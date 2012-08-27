TEXT-Fitch affirms Industrial DPR Funding Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on the following notes issued by Industrial DPR Funding Ltd.: --$300 million series 2007-1 due 2014, 'BBB'; --$50 million series 2011-1 due 2018, 'BBB'; --$40 million series 2011-2 due 2018, 'BBB'; --$60 million series 2011-3 due 2021, 'BBB'; --$30 million series 2011-4 due 2021, 'BBB'. The Outlook on the respective ratings has been revised to Stable from Positive. The Outlook revision of the notes reflects the Outlook assigned to the local currency and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Industrial S.A. (BI). The ratings affirmation of the notes reflects the overall performance of the notes and strength of the bank. The underlying issuance is a securitization of existing and future U.S. dollar (USD)-denominated diversified payment rights (DPRs) originated by BI. Remittances arise from a variety of sources including payment on exports, family remittances, and capital flows. In 2011, BI processed approximately $7.5 billion in USD-denominated remittances, a 22.8% compound annual growth rate increase from 2010's level of $6.1 billion. Since October 2011, approximately 92% of DPRs were processed by designated payment banks that have signed acknowledgement agreements. The total outstanding debt under the program is approximately $355.6 million, as of July 2012. Quarterly debt service coverage ratios averaged 74.2x since October 2011. BI is the largest Guatemalan bank in terms of assets and deposits, with a market share of 27.6% and 25.4% of the banking system, respectively, as of June 2012. Additional information on Banco Industrial S.A. and Guatemala is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)