TEXT-Fitch rates Buffalo, NY GO's 'A+'

Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following city of Buffalo, New York (the city) obligations: --$10,365,000 school refunding bonds, 2012D; --$19,550,000 school refunding bonds, 2012E. Proceeds will be used to refund certain outstanding bonds. The bonds are scheduled for negotiated sale the week of Sept. 3. In addition, Fitch affirms approximately $74 million of the city's outstanding limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds and $125 million of the city's outstanding unlimited general obligation (UTGO) bonds at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The current issue and the series 2011E, 2011F, 2011G, 2012A, 2012B and 2012C bonds are general obligations of the city for which it has pledged its full faith and credit, subject to the 2011 state statute limiting property tax increases to the lesser of 2% or an inflation factor (the tax cap law). This limit can be overridden by a 60% majority vote of the city common council. The city has pledged its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power for debt service on outstanding GO bonds issued prior to these bonds. No exemption is made under the tax cap law for debt service on outstanding GO debt; however, the constitutionality of this provision has not been tested. The bonds are further secured by a semi-annual segregation and deposit with the trustee of first available property taxes to pay all debt service for the subsequent six months. The bonds also benefit from a New York state intercept, which requires the state comptroller to withhold subsequent state aid payments in the event of a default by the city. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND FISCAL FOUNDATION: The Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority (BFSA) a state-imposed oversight entity in place since 2003, helped the city restore a sound fiscal foundation, resulting in a series of general fund operating surpluses in fiscal years 2003 to 2010 and much improved reserve levels. BFSA recently transitioned from a control period to an advisory period, but Fitch expects the city to maintain the financial discipline previously required by BFSA. FUND BALANCE DRAWS: For the third year in a row, the city is budgeting for a notable decline in fund balance due to increased salary and pension costs. The city's four-year forecast shows this trend ending in fiscal year 2014. ECONOMIC GROWTH DESPITE DOWNTURN: The economic base is diverse and continues to experience commercial and residential development despite the continued economic downturn. SUBPAR SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: Socioeconomic indicators are weak with below average income levels, high individual poverty rates, and high unemployment rates. ELEVATED UNFUNDED OPEB: An elevated burden of unfunded other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities is notable. PARITY DEBT OBLIGATIONS: The bonds are rated on parity with outstanding debt as the city may exceed the property tax cap in any one year with 60% approval of the common council. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? ADDITIONAL FUND BALANCE DRAWS: After a series of operating surpluses, the city recently completed a second consecutive year with a sizeable deficit, and future deficits are projected. The general fund's strong reserve levels mitigate this concern in the short term, but the city's ability to restore structural balance is a key credit consideration. CREDIT PROFILE HEALTHCARE GROWTH HELPS OFFSET WEAK SOCIOECONOMIC BASE Buffalo, the second largest city in New York, has historically benefited from its proximity to Canada and a large manufacturing presence. The city has experienced chronic population declines over the past few decades, including an 11% loss in the past decade. While the regional economy has experienced some service sector employment growth, the increase has not been sufficient to counter declines in the manufacturing sector, resulting in overall employment declines. Socioeconomic indicators are sub-par with per capita income levels at 63% and 71% of the state and national means, respectively. Poverty rates are more than double the statewide average, and the city's unemployment rate has been persistently above the state and national averages over the past decade, increasing recently to a high 11.8% as of June 2012. The city has a deep and diverse economic base that benefits from its proximity to Canada with consistent tax base growth for the past five years. Notable economic anchors include Buffalo-Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC), Erie County Medical Center Corporation, Kaleida Health, and the State University of Buffalo. In particular, BNMC, which employs roughly 12,000 people, has over $500 million in new projects planned and is expected to add 4,000 new employees in the near future. Numerous other economic development projects are in various stages, including a casino