August 27, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Southern Copper proposed notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' issue-level
rating to U.S.-based mining company Southern Copper Corp.'s  (SCC;
BBB/Stable/--) senior unsecured notes due 2022 and 2042. The proposed issuance
will be guaranteed under the same terms and conditions of the outstanding senior
unsecured notes and will rank pari passu with all of SCC's unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. The company plans to use the proceeds mainly for
capital expenditures.

SCC's proposed issuance will increase its debt and its leverage metrics by the 
end of 2012. In particular, we expect its debt to EBITDA to be about 1.3x, up 
from previously expected 0.7x. Nevertheless, its capital structure and key 
financial ratios will remain adequate for the 'BBB' corporate credit rating 
and the intermediate financial risk profile.

Our ratings on SCC and its Mexico-based subsidiary, Minera Mexico S.A. de C.V. 
(BBB/Stable/--) are aligned with the ratings on parent Americas Mining Corp. 
(AMC; BBB/Stable/--) and AMC's parent Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. 
(BBB/Stable/--) given the importance of Grupo Mexico's mining operations to 
the consolidated figures. The ratings reflect our assessment of SCC's 
satisfactory business risk profile thanks to the company's low-cost structure, 
geographic diversity, position as the world's sixth-largest copper producer, 
vertical integration, and long-life reserves. Our assessment of an 
intermediate financial risk profile reflects SCC's low financial leverage and 
strong liquidity. We also consider the cyclical and volatile copper prices, 
labor risk in the Mexican mining industry, and limited product diversification 
in the ratings.



RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metals Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, 
And Beyond, Jan. 16, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


RATINGS LIST

Southern Copper Corp.
  Corporate credit rating               BBB/Stable/--

Rating Assigned

Southern Copper Corp.
  $1.5B senior unsecured notes          BBB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
