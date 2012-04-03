TEXT-Fitch rates Insight Sterling Liquidity Fund 'AAAmmf'

April 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Insight Sterling Liquidity Fund, a short-term money market fund managed by Insight Investment Management Limited (Insight), a 'AAAmmf' rating. The Fund is a sub-fund of the Irish-domiciled umbrella fund, Insight Liquidity Funds plc. KEY RATING DRIVERS The main drivers for the rating are: - The portfolio's overall credit quality, diversification and short maturity profile, - Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks, - Overnight and one-week liquidity profile consistent with Fitch's rating criteria, and, - The capabilities and resources of Insight as investment advisor. The 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating reflect the fund's extremely strong capacity to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk. PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria, the fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities rated at least 'A'/'F1' or equivalent and by entering into repurchase agreements with counterparties rated at least 'A'/'F1'. Repurchase agreement collateral held is restricted to UK Government Gilts and T-Bills, and investments are 100% collateralised. The fund does not currently invest in ABCP. The fund limits exposure to individual obligors and counterparties rated 'F1+' or equivalent to a maximum of 10%, and issuers rated 'F1' or equivalent to a maximum of 5%. The fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) meets Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less, and was 0.60 as of 11 March 2012. The PCF is a risk-weighted measure of the fund's portfolio assets that accounts for the credit quality and maturity profile of securities. MATURITY PROFILE The fund seeks to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. The fund limits its weighted average maturity to reset date (WAMr) and weighted average final maturity date (WAMf) to 60 days and 120 days respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria. As of the 11 March 2012, the fund's WAMr and WAMf respectively were 35 days and 38 days. LIQUIDITY PROFILE The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests. The fund holds 25% of total portfolio assets in securities maturing overnight and assets recognised as eligible as overnight liquidity, and 37% in securities maturing within one week or similarly eligible (as of 11 March 2012). The fund's daily and seven-day liquidity profiles are consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf' rated money market funds. FUND OBJECTIVE The investment objective of the Sterling Liquidity Fund is to provide investors with stability of capital and daily liquidity, with an income which is comparable to Sterling denominated short dated money market interest rates. As of 11 March 2012, the fund had GBP15.4bn in assets under management. INVESTMENT ADVISOR Insight is one of 16 specialist asset managers owned by the Bank of New York Mellon (BoNY), a global investment management and investment services company, with USD25.8trn in assets under custody or administration and USD1.3trn under management (as of 31 December 2011). BoNY is currently rated 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+' by Fitch. Insight provides tailored investment solutions in liability-driven investments, fixed income, multi-asset, absolute return and specialist equities. As of 31 December 2011, Insight managed GBP168.3bn of assets. Fitch views BoNY's and Insight's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to the fund. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE: The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website. Fitch seeks weekly fund holdings information and other pertinent fund data from the fund's administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines and to maintain money market fund ratings. Up-to-date surveillance and analytical information on the fund will shortly be available in the Funds Surveillance section of Fitch's website. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain, Insight and Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited. Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', dated 29 March 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria