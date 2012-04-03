FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises Priory Group No. 3 outlook to negative
April 3, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises Priory Group No. 3 outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Priory Group No. 3 plc's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B+' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed Priory Group No. 3 plc 's super senior revolving credit facility
(RCF) and senior secured notes at 'BB+'/'RR1' and the senior notes at
'BB'/'RR2'. 	
	
Priory Group No. 3 plc is the holding company of UK-based high-acuity mental 	
health care, specialist care, specialist education and elderly care services 	
provider Priory Investment Holdings Limited (Priory).  	
	
"Although a slower than expected reduction in net debt was seen in 2011, Fitch 	
expects the group to pursue mainly organic growth so that a reduction in net 	
debt is achieved over the next few years" says Britta Holt, a Director in 	
Fitch's Corporate team. 'A downgrade will be considered as a result of a lower 	
than expected revenue and margin pick-up leading to the conclusion that net 	
debt/EBITDA below 5.5x and EBITDA/interest cover above 2.1x is unachievable by 	
2014', adds Holt. 	
	
The slower than expected reduction in net debt in 2011 was mainly a result of 	
the short-lived repatriation of patients from Priory's secure units to the NHS 	
before the healthcare reform begins in April 2013. Fitch expects the 	
repatriation to slow down in 2012 and early 2013.	
	
The ratings are supported by Priory's leading market positioning in the 	
relatively stable private UK mental health market, its strong reputation among 	
customers and commissioners as well as by its excellent profitability and solid 	
cash flow generation. Due to its strong focus on high acuity patients the group 	
is somewhat protected from the potential detrimental impact of cost- cutting 	
measures initiated by the NHS. 	
	
Negative rating factors include the group's high leverage, its exposure to 	
budget pressure in the NHS which might prove detrimental in terms of fee 	
negotiation over the coming years and the - albeit limited - execution risk 	
inherent in the group's expansion plans.	
	
Fitch expects Priory's future sales growth to be driven mostly by the healthcare	
division and the older people division.  From 2012 to 2014 investment capex 	
(including refurbishment capex, development capex and capex for acquisitions) is	
estimated by management to total about GBP155m, an increase of GBP57m compared 	
to the plan in April 2011, much related to the Craegmoor acquisition in April 	
2011. The execution risk is considered by Fitch to be low, as the management 	
team has experience in the areas where expansion is being planned. 	
	
Priory's business model is capable of delivering solid cash flow generation 	
given low working capital requirements and high EBITDA margins. Although a 	
significant portion of the operating cash flow will be used for capex 	
requirements, free cash flow (FCF) is expected to be positive over the next few 	
years. 	
	
The company has a significant asset base through its ownership of the majority 	
of its properties used (combined market value of about GBP1.3bn as of April 	
2011). This supports the 'RR1' recovery rating on the super senior RCF and 	
senior secured notes which reflects strong expected recoveries (91%-100%) in a 	
default scenario. The 'RR2' recovery rating on the senior notes reflects 	
higher-than-average recovery expectations (71%-90%).	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,	
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 at 	
www.fitchratings.com.	
	
