TEXT-Fitch rates Hartford's senior debt 'BBB-'

April 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.'s (HFSG) expected new issuances: --$325 million 4% senior notes due 2017 'BBB-'; --$800 million 5.125% senior notes due 2022 'BBB-'; --$425 million 6.625% senior notes due 2042 'BBB-'; --$600 million 7.875% junior subordinated debentures due 2042 'BB'. A full list of Fitch's existing ratings on HFSG and its primary life and property/casualty insurance subsidiaries, which were not affected by today's action, follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. This capital will be utilized to redeem at current value the outstanding $1.75 billion 10% junior subordinated debentures investment by Allianz SE. In addition, HFSG will use $300 million of holding company cash as part of its remaining stock repurchase authorization to redeem the 69.4 million of warrant shares issued to Allianz. Fitch's hybrid securities rating methodology allocates 100% of the junior subordinated debentures' principal to debt in evaluating financial leverage. Fitch views this refinancing favorably as it replaces the higher cost Allianz capital with lower cost debt and subordinated debentures. The transaction also removes any future uncertainties tied to Allianz's ownership position in HFSG that favorably provided much needed capital to the company in October 2008 during a very difficult credit market environment. HFSG's equity credit-adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio (including accumulated other comprehensive income) remains reasonable at 21.3% at Dec. 31, 2011 (22.4% including an approximately $1.4 billion write down of deferred acquisition costs following the retrospective adoption on Jan. 1, 2012 of the new FASB standard), down from 24.5% at Dec. 31, 2010. Fitch expects that after the refinancing, remaining stock repurchase program and successful execution of the company's recently announced strategic initiatives, HFSG's equity credit adjusted financial leverage will be approximately 24%. HFSG's operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage has been reduced in recent years, averaging a low 3.4 times (x) from 2008 to 2011. This reflects both constrained operating earnings and increased interest expense and preferred dividends paid on capital over the last several years, including the Allianz 10% debentures. Fitch expects that company's run-rate operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage will improve to at least 5.0x. The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include: --Strong and stable operating earnings in line with higher rated peers and industry averages; --Fitch's determination that investment and VA risk will not cause a material level of volatility relative to current capital; --Overall flat-to-favorable loss reserve development; continued improvement in the quality and liquidity of the investment portfolio; --Equity credit-adjusted debt to total capital maintained below 25%; and --Reduced volatility of insurance subsidiary capitalization. Fitch would most likely consider a positive rating action on HFSG's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and debt ratings before the company's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings, reflecting an improvement in notching between insurance company ratings and holding company ratings. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --Significant investment or operating losses, including those from the VA business line, that affect GAAP shareholders' equity by 20% or more, or materially affect capital within the insurance subsidiaries; --Sizable adverse prior year loss reserve development; and equity credit-adjusted debt-to-total capital maintained above 30%. The ratings of the property/casualty subsidiaries could also be negatively affected to the extent they are needed to fund potential capital needs of the life operations. Fitch currently rates HFSG and its subsidiaries as follows: Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --$320 million 4.625% notes due 2013 'BBB-'; --$200 million 4.75% notes due 2014 'BBB-'; --$300 million 4% senior notes due 2015 'BBB-'; --$200 million 7.3% notes due 2015 'BBB-'; --$300 million 5.5% notes due 2016 'BBB-'; --$499 million 5.375% notes due 2017 'BBB-'; --$500 million 6.3% notes due 2018 'BBB-'; --$500 million 6% notes due 2019 'BBB-'; --$499 million 5.5% senior notes due 2020 'BBB-'; --$298 million 5.95% notes due 2036 'BBB-'; --$299 million 6.625% senior notes due 2040 'BBB-'; --$325 million 6.1% notes due 2041 'BBB-'; --$500 million 8.125% junior subordinated debentures due 2068 'BB'; --$1.75 billion 10% junior subordinated debentures due 2068 'BB'; --$556 million 7.25% mandatory convertible preferred stock, series F 'BB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper 'F2'. Hartford Life, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --$149 million 7.65% notes due 2027 'BBB-'; --$92 million 7.375% notes due 2031 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'. Hartford Life Global Funding --Secured notes program 'A-'. Hartford Life Institutional Funding --Secured notes program 'A-'. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company --IFS 'A-'. Hartford Life Insurance Company --IFS 'A-'; --Medium-term note program 'BBB+'. Hartford Life and Annuity Insurance Company --IFS 'A-'. Members of the Hartford Fire Insurance Intercompany Pool: Hartford Fire Insurance Company Nutmeg Insurance Company Hartford Accident & Indemnity Company Hartford Casualty Insurance Company Twin City Fire Insurance Company Pacific Insurance Company, Limited Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd. Hartford Insurance Company of Illinois Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company Hartford Insurance Company of the Southeast Hartford Lloyd's Insurance Company Trumbull Insurance Company --IFS 'A+'.