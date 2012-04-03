TEXT-S&P affirms Race Point Power II ratings, off watch

April 3 - Overview -- Race Point Power completed the sale of Hobbs (604 MW) and Waterside (72 MW) to FREIF North American Power I, a portfolio company that is majority owned by First Reserve Corp. -- The project used asset sale proceeds to repay about $126.5 million of debt. -- We are affirming our 'BB' rating on the senior secured term-loan rating and removing it from CreditWatch with developing implications. -- The stable rating outlook is based on the improvement in financial metrics following the asset sales. Rating Action On April 3, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' rating on Race Point Power II LLC's $275 million senior secured term loan. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where it was placed with developing implications on Dec. 20, 2011. The outlook is stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on the four Race Point coborrowers' (Race Point Power II LLC, Race Point Power III LLC, Race Point Power IV LLC, and NeoElectra Lux S.ar.l.) $275 million, seven-year senior secured term loan is 'BB'. In addition, the recovery rating on the loan is '1', indicating our expectation for high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. Race Point Power is a portfolio of five power-generation entities throughout the U.S. and a cogeneration portfolio of 11 power plants and a biomass facility in Spain, composed of approximately 736 megawatts (MW) of combined power generation capacity. On March 30, 2012, Race Point Power completed the sale of Lea Power (604 MW) and Waterside (72 MW) to FREIF North American Power I, a portfolio company that is majority owned by First Reserve Corp. Under the project documents for Race Point Power, when a sale of certain assets occurs a specific amount of debt must be repaid. As such, the project repaid about $126.5 million of the term loan, which reduced outstanding debt to $123.2 million. The 'BB' rating incorporates these risks: -- Significant concentration. The portfolio is heavily dependent on the cash flow from two projects--NeoElectra and Sun Peak--which together account for about 90% of cash flow available for debt service (CFADS) through 2017. -- Double leverage effects. The portfolio's debt is structurally subordinated to debt at the individual project level and is paid from residual cash flow after servicing debt at the project level. The portfolio's estimated proportionate share of project-level debt is about $484 million ($395 per kilowatt ) and consolidated debt leverage of $605 per kW as of Sept. 30, 2011. -- Merchant market exposure at Black Bear and occasional operational issues at Crawfish results in increased cash flow volatility. -- Exchange rate risk. About 80% of cash flow is in euros, whereas debt is denominated in dollars. The following strengths support the 'BB' rating: Until the refinancing period, the portfolio can service debt only through contracted cash flow and under conservative assumptions. The present value of contracted cash flow (discounted at 10%) to net debt remains at more than 1x in all years under the management's and our base cases. -- Geographic diversification, with plants located throughout the U.S. and Spain. -- All operating projects have reasonable to successful operating histories, with high availabilities. In addition, industry-leading service providers--including ArcLight's affiliate, Consolidated Asset Management Services--maintain these projects. -- The ability to incur additional debt at the project level is limited and includes necessary capital expenditures debt (required by law and existing project documents) and refinancing debt, provided that the term is longer, the amount is no greater, and general terms of the debt are no more restrictive than the debt being refinanced. -- 75% of the cash-flow sweep--with a target debt balance for the first four years and a 100% cash-flow sweep thereafter--supports leverage reduction. -- We expect HoldCo debt to be fully repaid before loan maturity. -- DSCRs are robust under several stresses, including heat-rate inefficiency, increased operations and maintenance costs, and low availability scenarios. The collateral package consists primarily of the equity interests in and of the borrowers and assets at all unencumbered operating projects, which we view as weaker than a physical pledge of assets. The project's credit agreement includes a cross-default provision that could result in an acceleration of Race Point Power's debt should any of the operating subsidiaries fail to pay their project level debt. At least one of the wholly owned subsidiaries is currently unrated. Moreover, under Standard & Poor's price assumptions and several stresses, Black