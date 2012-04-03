TEXT-Fitch revises Priory Group No. 3 outlook to negative

April 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Priory Group No. 3 plc's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Priory Group No. 3 plc 's super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) and senior secured notes at 'BB+'/'RR1' and the senior notes at 'BB'/'RR2'. Priory Group No. 3 plc is the holding company of UK-based high-acuity mental health care, specialist care, specialist education and elderly care services provider Priory Investment Holdings Limited (Priory). "Although a slower than expected reduction in net debt was seen in 2011, Fitch expects the group to pursue mainly organic growth so that a reduction in net debt is achieved over the next few years" says Britta Holt, a Director in Fitch's Corporate team. 'A downgrade will be considered as a result of a lower than expected revenue and margin pick-up leading to the conclusion that net debt/EBITDA below 5.5x and EBITDA/interest cover above 2.1x is unachievable by 2014', adds Holt. The slower than expected reduction in net debt in 2011 was mainly a result of the short-lived repatriation of patients from Priory's secure units to the NHS before the healthcare reform begins in April 2013. Fitch expects the repatriation to slow down in 2012 and early 2013. The ratings are supported by Priory's leading market positioning in the relatively stable private UK mental health market, its strong reputation among customers and commissioners as well as by its excellent profitability and solid cash flow generation. Due to its strong focus on high acuity patients the group is somewhat protected from the potential detrimental impact of cost- cutting measures initiated by the NHS. Negative rating factors include the group's high leverage, its exposure to budget pressure in the NHS which might prove detrimental in terms of fee negotiation over the coming years and the - albeit limited - execution risk inherent in the group's expansion plans. Fitch expects Priory's future sales growth to be driven mostly by the healthcare division and the older people division. From 2012 to 2014 investment capex (including refurbishment capex, development capex and capex for acquisitions) is estimated by management to total about GBP155m, an increase of GBP57m compared to the plan in April 2011, much related to the Craegmoor acquisition in April 2011. The execution risk is considered by Fitch to be low, as the management team has experience in the areas where expansion is being planned. Priory's business model is capable of delivering solid cash flow generation given low working capital requirements and high EBITDA margins. Although a significant portion of the operating cash flow will be used for capex requirements, free cash flow (FCF) is expected to be positive over the next few years. The company has a significant asset base through its ownership of the majority of its properties used (combined market value of about GBP1.3bn as of April 2011). This supports the 'RR1' recovery rating on the super senior RCF and senior secured notes which reflects strong expected recoveries (91%-100%) in a default scenario. The 'RR2' recovery rating on the senior notes reflects higher-than-average recovery expectations (71%-90%). Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and