten, and Trinidad and Tobago) and Panama. Though 
the company faces competition from consumer-oriented banks and nonbank finance 
companies, in our opinion, it's well positioned thanks to its long-track 
record of operations in the region and wide branch network under the "Island 
Finance" and "El Sol" brands. We consider the company has a satisfactory 
market position measured in terms of its loan portfolio, which represent about 
2% of total consumer loans in Trinidad and Tobago and Panama, more than 11% in 
the former Netherland Antilles, and nearly 17% in Aruba. 

We consider CFGLTD's funding structure as its major rating weakness, since it 
is highly concentrated and weakens its financial flexibility. CFGLTD relies on 
a single funding source, a revolving credit facility from a commercial bank. 
The short-term nature of this facility causes a significant maturity gap in 
its balance sheet, since it matures in March 2013, while the company's loan 
portfolio has a 45-month average maturity. CFGLTD plans to substitute most of 
its current funding with a long-term bond issuance. In our view, this would 
result in a higher exposure to refinancing risk, particularly during times of 
market volatility. 

As we had previously expected, a higher net interest margin, lower loan loss 
provisions, and the absence of nonrecurring charges have improved CFGLTD's 
profitability. The improved performance has resulted in a return on average 
assets of 4.6% and a return on revenues of 18.2% as of March 2012, compared 
with 3.7% and 15.0% as of March 2011. Nonetheless, we view these profitability 
metrics as moderate for consumer finance, and compare unfavorably with its 
rated peers. As long as the company maintains its current asset quality, we 
would expect its profitability to gradually improve. Under current market 
conditions, we do not expect further impairments of goodwill or the 
divestiture of any subsidiaries that could weaken CFGLTD's bottom-line 
results. 

CFGLTD's adjusted capitalization and internal capital generation improved. In 
our opinion, the company's capitalization levels are solid and sufficient to 
cover unexpected losses and support its growth. As of March 31, 2012, adjusted 
capitalization (measured as adjusted total equity to adjusted assets) was 
nearly 31.1%, up from 27.7% for the same quarter in 2011, and total debt to 
equity was 1.4x. Due to our expectation of a moderate growth of its loan 
portfolio, a positive trend in its internal capital generation, with no 
dividend payments, we expect the company's capitalization ratios to continue 
improving gradually.

We consider CFGLTD's loan performance to be satisfactory. In our opinion, the 
company has good credit risk management practices and tools for portfolio 
monitoring and reporting. Though nonperforming loan ratio has remained 
relatively stable, net charge-offs decreased as a result of the divestiture of 
the Mexican operation and the centralization of the recovery functions. 
Contractual delinquencies (loans more than 60 days past-due) represented 11.6% 
of the portfolio at the end of the first quarter of 2012, while loans more 
than 90 days past-due 4.6%, with a 104.4% reserve coverage. Net charge-offs 
accounted for 3.9% of the portfolio at the end of 2011 (down from 7.1% in 
2010), and 4.1% as of March 2012. 


Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the improvement in CFGLTD's financial 
performance, cash flow generation, and asset quality since 2011, and our 
expectation that the company would maintain this trend in 2013. We anticipate 
a moderate growth of the company's loan portfolio in the next two years, no 
deterioration of its asset quality, and a gradual strengthening of adjusted 
capitalization. We could upgrade the company if it maintains the current trend 
in its profitability and asset quality metrics and cash flow generation in 
next 12 months. A diversification of its funding sources could also be 
positive for the ratings. On the other hand, an increase in nonperforming 
loans or a sustained decrease in profitability or capitalization levels could 
result in a downgrade.


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 
     -- Finance Company Ratios, March 18, 2004


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
CFG Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries
 Issuer Credit Rating                   B-/Positive/--     B-/Stable/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
