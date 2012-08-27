FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Industrial DPR Funding Ltd
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 27, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Industrial DPR Funding Ltd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on the following notes
issued by Industrial DPR Funding Ltd.:

--$300 million series 2007-1 due 2014, 'BBB';
--$50 million series 2011-1 due 2018, 'BBB';
--$40 million series 2011-2 due 2018, 'BBB';
--$60 million series 2011-3 due 2021, 'BBB';
--$30 million series 2011-4 due 2021, 'BBB'.

The Outlook on the respective ratings has been revised to Stable from Positive. 

The Outlook revision of the notes reflects the Outlook assigned to the local 
currency and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Industrial S.A. 
(BI). The ratings affirmation of the notes reflects the overall performance of 
the notes and strength of the bank. 

The underlying issuance is a securitization of existing and future U.S. dollar 
(USD)-denominated diversified payment rights (DPRs) originated by BI. 
Remittances arise from a variety of sources including payment on exports, family
remittances, and capital flows. In 2011, BI processed approximately $7.5 billion
in USD-denominated remittances, a 22.8% compound annual growth rate increase 
from 2010's level of $6.1 billion. Since October 2011, approximately 92% of DPRs
were processed by designated payment banks that have signed acknowledgement 
agreements.     

The total outstanding debt under the program is approximately $355.6 million, as
of July 2012. Quarterly debt service coverage ratios averaged 74.2x since 
October 2011. 

BI is the largest Guatemalan bank in terms of assets and deposits, with a market
share of 27.6% and 25.4% of the banking system, respectively, as of June 2012. 

Additional information on Banco Industrial S.A. and Guatemala is available at 
'www.fitchratings.com'. 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.