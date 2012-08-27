FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2012 / 7:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Diagnosticos da America S.A.

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Diagnosticos da
America S.A. (DASA):

--Foreign and Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+';
--Outstanding unsecured notes due 2018 at 'BB+';
--National Scale rating at 'AA (bra)';
--Local debentures issuance due to 2016 at 'AA (bra)'.

In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating of DASA's subsidiary:

--DASA Finance Corporation IDR at 'BB+'.

The corporate Rating Outlook is Stable. 

DASA's credit ratings reflect its positive track record of strong and growing 
operating cash flow generation combined with low leverage levels. The ratings 
are also supported by the company's leading position in the Brazilian medical 
diagnostics industry and a strong and diversified portfolio of services. DASA 
continues to be managed with a conservative financial strategy, which uses a mix
of debt and equity to fund growth. Further factored into DASA's ratings is its 
presence in many areas of the diagnostic industry and its cash flow
diversification with multiple counterparties. 

Considerations that limit DASA's ratings are its recently changed business 
model, with greater focus on medical excellence and efficiency that in the short
term should lead to pressure on operating margins and free cash flow generation.
The recurring changes in the company's operational strategies and in its 
management team have also been incorporated as rating constraints. DASA's 
ratings are also limited by the rapid consolidation of the diagnostic industry, 
competitive pressures, and the need to manage reputational risks.

Strong Business Position

As the leading provider of diagnostic services in Brazil, DASA is able to 
provide an array of services not offered by its competitors. DASA is the largest
company in a fragmented industry with an estimated 11% market share. Its size, 
recognized reputation, multibrand portfolio, and broad geographic 
diversification are competitive advantages. Besides the outpatient and impatient
services, which represent around 84% of the company's revenues, DASA also 
operates lab-to-lab services (10% of its revenues) and offers services to public
entities (i.e. governments). DASA's mix of services is distributed between 
clinical analysis and imaging tests (57%/43%). The company's strategy is to 
increase its share of imaging services because of their higher profitability; 
nevertheless, the greater market opportunities are still related to clinical 
analysis testing, which should continue to support the current mix level going 
forward. 

Change in Business Model; Short-Term Impact on Margins

Fitch sees as credit positive DASA's current shareholders with long-term focus, 
and strong and conservative track record in managing business in the healthcare 
industry. Over the last five years, the company's management has passed through 
different phases due to the influence of its main shareholder. At this stage, 
DASA' strategy is focused on long-term medical excellence and quality of service
combined with adequate profitability. 

DASA has taken several initiatives to improve customer service, medical 
excellence and efficiency, which have had an effect on cost and expenses. Over 
the last three quarters, DASA's operating margins have been pressured by the 
ramp-up of several new patient service centers (PSCs), integration costs, 
equipment replacement, and call center changes. Fitch expects EBITDA to decline 
to BRL500 million in 2012 from BRL538 million in 2011, before rebounding in 
2013. Fitch does not expect any relevant acquisition in the short term as DASA 
is focused on organic growth and the restructuring process, which should 
continue through 2013. 

Free Cash Flow Under Pressure in 2012

DASA generated BRL538 million of EBITDA during 2011. For the latest 12-month 
(LTM) period ended on June 30, 2012, EBITDA reached BRL503 million, which was 
strongly affected by several factors related to the restructuring. Per Fitch's 
expectations going forward, DASA's margins should be in the range of 21%-23%, 
reflecting its new business model, a divergence from past target of 23%-25%. For
the LTM ended June 30, 2012, DASA posted BRL243 million of funds from operations
(FFO) and BRL209 million as cash flow from operations (CFFO). During the period,
free cash flow (FCF) generation was negative BRL229 million. Fitch does not 
expect DASA to significantly recover its FCF in 2012, as capex should be around 
BRL250 million.

Leverage Remains Adequate; Weak Liquidity

DASA has a good track record of maintaining an adequate capital structure, 
demonstrated by its four-year (2008-2011) average net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1,8x.
As of June 30, 2012, the company's net debt/EBITDA ratio stood at 2.0x, compared
to 1.7x and 1.5x, in 2011 and 2010, respectively. As previously mentioned this 
slightly increase in leverage reflects the lower EBITDA generation. Fitch 
expects the company's 2012 total debt/EBITDA ratio to be approximately 2.0x. 

As of June 30, 2012, DASA's total consolidated debt was BRL1.1 billion, which 
primarily consists of BRL711 million of local debentures, BRL158 million of 
commercial paper, and BRL59 million of senior notes. DASA has a low level of 
cash relative to short-term debt, a risk mitigated to a degree by the low 
volatility of its cash flow generation. As of June 30, 2012, cash and marketable
securities were BRL135 million while short-term debt was BRL229 million. 

Approval from CADE of MD1's Merger Still Pending

Fitch expects a favorable outcome of DASA's merger with MD1 Diagnosticos S.A 
from the anti-trust authority CADE with few restrictions on operations in Rio de
Janeiro. In October 2011, DASA signed a reversibility agreement with CADE, in 
which CADE stated that the company could carry on with the incorporations but 
had to keep the brands separated. DASA is still operating with the nine 
different companies from MD1. A full range of synergies should be reached as 
soon as they are able to integrate all operations. At the moment, the 
supply-chain and logistics are already integrated but further improvements in 
synergies are expected. 

Favorable Outlook for the Brazilian Healthcare Industry

DASA's business model is expected to continue to benefit from the long-term 
positive fundamentals of the under-penetrated Brazilian healthcare market. The 
improved socio-economic environment during the last few years has increased 
Brazilian per capita GDP levels and has lowered unemployment. These factors have
enabled many people to switch from public healthcare to private healthcare. For 
2012 and 2013, Fitch expects an increase in GDP of 2.5% and 4.5%, respectively. 
The availability of a larger number of diagnostic tests, as well as an aging 
population, should also support the increase of sector demand over the next few 
years. 

Key Rating Drivers

Ratings upgrades could occur as a result of a successful outcome from the 
current change in business strategy, leading to sustainable operating margins 
and CFFO. Ratings downgrades would most likely be driven by large debt-financed 
acquisitions that move the company's capital structure away from historical 
levels, a change in management's strategy with regard to the conservative 
capital structure, and/or a deterioration in the company's reputation and 
leading market position. 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
