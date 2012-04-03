TEXT-S&P rates Crown Castle notes 'B-'

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to Crown Castle International Corp.'s (B+/Stable/--) proposed $1 billion senior unsecured notes due 2022. The '6' recovery rating reflects expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the event of default. The company intends to use the proceeds to finance a tender offer for its 9% notes, which totaled approximately $861 million in aggregate principal amount at April 3, 2012, and which will require about $982.4 million in cash, including tender premium, related fees and expenses. Our ratings on Crown reflect its "strong" business risk position, and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Given debt incurred for the WCP acquisition in January 2012 and the pending acquisition of NextG, we expect that Crown Castle's leverage will be approximately 7x for 2012, consistent with the current rating and outlook. (For the latest corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Crown Castle, published on Jan. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan., 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Crown Castle International Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Crown Castle International Corp. Senior Unsecured $1 bil nts due 2022 B- Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.