and other downtown and waterfront projects which, if successful, should further enhance employment opportunities. The city has also recently seen spending growth by residents of nearby Canadian provinces. FINANCIAL OPERATIONS IMPROVED DURING BFSA CONTROL PERIOD The city experienced financial pressures early in the past decade, resulting in chronic fiscal imbalance and ultimately a strain on liquidity. Consequently, in 2003, state lawmakers created the BFSA to facilitate financial reforms within the city. From inception, the authority operated as a hard control board, and as such its powers included the ability to invalidate union contracts, impose wage and hiring freezes, and approve budgets and debt issuances. The authority moved to an advisory role on July 1 as the city had achieved predetermined benchmarks. The hard control period can be reimposed if certain fiscal conditions are not maintained. Fitch looks favorably on management's plans to codify many of the policies required by the BFSA so that best practices remain in place regardless of the nature of the oversight board. The city achieved operating surpluses every year from fiscal year (FY) 2003 through FY 2010. During this period, the general fund unreserved fund balance improved from $9.7 million or 2.6% of expenditures and transfers out to over $110 million or 24.5%. DEFICIT OPERATIONS IN FY 2011 In FY 2011, the city recorded a $12.8 million operating deficit after transfers (2.8% of expenditures and transfers out). The planned fund balance draw was driven by a reduction in tax rates, a decrease in state aid, and increased salary and pension costs. Fitch notes that the deficit partially resulted from the city prudently reserving funds for the resolution of several unsettled labor contracts. As a result of the deficit, in FY 2011 the unrestricted general fund balance declined to $92.7 million or 20.1% of expenditures. The unrestricted fund balance includes the city's policy mandated rainy day fund (equal to a minimum of 30 days of total general fund expenditures or $35.4 million in fiscal 2011). The rainy day fund may be used for certain unforeseen events with approval from various government officials. ADDITIONAL FUND BALANCE DRAWS PROJECTED For FY 2012, the city's revised budget included another $19 million reduction of reserves, which would reduce the unrestricted general fund balance to approximately 16% of spending. Sales tax revenues grew by 2% after earlier forecasts indicated a decline and the city currently expects to finish on budget. The decline in reserves once again reflects the reservation of funds for future labor settlements. The city's FY 2013 budget includes an $11.5 million fund balance draw, reducing the unrestricted fund balance to approximately 13% of expenditures. The budget includes 2% growth in sales tax revenues, a $7.4 million increase in pension payments, and an $18.7 million spin-up payment from the state. The spin-up is the acceleration of a March 2014 payment from the state to June 2013, so the city benefits from the payment in FY 2013 while the state is unaffected, as the payment remains within its 2014 fiscal year. State aid is expected to revert to approximately its prior level in FY 2014. The city's four-year financial plan features additional fund balance draws, though these draws are much smaller beginning in fiscal year 2014. These draws were approved before the change in status of BFSA and should not cause BFSA to revert to its prior hard control status. Management plans to continue its policy of maintaining or reducing tax rates through fiscal year 2014. As projected in the financial plan, unrestricted fund balance could be drawn down below $54 million or less than 11% of expenses and transfers, levels which Fitch believes could impair the city's ability to stay at its current rating level. MODERATE DEBT & PENSION BURDENS WITH HIGH OPEB LIABILITY The city's overall debt burden is manageable at $1,977 per capita and a high 7.5% of market value. Total debt outstanding has declined consistently since FY 2002. Future debt needs are modest with annual issuance below the amount of debt amortized, and principal amortization is strong with 94% retired in 10 years. Maximum annual debt service is 11.6% of general fund spending. Buffalo's long-term liabilities related to employee benefits are notably high. Employees participate in well-funded state-sponsored defined benefit pension plans, and the city has made all required pension payments to the state. The city's $27.9 million pension payment in FY 2011 equaled 6% of general fund spending. Payments increased to $31.7 million in FY 2012 and are expected to be $39.1 million in FY 2013. As of July 2010, the city's OPEB liability totaled $1.6 billion or a very high 24% of market value. The city currently funds its liability on a pay-go basis, contributing $43 million, which equaled 9% of general fund spending in FY 2011, and the payment increased to $45 million in FY 2012.