TEXT-S&P puts Freight One 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on watch negative

April 3 - Overview -- We understand that the majority shareholder of Russia-based rail freight operator JSC Freight One, The Independent Transportation Company (TITC), has Russian ruble 75 billion of debt outstanding. -- According to our criteria on the links between parents and subsidiaries, we might consolidate this debt with Freight One's if we consider that TITC has limited assets and cash flows outside of Freight One. -- We are therefore placing our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on Freight One on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the risk that consolidation of this debt could lead to a downgrade of Freight One by up to two notches. Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings on Russia-based rail freight operator JSC Freight One on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we placed our 'ruAA+' Russia national scale rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could consolidate the outstanding debt of Freight One's majority shareholder, The Independent Transportation Company (TITC; not rated). This could, in our view, weaken Freight One's credit metrics significantly and could lead to a downgrade of Freight One by up to two notches. We also placed our Russia national scale rating on CreditWatch negative, because we would lower the rating by one notch if we lowered the long-term corporate credit rating on Freight One by at least two notches. Russia's national railroad company JSC Russian Railways (BBB/Stable/--) sold about 75% of Freight One's capital to TITC at the end of 2011. TITC is a fully owned subsidiary of investment holding company Universal Cargo Logistics Holding B.V. (UCL Holding; not rated), a leading private investor in Russian transportation and logistics assets. UCL Holding is ultimately held by Vladimir Lisin, who also holds an 85% stake in Russian steel producer OJSC NLMK (BBB-/Stable/--). We understand that TITC raised a Russian ruble (RUB) 75 billion loan to finance its acquisition of Freight One. We also understand that TITC has limited assets and cash flows outside its majority participation in Freight One. We do not know, at this stage, if TITC could benefit from timely and sufficient extraordinary financial support from UCL Holding or its shareholders. Under our parent-subsidiary criteria, if Freight One were the main asset and source of cash flows to service TITC's debt, we would consider including TITC's debt and its ongoing costs in our assessment of Freight One's creditworthiness. This is because, in our view, debt service would rely on the dividend stream TITC will receive from Freight One. We believe this could lead us to further lower our assessment of Freight One's financial risk profile. We estimate that, including this loan, adjusted debt would be about RUB120 billion on Dec. 31, 2012, or about 3.0x adjusted EBITDA. We also estimate that adjusted funds from operation (FFO), net of the interest paid on the parent loan, would be about RUB34 billion, and that FFO to debt would reach 28% at year-end 2012, compared with about 90% the previous year. We have also revised our assessment of Freight One's financial risk profile to "intermediate" from "modest," which does not affect the rating. The revision reflects our expectation that Freight One will incur significant capital expenditures (capex) over the coming years, which will weigh on free operating cash flows and will likely increase dividend distributions, in our view. We believe that, following the change in ownership, Freight One may reduce the amount of cars leased from OJSC Freight Two (not rated), thereby increasing the need for new cars. Our 'BBB-' rating on Freight One also reflects its business risk profile, which we assess as "fair." We anticipate that Freight One will continue being a market leader in the Russian rail freight industry, owing to its large size and market presence, as well as synergies with its new majority shareholder. The company has a well-diversified customer base and an extensive area of operations. These strengths are partially offset by the uncertainty created by ongoing market liberalization, revenue volatility associated with the rail freight business, and the significant investments expected in the medium term. Following Freight One's change in ownership, we no longer view the company as a government-related entity (GRE). That said, this does not affect the ratings. We previously viewed the likelihood of extraordinary government support as "low" under our criteria, which did not result in any rating uplift. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-3'. We assess Freight One's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. In the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2012, we forecast that sources of liquidity will cover uses by about 1.5x. We estimate that sources of liquidity will amount to RUB45 billion, including: -- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of about RUB9 billion on Dec. 31, 2011; -- RUB2 billion available under committed bank lines, which expire after more than a year; and -- FFO over the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, of about RUB34 billion. We estimate Freight One's liquidity needs in 2012 to be about RUB35 billion, comprising: -- Debt maturities of about RUB4.6 billion; -- Working capital requirements of less than RUB1.5 billion; and -- Capex and dividend payments of about RUB29 billion. We anticipate that, in 2012, headroom under the company's financial covenants will remain adequate. CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, after obtaining further information on TITC and its owners, and on their strategy and financial policy for Freight One. We could lower our long-term corporate credit rating on Freight One by up to two notches if we consider that it is the primary source of funding for servicing the debt taken on by its majority shareholder, TITC. Conversely, if we perceive that TITC possesses sufficient resources to avoid the consdolidation of its debt with Freight One's under our analysis, we would consider affirming the rating on Freight One at the current level. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- A Slower Economy Delivers Weaker Profits For Europe's Transport Firms, Dec. 2, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Freight One (JSC) Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3 National Scale Rating ruAA+/Watch Neg/-- ruAA+/--/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.