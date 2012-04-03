FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns Aspen Insurance Holdings 'BBB-' rating
April 3, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Aspen Insurance Holdings 'BBB-' rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 3 -     -- Bermuda-based Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. announced its
intention to 	
issue perpetual preferred shares.	
     -- We are assigning a rating of 'BBB-' to this proposed share issuance. 	
     -- We are expecting to classify the issuance as having "intermediate 	
equity content," according to our criteria.	
    	
     April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-'
rating to Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd.'s (Aspen; BBB+/Stable/--; core
operating companies rated A/Stable/--) proposed perpetual preferred share
issuance. The issuance will have a fixed rate and be callable after five years.
The ratings are subject to confirmation of the final terms and conditions of the
issue.	
	
The issue is made under Aspen's universal shelf registration program (see 	
"Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. Shelf Registration Assigned Preliminary 	
Ratings," published on Dec. 20, 2010).	
	
The ratings reflect our standard notching for subordinated debt issues, which 	
in this instance is two notches below the long-term counterparty credit rating 	
on the issuer. We have analyzed and rated the proposed preference share 	
issuance on the understanding that:	
     -- The notes will be subordinate to senior creditors, and	
     -- The issues are structured to be eligible for regulatory solvency 	
purposes.	
	
We understand that Aspen plans to issue these instruments to take advantage of 	
current financing conditions. We expect Aspen's financial leverage and 	
fixed-charge coverage ratios to remain within tolerances that are consistent 	
with our credit ratings on Aspen.	
	
We expect to classify the notes as having "intermediate equity content" under 	
our hybrid capital criteria, subject to our review of the final terms. We 	
include such securities up to a maximum of 25% in our calculation of total 	
adjusted capital, which forms the basis of our consolidated risk-based capital 	
analysis of insurance and reinsurance companies. The inclusion is based on our 	
understanding that the issue is considered eligible for regulatory solvency, 	
and the aggregate amount of included issues being no more than the total 	
eligible for regulatory solvency. Our classification of the issue in the 	
"intermediate equity content" category may change if the Bermuda Monetary 	
Authority group solvency requirements preclude the issue from being eligible 	
as regulatory capital. The issuance terms allow the issuer to vary the terms 	
of the preference shares or exchange them for new securities, without the 	
consent of any holders, in the case of such a capital disqualification event. 	
However, no such variation would change the dividend payable, the liquidation 	
preference, or the ranking of the preference shares.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 	
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

