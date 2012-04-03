FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Race Point Power II ratings, off watch
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Race Point Power II ratings, off watch

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

April 3 - Overview	
     -- Race Point Power completed the sale of Hobbs (604 MW) and Waterside 	
(72 MW) to FREIF North American Power I, a portfolio company that is majority 	
owned by First Reserve Corp.	
     -- The project used asset sale proceeds to repay about $126.5 million of 	
debt.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB' rating on the senior secured term-loan 	
rating and removing it from CreditWatch with developing implications.	
     -- The stable rating outlook is based on the improvement in financial 	
metrics following the asset sales.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 3, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' rating 	
on Race Point Power II LLC's $275 million senior secured term loan. At the 	
same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where it was placed with 	
developing implications on Dec. 20, 2011. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on the four Race Point coborrowers' 	
(Race Point Power II LLC, Race Point Power III LLC, Race Point Power IV LLC, 	
and NeoElectra Lux S.ar.l.) $275 million, seven-year senior secured term loan 	
is 'BB'. In addition, the recovery rating on the loan is '1', indicating our 	
expectation for high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of a 	
payment default.	
	
Race Point Power is a portfolio of five power-generation entities throughout 	
the U.S. and a cogeneration portfolio of 11 power plants and a biomass 	
facility in Spain, composed of approximately 736 megawatts (MW) of combined 	
power generation capacity.	
	
On March 30, 2012, Race Point Power completed the sale of Lea Power (604 MW) 	
and Waterside (72 MW) to FREIF North American Power I, a portfolio company 	
that is majority owned by First Reserve Corp. Under the project documents for 	
Race Point Power, when a sale of certain assets occurs a specific amount of 	
debt must be repaid. As such, the project repaid about $126.5 million of the 	
term loan, which reduced outstanding debt to $123.2 million.	
	
The 'BB' rating incorporates these risks:	
     -- Significant concentration. The portfolio is heavily dependent on the 	
cash flow from two projects--NeoElectra and Sun Peak--which together account 	
for about 90% of cash flow available for debt service (CFADS) through 2017.	
     -- Double leverage effects. The portfolio's debt is structurally 	
subordinated to debt at the individual project level and is paid from residual 	
cash flow after servicing debt at the project level. The portfolio's estimated 	
proportionate share of project-level debt is about $484 million ($395 per 	
kilowatt ) and consolidated debt leverage of $605 per kW as of Sept. 30, 	
2011.	
     -- Merchant market exposure at Black Bear and occasional operational 	
issues at Crawfish results in increased cash flow volatility.	
     -- Exchange rate risk. About 80% of cash flow is in euros, whereas debt 	
is denominated in dollars.	
	
The following strengths support the 'BB' rating:	
Until the refinancing period, the portfolio can service debt only through 	
contracted cash flow and under conservative assumptions. The present value of 	
contracted cash flow (discounted at 10%) to net debt remains at more than 1x 	
in all years under the management's and our base cases.	
     -- Geographic diversification, with plants located throughout the U.S. 	
and Spain.	
     -- All operating projects have reasonable to successful operating 	
histories, with high availabilities. In addition, industry-leading service 	
providers--including ArcLight's affiliate, Consolidated Asset Management 	
Services--maintain these projects.	
     -- The ability to incur additional debt at the project level is limited 	
and includes necessary capital expenditures debt (required by law and existing 	
project documents) and refinancing debt, provided that the term is longer, the 	
amount is no greater, and general terms of the debt are no more restrictive 	
than the debt being refinanced.	
     -- 75% of the cash-flow sweep--with a target debt balance for the first 	
four years and a 100% cash-flow sweep thereafter--supports leverage reduction.	
     -- We expect HoldCo debt to be fully repaid before loan maturity.	
     -- DSCRs are robust under several stresses, including heat-rate 	
inefficiency, increased operations and maintenance costs, and low availability 	
scenarios.	
	
The collateral package consists primarily of the equity interests in and of 	
the borrowers and assets at all unencumbered operating projects, which we view 	
as weaker than a physical pledge of assets.	
	
