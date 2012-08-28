FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Dexia LdG Banque covered bonds to 'A-'
August 28, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Dexia LdG Banque covered bonds to 'A-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
OVERVIEW
     -- We have reviewed the action plan of Luxembourg-based Dexia LdG Banque 
S.A. (DLG) for its covered bond program under our updated counterparty 
criteria, which took effect on July 12, 2012.
     -- We are lowering our long-term rating on the program to 'A-' from 'AA' 
and our short-term rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1+' and keeping the ratings on 
CreditWatch negative.
     -- Certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions underlying our 
criteria for rating covered bonds are under review. The ratings on all 
outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result.
     -- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch on or before Jan. 11, 2013, the 
transition date for the updated criteria, after concluding our assessment of 
counterparty risk. 
 
FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services today lowered its long-term credit ratings on Luxembourg-based Dexia 
LdG Banque S.A.'s (DLG) public-sector covered bond program and related series 
to 'A-' from 'AA' and its short-term credit ratings to 'A-2' from 'A-1+'. The 
ratings remain on CreditWatch, where they were originally placed with negative 
implications on Dec. 22, 2011.

Today's rating actions follow our review of DLG's action plan for its covered 
bond program under our updated rating criteria. We published an update of our 
methodology and assumptions for assessing counterparty and supporting party 
risk in covered bonds (collectively "counterparty risk") on May 31, 2012 (see 
"Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And 
Assumptions" and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions" on 
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

The long-term rating on DLG's public-sector covered bond program is 
constrained by the maximum potential rating according to our weak link and 
counterparty criteria, which indicate a rating lower than 'AA'(see also 
"Assessing Credit Quality By The Weakest Link," published Feb. 13, 2012). We 
have therefore lowered our long-term ratings on DLG's public-sector covered 
bond program and related series to the maximum potential rating, 'A-'. This 
reflects the updated criteria and DLG's action plan, which is to be put in 
place by the transition date of Jan. 11, 2013. Correspondingly, we have also 
lowered the short-term ratings to 'A-2'. 

If DLG were not to fully implement the action plan by the transition date for 
our criteria, we might lower the long-term covered bond rating further, toward 
the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Dexia Credit Local (BBB/Watch Neg/A-2). We 
consider that the issuer, DLG, is a core entity of Dexia Credit Local and 
therefore use the ICR on Dexia Credit Local to apply potential notches of 
uplift as the starting point for the covered bond rating, according to 
"Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch 
Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009. 

We originally placed the ratings on DLG's covered bond program on CreditWatch 
negative on Dec. 22, 2011, due to uncertainties about the outcome of the 
restructuring of the Dexia Group and its effect on the ratings (see "Ratings 
On Dexia LdG Banque's Public-Sector Covered Bonds Placed On CreditWatch 
Negative After Counterparty Downgrade"). The ratings remained on CreditWatch 
negative on May 16, 2012, to reflect the issuer's creditworthiness and the 
level of overcollateralization for the covered bond program (see "Ratings 
Lowered On Dexia LdG Banque's Covered Bonds To Reflect Transfer Of Issuer").

On July 12, 2012, our updated covered bond counterparty criteria became 
effective. We consequently updated our CreditWatch on DLG's covered bond 
program to reflect that the ratings could be lowered as a result of our review 
of counterparty risk.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status after concluding our assessment on 
the counterparty risks related to DLG's covered bond program, but not later 
than Jan. 11, 2013.


POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We base today's rating actions on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see 
"Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch 
Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). As part of our cash flow 
analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the 
target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. However, the assumptions and 
methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are under review (see "Advance 
Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating 
Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010).

This review may lead to further changes to the criteria. As a result, our 
future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model 
may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the 
ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that 
we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to assess and 
rate these covered bonds using our existing criteria.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary Q2 2012, Aug. 
1, 2012
     -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And 
Assumptions, May 31, 2012 
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 
     -- Ratings Lowered On Dexia LdG Banque's Covered Bonds To Reflect 
Transfer Of Issuer, May 16, 2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- Assessing Credit Quality By The Weakest Link, Feb. 13, 2012
     -- Ratings On Dexia LdG Banque's Public-Sector Covered Bonds Placed On 
CreditWatch Negative After Counterparty Downgrade, Dec. 22, 2011
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And 
Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs, Aug. 5, 2010
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 
2008


RATINGS LIST

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
  Program/Class            To                     From

Dexia LdG Banque S.A.
  Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettres de Gage Publiques)
                           A-/Watch Neg/A-2       AA/Watch Neg/A-1+

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

