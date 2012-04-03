TEXT-S&P revises Dish Network outlook to positive

April 3 - Overview -- We expect DISH Network Corp. will be able to provide greater clarity on its wireless strategy in the next 12 months. -- We are revising our outlook on DISH to positive from stable. -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings on the company, including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating. Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Englewood, Colo.-based satellite-TV provider DISH Network Corp. to positive from stable. In addition, we affirmed all ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our expectations that we will get greater clarity on DISH's wireless strategy in the next 12 months. DISH owns licenses for MSS spectrum (2 GHz band) and would like to build out a terrestrial wireless network using this spectrum. Last month, the FCC issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), which could allow stand-alone terrestrial services over this spectrum. If this NPRM were adopted, DISH would be able to build out its network. Resolution of this NPRM is expected before the end of 2012. We could raise our ratings on DISH if the company's wireless strategy is undertaken is such a manner that we did not believe that debt leverage, which was 2.2x at the end of 2011, would exceed 4.0x. The ratings on DISH are constrained by the lack of clearly articulated strategic and financial policies, particularly with regard to recent acquisitions and investments outside of the core video business. The ratings also reflect the strong competition from rival DIRECTV and other video providers. Standard & Poor's believes DISH's lack of its own triple-play package, consisting of video, high-speed data (HSD), and voice services, could put it at a competitive disadvantage longer term to cable-TV operators and Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T (with their respective FiOS and U-verse video offerings). In addition, the rating recognizes the longer term uncertainty of the impact of the new over-the-top (OTT) operators, such as Hulu and Netflix, on the video distribution model. Somewhat tempering these risks is the company's moderate leverage for the rating category. Other tempering factors include "strong" liquidity from healthy free cash flow and a sizable cash balance. While leverage is currently moderate for the rating, we believe the company's financial risk profile could become more aggressive over time. Over the past few years, DISH has spent about $4 billion on a number of strategic investments, including about $3.5 billion for licenses for wireless spectrum, and $321 million for the assets of Blockbuster. The company has not clearly articulated the strategic rationale for these investments, how these assets fit together and how they will benefit the core video service. Further investments, such as the development and deployment of a wireless network which the company has publicly discussed, could lead to significant capital expenditures which would likely prompt the company to incur additional debt, decreasing its financial flexibility. DISH did reverse recent trends, lowering churn and adding some subscriber in the fourth quarter of 2011, but it has been challenged by customer service issues and a billing system conversion (likely to be completed in 2012), and we believe there is a risk that these ventures could distract management from focusing on the core TV distribution business. DISH faces intense competition from various video providers, including cable-TV operators that offer video packages similar to DISH but also other bundled services such as HSD and telephone that DISH cannot currently offer on its own. Other competitors are the local telephone companies, using their own upgraded facilities (though with limited availability), and DIRECTV, the second-largest national satellite-TV operator. The slowly growing U.S. economy is hurting the U.S. video industry, as overall video subscriber growth has been minimal for the past year. We expect DISH's 2012 subscriber growth to be flat, with average revenue per user (ARPU) growth in the low-single digits. DISH has not planned a rate increase in 2012 so ARPU growth will have to come from up-selling more expensive programming plans and advanced services such as DVRs and high definition. With programming cost growth outpacing ARPU growth, we expect margins (about 26% in 2011) to face downward pressure and could decline to the low-20% area over the next few years. We have factored DISH's lack of a competitive triple-play package, along with operational issues, into our view of the company's longer term competitive position, which we consider weaker than DIRECTV and the larger cable providers. While DISH has made some progress in stabilizing its video business (DISH's churn for 2011 was 1.63%, similar to DIRECTV's 1.56% rate), we believe a sustained turnaround in DISH's operating metrics is unlikely because of mature industry penetration, a soft economy with limited new household formation, AT&T's and Verizon's rollout of their own video services, and potential increased customer interest in discounted cable triple-play packages. In addition, DISH does not have a bundling alliance to offer a triple-play package with any of the three large wireline phone companies (AT&T, CenturyLink, and Verizon), which places DISH at a competitive disadvantage to DIRECTV which does have these bundling relationships in these markets. DISH's leverage, at about 2.2x debt to 2011 EBITDA, adjusted for the company's guarantee of $185 million in EchoStar's capital leases, is moderate for the 'BB-' rating category. Net of about $2 billion in cash, marketable securities, and other investments, net adjusted leverage is about 1.7x. The company generated $1.8 billion in free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2011. We expect DISH to generate about $1.4 billion in FOCF in 2012 and 2013. A number of uncertain events could pressure FOCF generation, including capital expenditure spending to build out DISH's wireless initiative and potential cash needs for Blockbuster, none of which are factored into our forecast. Liquidity We consider DISH's liquidity profile strong under our criteria. The company has good financial flexibility for business needs and contingencies given its healthy free cash flow and sizable cash and marketable securities. It does not have a revolving credit facility. Sources of liquidity consist of the cash and current marketable securities balance of $2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, plus our expectation for $1.4 billion in FOCF in 2012. In addition, we believe the company has had strong bank relationships and solid standing in the credit markets. We note that DISH paid out a one-time $2 per share ($893 million) dividend to shareholders in December 2011 and believe similar one-time dividends are possible in the future. Our liquidity assessment does not include the impact of DISH's wireless initiative. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on DISH to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive outlook indicates the potential of an upgrade in the next 12 months if there is greater clarity regarding the company's wireless strategy, in particular if that the strategy would be executed in such a manner that leverage would remain under 4x. An upgrade would also be based on the continuation of recent operating results that suggest stabilization in the company's video service. Conversely, we could revise the outlook back to stable if the company pursues a significantly more aggressive financial policy than we anticipate, most likely to develop and deploy its wireless strategy, increasing leverage to greater than the mid-4x area on a run-rate basis. Alternatively, another path toward a revision back to stable would be a weakening competitive business position with accelerating subscriber losses and high churn, leading to EBITDA declines and margin compression. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From DISH Network Corp. DISH DBS Corp. DISH Broadband Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed DISH DBS Corp. Senior Unsecured BB- Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.