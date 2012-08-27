FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay
August 27, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- The higher banking industry risk assessment of Uruguay and BBVA 
Uruguay's successful incorporation of Credit Uruguay mitigates the bank's weak 
risk-adjusted capital ratios, calculated according to our methodology.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB+/B' ratings on BBVA Uruguay. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the bank will 
maintain its strong competitive position in the country and stable credit 
quality metrics.


Rating Action
On Aug. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' 
long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings (ICR) on Banco Bilbao 
Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay S.A. (BBVA Uruguay). The outlook is stable.

Rationale 
The issuer credit ratings on BBVA Uruguay reflect the bank's "strong" business 
position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" 
funding, and "adequate" liquidity. The ratings also reflect our view of the 
bank's status of moderately strategic subsidiary of Spain-based Banco Bilbao 
Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2), which owns 100% of the bank's 
equity.

Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to 
determine a bank's anchor standalone credit profile (SACP), the starting point 
in assigning an ICR. Our anchor SACP for a commercial bank operating only in 
Uruguay is 'bb'. Our economic risk assessment reflects our opinion that rapid 
economic growth, prudent macroeconomic policies, and greater political 
consensus have helped reduce many of Uruguay's historical vulnerabilities. At 
the same time, the likelihood of an economic imbalance has decreased, given 
the reduction of net external debt and the expectation that FDI inflows will 
keep exceeding current account deficits. However, the persistent high 
dollarization still imposes high credit risks on the financial system.  The 
Uruguayan banking system's delays in implementing Basel II and International 
Financial Reporting Standards increase the industry risk. Partially mitigating 
this is the central bank's close monitoring of the banking system's liquidity 
and its quality of information. Uruguay has a profitable and competitive 
financial system with some market distortions given the public sector's 
relatively large presence. The undiversified funding of the system is one of 
the main weaknesses, because we regard customer deposits as a potentially 
unstable funding source based on past runs on deposits. We believe there are 
few alternative funding sources in the country.

We consider BBVA Uruguay's strategy to be aligned to the one of its parent. 
The subsidiary benefits from the integration with the parent in management, 
marketing strategies, products, and system. In addition, BBVA Uruguay received 
support from its parent during Uruguay's financial crisis in 2002 and to 
acquire Credit Uruguay. Nevertheless, the bank accounts for less than 5% of 
its parent's total capital. Because of these factors, the ICR is one notch 
higher than the SACP.

We view BBVA Uruguay's business position as "strong," reflecting the bank's 
solid competitive position in the Uruguayan financial system. After the 
acquisition of Credit Uruguay, BBVA Uruguay became the second-largest private 
bank in the country, with a market share of 18.7% in terms of loans and 17.3% 
in terms of deposits as of June 2012 (considering private banks only) and the 
second-largest network with 45 branches. Given its good market position after 
the acquisition, BBVA Uruguay benefits from a stable and low-cost deposit 
base. The bank has historically focused on the corporate segment, which 
accounts for about 80% of its loan portfolio. Despite the acquisition of 
Credit Uruguay, BBVA Uruguay's loan portfolio distribution remained similar. 
The bank is attempting to increase its penetration in retail banking, but we 
do not expect a major shift in its portfolio distribution in the near term.

We currently view BBVA Uruguay's capitalization as "weak." We expect the 
risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC), calculated according to our methodology to 
be 4.9% during the next 12-18 months. The bank should comply with the higher 
regulatory capital requirements in the country (with the incorporation of 
capital requirements for operating and systemic risks) through higher revenues 
after the merger with Credit Uruguay and no dividend distributions in 2012.

Our risk position assessment for BBVA Uruguay is "adequate." Despite the 
acquisition, which doubled its credit portfolio, we believe the bank will 
manage this significant growth. We also believe it will maintain satisfactory 
underwriting standards and nonperforming loan (NPL) ratios. The bank posted 
NPLs of 1.2% of total loans as of June 30, 2012, which is in line with the 
industry average.

In our opinion, BBVA Uruguay has an "average" funding, similar to the industry 
average. Given the good market position, the bank has a stable, low-cost 
deposit base. Customer deposits are the most important funding source and are 
78% dollar-denominated, just as deposits are at all banks in Uruguay. 
Nevertheless, because most loans also are dollar-denominated, the bank's 
dollar exposure is lower.

The bank's liquidity is "adequate." Cash, money market instruments, and 
securities represented 28% of the bank's assets and covered 32% of its total 
deposits as of June 30, 2012.

Outlook 
The outlook is stable and reflects our expectations that the bank will 
maintain its stable credit metrics and strong competitive position in the 
country. We could raise the ratings if RAC ratio is consistently above 5%. A 
downgrade is possible if the parent's capacity to support the bank 
deteriorates and/or if we perceive that the parent is reducing its support.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Lead Bank Rating              BB+/Stable/B
SACP                          bb
 Anchor                       bb
 Business Position            Strong (+1)
 Capital and Earnings         Weak (-1)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding And Liquidity        Average and Adequate (0)

Support                       0
 GRE Support                  0
 Group Support                1
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            0


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Stable/B       
 Uruguayan Rating Scale                 uyAAA/Stable/--    

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
