TEXT-S&P may cut Italcementi 'BBB-/A-3' ratings
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P may cut Italcementi 'BBB-/A-3' ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- The credit metrics of Italian heavy materials manufacturer Italcementi 	
SpA and its subsidiary Ciments Francais S.A. (together, the group) remain 	
meaningfully below our guidelines for the ratings.	
     -- Despite EUR526 million of disposals, the group's credit metrics were 	
lower than our already weak base-case forecasts for 2011. This, combined with 	
limited improvements that we forecast over 2012, makes the likelihood of the 	
group recovering its credit metrics to levels we deem commensurate with the 	
current ratings now seem more remote. 	
     -- Therefore, we are placing our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term 	
corporate credit ratings on the group on CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the likelihood that we could lower 	
the long-term corporate credit rating by one notch if, after updating our 	
base-case forecasts, we no longer believe it likely that Italcementi's credit 	
metrics could recover toward levels that we consider commensurate with the 	
current ratings in 2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' 	
long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings on Italian heavy 	
materials manufacturer Italcementi SpA and 82%-owned subsidiary Ciments 	
Francais S.A. (together, the group) on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the group's earnings will 	
remain weak in 2012, and that credit metrics will likely remain below those we 	
deem commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating. 	
	
Based on the group's published 2011 draft accounts, we believe that 	
Italcementi's ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) 	
to debt was less than 18% on Dec. 31, 2011, which is meaningfully lower than 	
the mid-20% level that we consider commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating. It is 	
also lower than the 18.5% result at half-year 2011, from which we had forecast 	
improvements for the full year, based on significant disposals of EUR526 million	
and price increases for cement in Italy.	
	
We believe that the group's operating environment should strengthen slightly 	
in 2012, following weak conditions throughout 2011 in the group's key markets 	
of Italy, Egypt, and the U.S. We are also more positive about the prospects of 	
North American end markets in 2012, although we believe that overall demand 	
growth will still remain modest over the year. 	
	
Nevertheless, we believe that improvements in these markets could prove 	
inadequate for the group's credit metrics to recover sufficiently to meet our 	
guidelines. We anticipate that announced cost savings will be offset by 	
continued cost inflation and restructuring costs, leaving EBITDA margin 	
percentages in the mid-teens and the group continuing to lag behind peers. The 	
reconsolidation of loss-making, ready-mix concrete subsidiary Calcestruzzi 	
from the start of 2011 will continue to weigh on the group's earnings from 	
Italy. At the same time, we anticipate that cement volumes will continue to 	
decline, although profitability of the Italian business should improve overall 	
thanks to the price increases already implemented. Furthermore, political 	
uncertainty continues to hamper growth in Egypt and prices remain volatile, 	
which poses a risk to earnings.	
	
The ratings on the group reflect our view of its "satisfactory" business risk 	
profile, underpinned by its solid market position, large scale, broad 	
geographic diversity, and healthy cash flow generation. These business 	
strengths are offset by Italcementi's exposure to cyclical end markets, 	
limited access to cash flows from its partially owned (but fully consolidated) 	
subsidiaries, and weak margin contribution from Italy. The ratings also 	
reflect our view of the group's "significant" financial risk profile.	
	
Although Ciments Francais' credit metrics continue to be stronger than 	
Italcementi's, the ratings on the French subsidiary are capped by those on its 	
parent.	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term rating is 'A-3', reflecting our view of the group's "adequate" 	
liquidity under our criteria.	
	
On Dec. 31, 2011, Italcementi's liquidity sources consisted of about EUR1.7 	
billion of reported, committed, undrawn bank lines with maturities of more 	
than one year, and EUR613 million in cash and cash equivalents. 	
	
This compares with liquidity uses of about EUR496 million of short-term debt. 	
The group also has significant capital expenditures  and seasonal negative 	
working capital flows, typically in the first half of the year. This results 	
in free operating cash flow that we forecast to be negative in 2012. 	
Nevertheless, we calculate that sources of liquidity should exceed uses by 	
more than 1.2x. 	
	
In our view, Italcementi's credit metrics provide adequate covenant headroom. 	
Reported debt to EBITDA was 2.8x at the end of 2011, compared with the 	
leverage covenant of less than 3.75x on the group's EUR920 million syndicated 	
facility. The group also has recurring EBITDA interest coverage covenants on 	
some bilateral facilities, which we believe should be met with headroom 	
comfortably above 20%, which is consistent with our assessment of liquidity as 	
"adequate".	
	
Italcementi has been gradually refinancing the group's funding through its 	
financing vehicle Italcementi Finance S.A., thereby reducing the current level 	
of debt at the two holding companies, Italcementi and Ciments Francais. On 	
Dec. 31, 2010, nearly EUR1.7 billion of long-term debt and credit facilities 	
were raised at the Italcementi Finance level, helping to reduce structural 	
subordination, particularly for unsecured creditors at the Italcementi level. 	
The group's target is to reduce subordination toward the low 20% level, from 	
about 30% at present. A key step in this direction would be the refinancing of 	
Ciments Francais' EUR500 million bond due 2017, although current market 	
conditions are not conducive to this.	
	
To our knowledge, all outstanding corporate debt and committed bank lines are 	
free of rating triggers, although we understand that there is a link to the 	
rating on the coupon of Italcementi Finance's EUR750 million bond, due in 2020.	
	
CreditWatch 	
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months, 	
after meeting with management and updating our base-case forecasts. We could 	
lower the ratings by one notch if we no longer believe it likely that 	
Italcementi's credit metrics could recover toward levels that we consider 	
commensurate with the current ratings in 2012. 	
	
We could remove the ratings from CreditWatch and affirm them if the group's 	
credit metrics trend toward the levels we consider commensurate with the 	
'BBB-' rating. Such a recovery would require a more substantial improvement in 	
depressed end markets than we currently forecast. Furthermore, a recovery 	
would depend on decisive action by management to allow the group to deleverage 	
such that the adjusted ratio of FFO to debt improved to the mid-20% region, a 	
level that we view as adequate for the 'BBB-' rating. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Key credit factors: Business and Financial Risks in The Global 	
Building Products and Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Italcementi SpA	
Ciments Francais S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Negative/A-3	
	
Ciments Francais S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured                      BBB-/Watch Neg     BBB-	
 Commercial Paper                      A-3/Watch Neg      A-3	
	
Italcementi Finance S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured*                     BBB-/Watch Neg     BBB-	
 Commercial Paper                      A-3/Watch Neg      A-3	
*Guaranteed by Italcementi SpA	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

