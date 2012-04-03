TEXT-S&P may raise Banca Civica covered bond rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- On March 26, 2012, Spain's Banca Civica announced it has reached a preliminary merger agreement with Spanish bank CaixaBank. Consequently, on March 30, we placed on CreditWatch positive our long-term 'BBB-' counterparty rating on Banca Civica. -- Under our approach for rating covered bonds, Banca Civica's mortgage covered bond ratings currently benefit from the maximum elevation possible above our long-term rating on the issuer. -- Any rating action on Banca Civica would therefore directly affect the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being equal. -- Given the placement of the bank's rating on CreditWatch positive and our latest credit and cash flow analysis, we have therefore placed on CreditWatch positive our 'AA' ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds. MADRID (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch positive its 'AA' credit ratings on Banca Civica S.A.'s (BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias"). Today's CreditWatch positive placement follows our March 30, 2012 CreditWatch positive placement of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Banca Civica (see "Spain-Based Banca Civica 'BBB-/A-3' Put On Watch Positive Following Announced Potential Integration Into CaixaBank"). Under our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009), we evaluated the maximum potential rating on a covered bond program as the bank's issuer credit rating (ICR) increased by the maximum number of notches of ratings uplift. The maximum number of notches of uplift results from our assessment and classification of the program's asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization. When determining the program categorization under these criteria, we consider primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or to monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our covered bond criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement. Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we have placed Banca Civica's mortgage covered bond programs in category "1" and determined a "low" ALMM risk. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds the maximum potential ratings uplift of seven notches above our long-term rating on Banca Civica. Based on these criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow stresses, from the latest information we received from the issuers, we have assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds can sustain the maximum seven-notch uplift above our 'BBB-' long-term ICR on Banca Civica. Given that Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds currently benefit from a seven-notch ratings uplift above the ICR--the maximum allowed under our criteria--we have placed our ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds on CreditWatch positive as, all else being equal, any positive rating action on the issuer would automatically lead to a corresponding rating change on these covered bonds. Our assumptions that we use to calculate our target credit enhancement in line with our Dec. 16, 2009 covered bond ALMM criteria are not dependent on our rating on the issuer or our ratings on the covered bonds themselves. Therefore, these rating actions have not affected our view on the covered bonds' target credit enhancement levels. Our 'A+' ratings on Banca Civica's public-sector covered bonds have not been affected by the rating action on the bank, as they currently benefit from the maximum achievable rating under our 2011 criteria on nonsovereign ratings (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011). This rating is one notch above the rating on the Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1). We aim to resolve our CreditWatch positive placement of the ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds after the final legal merger between the two entities is finalized. We will also aim to assess information relating to the credit quality of the combined mortgage books of Banca Civica and CaixaBank S.A. RATINGS LIST Rating Program/ To From Country: Covered bond type Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive Banca Civica S.A. AA/Watch Pos AA/Negative Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Cedulas Hipotecarias) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)