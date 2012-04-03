FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 3, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Rodopa notes

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Brazil-based beef processor Rodopa intends to issue unsecured notes to 	
reinforce its liquidity position and fund its capital expenditures.	
     -- Rodopa is small and highly concentrated in commodity fresh beef, but 	
it holds a niche position that enables it to extract higher margins than peers.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B-' global scale and 'brBB' Brazil national 	
scale corporate credit ratings to Rodopa, and our 'B-' global scale issue 	
rating to the senior unsecured notes proposed by the company's subsidiary.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Rodopa's capital 	
structure and liquidity will improve, assuming that the company succeeds in 	
issuing the proposed notes.	
	
	
Rating Action 	
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' global 	
scale and 'brBB' Brazil national scale corporate credit ratings to Brazilian 	
beef processor Rodopa Industria e Comercio Alimentos Ltda. At the same time, 	
we assigned our 'B-' issue rating to the senior unsecured notes proposed by 	
subsidiary Rodopa Finance S.A. (RF; not rated). Rodopa's indirect parent, 	
Forte Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda. (not rated), is to unconditionally 	
and irrevocably guarantee the proposed notes.	
	
The rating on RF's senior unsecured notes is the same as the global scale 	
corporate credit rating on Rodopa. We believe these notes' subordination to 	
other secured debt is insignificant because secured debt amounts represent 	
only a small fraction of Rodopa's adjusted total assets. The company plans to 	
use part of the proceeds to amortize its short-term debt and the reminder to 	
finance its capital expenditures.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Rodopa reflect the company's weak liquidity, some refinancing 	
risks this year, exposure to the volatile Brazilian beef industry, and 	
competition from much bigger players. We also factor into our ratings the 	
company's somewhat aggressive growth strategy and expected high working 	
capital requirements to sustain its growth. We expect this will result in 	
negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in the next few years, 	
which Rodopa will most likely finance through additional debt. Partially 	
offsetting these risks is the company's operating flexibility as a result of 	
its higher capacity for deboning than for slaughtering. We also see as a 	
mitigating factor the favorable macroeconomic scenario in Brazil, as higher 	
purchasing power increases consumption and demand for beef and intensifies the 	
company's focus on the niche markets that command higher margins.	
	
Rodopa's business profile is vulnerable. The company is a small protein 	
processor compared with its domestic peers, with a much narrower portfolio 	
because it focuses only on fresh beef--a high commoditized product. It also 	
has limited geographic diversification. It has concentrated its entire beef 	
production and 80% of its sales in Brazil and specifically in a few states. 	
This reduces its bargaining power with cattle suppliers and exposes it to 	
higher cattle price fluctuations and cyclicality of demand. Partially 	
offsetting these negatives are the favorable domestic demand that has 	
contributed to the company's ability to pass on inflation pressures to prices; 	
production that supplies states where income yield per person is higher; and 	
its strategy of targeting a niche market segment of small retailers, whose 	
good services and distribution add aggregate value to the product. These 	
factors helped Rodopa sustain EBITDA margins of about 8% in 2011, in line with 	
its major competitors in the domestic market despite its much lower scale.	
	
We expect Rodopa's EBITDA margins to be about 6% to 8% during the next few 	
years. On the one hand, forecasted cattle prices are lower for 2012, based on 	
the higher availability of cattle resulting from increasing female 	
slaughtering. On the other hand, the price also depends on global supply and 	
demand, and the reduction of the cattle herd in significant beef-producing 	
countries such as the U.S. could put some pricing pressures on raw materials 	
and reduce margins somewhat. Top-line revenues should get a boost from the 	
still favorable economic fundamentals for beef, with demand growing mainly in 	
the domestic economy.	
	
We view Rodopa's financial profile as aggressive. The company has historically 	
reported low debt and leverage. However, its robust expansion plan for the 	
next five years, toward more than doubling its slaughtering capacity, should 	
result in negative FOCF generation. We believe Rodopa will use additional debt 	
to fund the capital expenditures and working capital requirements it will need 	
to make to support this growth, increasing its total debt-to-EBITDA and funds 	
from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratios to close to 3.5x to 4.0x and 12%, 	
respectively, beginning this year, from 2.5x and 16.5% as of Dec. 31, 2011. 	
The federal and state governments' reimbursement of some taxes will offset 	
part of the impact.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Rodopa's liquidity as weak, and consider this as a limiting factor 	
for the ratings. Rodopa's cash reserves totaled Brazilian reais (R$) 34.8 	
million as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared with short-term debt of R$105.9 million 	
and expected cash flow generation of about a negative R$43.9 million. If 	
Rodopa can extend its debt maturities and issue long-term notes, we expect it 	
will generate negative FOCF for the next four years to cover its higher 	
capital expenditures and working capital needs to ramp up 	
production--remaining dependent on additional debt to sustain its growth 	
strategy. These capital expenditures are highly discretionary, however, and 	
the company will make them only if it finds adequate funding.	
	
Our liquidity assessment, which doesn't encompass the benefits of the notes 	
issuance, includes several assumptions:	
	
     -- Liquidity sources (including cash and FFO) being insufficient to cover 	
uses (working capital needs, capital expenditures, and short-term debt), at 	
0.40x and 0.68x in December 2012 and 2013, respectively;	
     -- Assumed cash uses including capital expenditures of about R$18.3 	
million, short-term maturities of R$105.6 million, and working capital needs 	
of R$51.6 million; and	
     -- No significant dividend distributions to shareholders.	
	
If Rodopa successfully issues the notes and uses the proceeds to pay down its 	
short-term debt, we could reassess its liquidity as "less than adequate," 	
which would improve our assessment of its credit quality. Currently, the 	
company has no financial covenants.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is positive, reflecting our expectation that Rodopa's capital 	
structure and liquidity will improve. We could raise the rating if it extends 	
its debt maturities and reduces its refinancing needs, allowing us to reassess 	
its liquidity position to "less than adequate," while it maintains margins of 	
about 6% to 8% and adequate credit metrics for its rating category after 	
investing in the expansion of its beef-processing capacity. We could downgrade 	
Rodopa if it fails to improve its capital structure, or if market trends 	
reverse, hurting its margins and therefore its credit metrics.	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Rating	
	
Rodopa Industria e Comercio Alimentos Ltda	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global scale                          B-/Positive/--     	
  National scale                        brBB/Positive/--   	
	
Rodopa Finance S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