The project's credit agreement includes a cross-default provision that could 	
result in an acceleration of Race Point Power's debt should any of the 	
operating subsidiaries fail to pay their project level debt. At least one of 	
the wholly owned subsidiaries is currently unrated. Moreover, under Standard & 	
Poor's price assumptions and several stresses, Black Bear and Crawfish are 	
unable to generate sufficient cash flow to make their debt service payments 	
beginning in 2015. As such, we believe Race Point Power's lenders will have 	
the ability to accelerate debt given our forecast payment default at the 	
operating subsidiaries. However, while the cross-default provision does add 	
incremental risk, we do not equalize our rating on Race Point Power with our 	
rating on the weakest link subsidiary: even in a hypothetical scenario where 	
the weakest operating subsidiary defaults on its underlying debt, we do not 	
equalize the rating because we believe that economic incentives will dissuade 	
lenders from exercising the option to accelerate the debt and will instead 	
encourage them to renegotiate contractual terms. As part of our review we 	
conduct an analysis that sizes and quantifies this risk (for example, by 	
simulating an increase in interest rates).	
	
Following the sale of the assets, the project's cash flow concentration to 	
NeoElectra Spain, consisting of a portfolio of cogeneration facilities, 	
increases significantly, providing almost 80% of the portfolio's cash flow 	
through maturity compared with 52% previously. In addition, we believe that 	
the Spanish government's large fiscal deficit is a risk for any project that 	
relies on regulated tariffs. Moreover, Spain's newly elected government 	
announced a temporary suspension of tariff extension for renewable energy and 	
cogeneration facilities (renewables) included in the so-called special regime. 	
Under this scheme, renewables which have made sufficient capital investment 	
would be eligible for a 10-year tariff extension at lower pricing. We expect 	
that NeoElectra's facilities will suffer a 17% reduction in tariff levels at 	
the expiration of their initial tariff eligibility period as a result of the 	
new legislation. However, only three of NeoElectra's 12 projects have tariffs 	
expiring during the debt term. Race Point is able to meet more than 42% of its 	
debt service requirement through the term loan maturity even if distributions 	
from the Spanish cogeneration portfolio are eliminated (as long as other 	
assets perform to budget). For NeoElectra to stop distributions, tariffs would 	
have to be lower by more than 23%, which we believe is unlikely. At this time, 	
we believe the project's exposure to low natural gas prices is more of an 	
issue, because this continues to pressure energy margins on the balance of the 	
portfolio, specifically at Black Bear and Crawfish, which could default if gas 	
prices do not improve.	
	
We expected Lea Power and Waterside to provide about 25% of the project cash 	
flow. However, project level debt at these assets accounted for 44% of 	
consolidated debt at the end of 2011. Thus we now expect the project's 	
financial metrics to improve materially as a result of significantly reduced 	
consolidated debt given the mandatory prepayment of Race Point's debt and 	
elimination of project level debt at the sold assets. Consolidated debt to kW 	
following prepayment of debt will decline to about $495/kW from $582/kW at the 	
end of 2011 (adjusted for an excess cash sweep made in early 2012). We view 	
this ratio as moderate for a portfolio that has nonamortizing HoldCo debt.	
	
Under our price assumptions, initial debt (after mandatory prepayment) to 	
CFADS of about 3.8x is somewhat high, but declines rapidly to less than 1.8x 	
by 2014. On a consolidated basis, initial debt to CFADS is very high at 8.4x, 	
but declines to 4.2x by 2014.	
	
Liquidity	
The project's liquidity includes a six-month debt service reserve and a $11.5 	
million liquidity and capital expenditure reserve that could be used for 	
capital expenditures at the project's operating subsidiaries.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The recovery rating on the loan is '1', indicating our expectation for high 	
(90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook on the portfolio is stable. Our ratings incorporate the 	
improvement in financial metrics following the sale of assets. We consider an 	
upgrade to be unlikely given the potential of a payment default at BlackBear 	
and Crawfish, which could result in an event of default, but not a payment 	
default, at Race Point Power. Given the strong financial performance under 	
Standard & Poor's forecast and lower leverage, we could raise the rating if 	
the event of default does not occur or is resolved. We could lower the rating 	
if credit metrics deteriorate, if the operating subsidiaries experience 	
operational issues, or if lenders accelerate Race Point Power's debt as a 	
result of a payment default at one of the operating entities.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
Race Point Power II LLC	
NeoElectra Lux S.ar.l.	
Race Point Power III LLC	
Race Point Power IV LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BB/Stable          BB/Watch Dev	
  Recovery Rating                       1                  1	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.