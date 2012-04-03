FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Apache Corp new notes 'A-'
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Apache Corp new notes 'A-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating
to Apache Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured note offering. The oil and
gas exploration and production company intends to use proceeds from the offering
to finance the $2.2 billion cash portion of the 	
purchase price of its acquisition of Cordillera Energy Partners III LLC, repay 	
other existing debts, and for general corporate purposes.	
	
The 'A-' rating and stable outlook on Houston-based independent exploration 	
and production (E&P) firm Apache Corp. reflect a large, geographically 	
diversified reserve base, balanced exposure to natural gas and crude oil, 	
favorable multiyear reserve replacement and production trends, and "modest" 	
financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's views these strengths as partly 	
tempered by periodic acquisitions, a weak intermediate-term outlook for 	
natural gas prices, and participation in a highly cyclical industry. (For the 	
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Apache 	
Corp. published on Nov. 28, 2011).	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Apache Corp.	
Corporate credit rating               A-/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
 Sr unsecured noted due 2017          A- 	
 Sr unsecured noted due 2022          A-	
 Sr unsecured noted due 2043          A-

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.