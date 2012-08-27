TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The higher banking industry risk assessment of Uruguay and BBVA Uruguay's successful incorporation of Credit Uruguay mitigates the bank's weak risk-adjusted capital ratios, calculated according to our methodology. -- We are affirming our 'BB+/B' ratings on BBVA Uruguay. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the bank will maintain its strong competitive position in the country and stable credit quality metrics. Rating Action On Aug. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings (ICR) on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay S.A. (BBVA Uruguay). The outlook is stable. Rationale The issuer credit ratings on BBVA Uruguay reflect the bank's "strong" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. The ratings also reflect our view of the bank's status of moderately strategic subsidiary of Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2), which owns 100% of the bank's equity. Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor standalone credit profile (SACP), the starting point in assigning an ICR. Our anchor SACP for a commercial bank operating only in Uruguay is 'bb'. Our economic risk assessment reflects our opinion that rapid economic growth, prudent macroeconomic policies, and greater political consensus have helped reduce many of Uruguay's historical vulnerabilities. At the same time, the likelihood of an economic imbalance has decreased, given the reduction of net external debt and the expectation that FDI inflows will keep exceeding current account deficits. However, the persistent high dollarization still imposes high credit risks on the financial system. The Uruguayan banking system's delays in implementing Basel II and International Financial Reporting Standards increase the industry risk. Partially mitigating this is the central bank's close monitoring of the banking system's liquidity and its quality of information. Uruguay has a profitable and competitive financial system with some market distortions given the public sector's relatively large presence. The undiversified funding of the system is one of the main weaknesses, because we regard customer deposits as a potentially unstable funding source based on past runs on deposits. We believe there are few alternative funding sources in the country. We consider BBVA Uruguay's strategy to be aligned to the one of its parent. The subsidiary benefits from the integration with the parent in management, marketing strategies, products, and system. In addition, BBVA Uruguay received support from its parent during Uruguay's financial crisis in 2002 and to acquire Credit Uruguay. Nevertheless, the bank accounts for less than 5% of its parent's total capital. Because of these factors, the ICR is one notch higher than the SACP. We view BBVA Uruguay's business position as "strong," reflecting the bank's solid competitive position in the Uruguayan financial system. After the acquisition of Credit Uruguay, BBVA Uruguay became the second-largest private bank in the country, with a market share of 18.7% in terms of loans and 17.3% in terms of deposits as of June 2012 (considering private banks only) and the second-largest network with 45 branches. Given its good market position after the acquisition, BBVA Uruguay benefits from a stable and low-cost deposit base. The bank has historically focused on the corporate segment, which accounts for about 80% of its loan portfolio. Despite the acquisition of Credit Uruguay, BBVA Uruguay's loan portfolio distribution remained similar. The bank is attempting to increase its penetration in retail banking, but we do not expect a major shift in its portfolio distribution in the near term. We currently view BBVA Uruguay's capitalization as "weak." We expect the risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC), calculated according to our methodology to be 4.9% during the next 12-18 months. The bank should comply with the higher regulatory capital requirements in the country (with the incorporation of capital requirements for operating and systemic risks) through higher revenues after the merger with Credit Uruguay and no dividend distributions in 2012. Our risk position assessment for BBVA Uruguay is "adequate." Despite the acquisition, which doubled its credit portfolio, we believe the bank will manage this significant growth. We also believe it will maintain satisfactory underwriting standards and nonperforming loan (NPL) ratios. The bank posted NPLs of 1.2% of total loans as of June 30, 2012, which is in line with the industry average. In our opinion, BBVA Uruguay has an "average" funding, similar to the industry average. Given the good market position, the bank has a stable, low-cost deposit base. Customer deposits are the most important funding source and are 78% dollar-denominated, just as deposits are at all banks in Uruguay. Nevertheless, because most loans also are dollar-denominated, the bank's dollar exposure is lower. The bank's liquidity is "adequate." Cash, money market instruments, and securities represented 28% of the bank's assets and covered 32% of its total deposits as of June 30, 2012. Outlook The outlook is stable and reflects our expectations that the bank will maintain its stable credit metrics and strong competitive position in the country. We could raise the ratings if RAC ratio is consistently above 5%. A downgrade is possible if the parent's capacity to support the bank deteriorates and/or if we perceive that the parent is reducing its support. Ratings Score Snapshot Lead Bank Rating BB+/Stable/B SACP bb Anchor bb Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Weak (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding And Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B Uruguayan Rating Scale uyAAA/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)