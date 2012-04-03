FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may raise Banca Civica covered bond rtgs
April 3, 2012
April 3, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P may raise Banca Civica covered bond rtgs

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    OVERVIEW	
	
    -- On March 26, 2012, Spain's Banca Civica announced it has
reached a preliminary merger agreement with Spanish bank CaixaBank.
Consequently, on March 30, we placed on CreditWatch positive our long-term
'BBB-' counterparty rating on Banca Civica.	
     -- Under our approach for rating covered bonds, Banca Civica's mortgage 	
covered bond ratings currently benefit from the maximum elevation possible 	
above our long-term rating on the issuer. 	
     -- Any rating action on Banca Civica would therefore directly affect the 	
ratings on the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being equal.	
     -- Given the placement of the bank's rating on CreditWatch positive and 	
our latest credit and cash flow analysis, we have therefore placed on 	
CreditWatch positive our 'AA' ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds.	
  	
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today placed on CreditWatch positive its 'AA' credit ratings on Banca Civica 	
S.A.'s (BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias"). 	
	
Today's CreditWatch positive placement follows our March 30, 2012 CreditWatch 	
positive placement of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Banca Civica 	
(see "Spain-Based Banca Civica 'BBB-/A-3' Put On Watch Positive Following 	
Announced Potential Integration Into CaixaBank").	
	
Under our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And 	
Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," 	
published on Dec. 16, 2009), we evaluated the maximum potential rating on a 	
covered bond program as the bank's issuer credit rating (ICR) increased by the 	
maximum number of notches of ratings uplift. The maximum number of notches of 	
uplift results from our assessment and classification of the program's 	
asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization.	
	
When determining the program categorization under these criteria, we consider 	
primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access 	
external financing or to monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the 	
covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our covered bond 	
criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the 	
available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit 	
enhancement.	
	
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we 	
have placed Banca Civica's mortgage covered bond programs in category "1" and 	
determined a "low" ALMM risk. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us 	
to assign to the covered bonds the maximum potential ratings uplift of seven 	
notches above our long-term rating on Banca Civica.	
	
Based on these criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow 	
stresses, from the latest information we received from the issuers, we have 	
assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Banca Civica's  	
mortgage covered bonds can sustain the maximum seven-notch uplift above our 	
'BBB-' long-term ICR on Banca Civica. 	
	
Given that Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds currently benefit from a 	
seven-notch ratings uplift above the ICR--the maximum allowed under our 	
criteria--we have placed our ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds 	
on CreditWatch positive as, all else being equal, any positive rating action 	
on the issuer would automatically lead to a corresponding rating change on 	
these covered bonds.	
	
Our assumptions that we use to calculate our target credit enhancement in line 	
with our Dec. 16, 2009 covered bond ALMM criteria are not dependent on our 	
rating on the issuer or our ratings on the covered bonds themselves. 	
Therefore, these rating actions have not affected our view on the covered 	
bonds' target credit enhancement levels.	
	
Our 'A+' ratings on Banca Civica's public-sector covered bonds have not been 	
affected by the rating action on the bank, as they currently benefit from the 	
maximum achievable rating under our 2011 criteria on nonsovereign ratings (see 	
"Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And 	
Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011). This rating is one notch above the 	
rating on the Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1).	
	
We aim to resolve our CreditWatch positive placement of the ratings on Banca 	
Civica's mortgage covered bonds after the final legal merger between the two 	
entities is finalized. We will also aim to assess information relating to the 	
credit quality of the combined mortgage books of Banca Civica and CaixaBank 	
S.A. 	
	
  	
RATINGS LIST	
	
                                Rating	
Program/                 To                From	
Country: Covered bond type	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive	
	
Banca Civica S.A.	
	
                         AA/Watch Pos      AA/Negative  	
	
Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Cedulas Hipotecarias)	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

