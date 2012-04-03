FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: DJO Global ratings unaffected by DJO Finance add-on
April 3, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: DJO Global ratings unaffected by DJO Finance add-on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the $105
million add-on to DJO Finance LLC's $350 million term loan B-3, due 2017, does
not affect the B/Stable/-- corporate credit rating on DJO Global Inc. (DJO),
parent of DJO Finance LLC, or our ratings on issues of DJO's subsidiaries. The
add-on completes the refinancing of a term loan that had been due in 2014. DJO
is a Vista, Calif.-based medical device manufacturer. 	
	
The add-on is a follow-up to DJO's recent refinancing. (Please see the 	
research update on DJO, published March 5, 2012, and the recovery report on 	
DJO, published March 13, 2012 on RatingsDirect.) As we cited in our March 5, 	
2012, research update, the transactions improve DJO's liquidity by extending 	
the maturity of about half of its debt and expanding headroom under DJO's loan 	
covenants. There is not a material increase in the total amount of debt or 	
interest expense.	
	
The rating on DJO overwhelmingly reflects our expectation that DJO's financial 	
profile will continue to be characterized by very high debt leverage and 	
nominal free cash flows. Over the medium term, we expect low-single-digit 	
annual revenue growth, broadly in line with volume growth for the markets it 	
serves, and relatively stable profit margins. We consider DJO's business risk 	
profile to be "fair," in accordance with our criteria. Uncertain third-party 	
reimbursement and coverage for DJO's products overshadows relatively stable 	
demand for them.