Bear and Crawfish are unable to generate sufficient cash flow to make their debt service payments beginning in 2015. As such, we believe Race Point Power's lenders will have the ability to accelerate debt given our forecast payment default at the operating subsidiaries. However, while the cross-default provision does add incremental risk, we do not equalize our rating on Race Point Power with our rating on the weakest link subsidiary: even in a hypothetical scenario where the weakest operating subsidiary defaults on its underlying debt, we do not equalize the rating because we believe that economic incentives will dissuade lenders from exercising the option to accelerate the debt and will instead encourage them to renegotiate contractual terms. As part of our review we conduct an analysis that sizes and quantifies this risk (for example, by simulating an increase in interest rates). Following the sale of the assets, the project's cash flow concentration to NeoElectra Spain, consisting of a portfolio of cogeneration facilities, increases significantly, providing almost 80% of the portfolio's cash flow through maturity compared with 52% previously. In addition, we believe that the Spanish government's large fiscal deficit is a risk for any project that relies on regulated tariffs. Moreover, Spain's newly elected government announced a temporary suspension of tariff extension for renewable energy and cogeneration facilities (renewables) included in the so-called special regime. Under this scheme, renewables which have made sufficient capital investment would be eligible for a 10-year tariff extension at lower pricing. We expect that NeoElectra's facilities will suffer a 17% reduction in tariff levels at the expiration of their initial tariff eligibility period as a result of the new legislation. However, only three of NeoElectra's 12 projects have tariffs expiring during the debt term. Race Point is able to meet more than 42% of its debt service requirement through the term loan maturity even if distributions from the Spanish cogeneration portfolio are eliminated (as long as other assets perform to budget). For NeoElectra to stop distributions, tariffs would have to be lower by more than 23%, which we believe is unlikely. At this time, we believe the project's exposure to low natural gas prices is more of an issue, because this continues to pressure energy margins on the balance of the portfolio, specifically at Black Bear and Crawfish, which could default if gas prices do not improve. We expected Lea Power and Waterside to provide about 25% of the project cash flow. However, project level debt at these assets accounted for 44% of consolidated debt at the end of 2011. Thus we now expect the project's financial metrics to improve materially as a result of significantly reduced consolidated debt given the mandatory prepayment of Race Point's debt and elimination of project level debt at the sold assets. Consolidated debt to kW following prepayment of debt will decline to about $495/kW from $582/kW at the end of 2011 (adjusted for an excess cash sweep made in early 2012). We view this ratio as moderate for a portfolio that has nonamortizing HoldCo debt. Under our price assumptions, initial debt (after mandatory prepayment) to CFADS of about 3.8x is somewhat high, but declines rapidly to less than 1.8x by 2014. On a consolidated basis, initial debt to CFADS is very high at 8.4x, but declines to 4.2x by 2014. Liquidity The project's liquidity includes a six-month debt service reserve and a $11.5 million liquidity and capital expenditure reserve that could be used for capital expenditures at the project's operating subsidiaries. Recovery analysis The recovery rating on the loan is '1', indicating our expectation for high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. Outlook The outlook on the portfolio is stable. Our ratings incorporate the improvement in financial metrics following the sale of assets. We consider an upgrade to be unlikely given the potential of a payment default at BlackBear and Crawfish, which could result in an event of default, but not a payment default, at Race Point Power. Given the strong financial performance under Standard & Poor's forecast and lower leverage, we could raise the rating if the event of default does not occur or is resolved. We could lower the rating if credit metrics deteriorate, if the operating subsidiaries experience operational issues, or if lenders accelerate Race Point Power's debt as a result of a payment default at one of the operating entities. Related Criteria And Research Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Race Point Power II LLC NeoElectra Lux S.ar.l. Race Point Power II LLC NeoElectra Lux S.ar.l. Race Point Power III LLC Race Point Power IV LLC Senior Secured BB/Stable BB/Watch Dev Recovery Rating 1 1